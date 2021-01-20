Global IO Link System Market to 2025 with Profiles of Leading Players | Balluff, Datalogic, Festo Group, ifm electronics, Omron Corp., Siemens, and SICK AG

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IO Link System: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the market is segmented by component, data type, application, industry and geography. The report provides an overview of the global IO-Link system market and analyzes market trends and challenges that affect the vendor landscape. Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides market projections for the forecast period 2020 through 2025. This report also takes into consideration the economic slowdown caused by lockdowns across the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Report Includes:

70 tables

An overview of global market for IO-Link systems

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Market share analysis of the IO-Link systems based on components, data type, application, and region

Description of IO-Link devices and IO-Link masters and evaluation of current market trends, market size, and market forecast

Details about use cases and solutions of IO-Links and discussion on advantages of IO-Link systems

Explanation of the major drivers restraints and opportunities and regional dynamics of the market and assessment of the latest trends in the IO-Link system market including wired and wireless IO-Link system

Impact analysis of coronavirus on the global economy; and discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on IO-Link systems industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players including Balluff, Datalogic, Festo Group, ifm electronics, Omron Corp., Siemens, and SICK AG

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 IO-Link System: Market Overview

Introduction

IO-Link Market Trends

Wireless IO-Link Market

IO-Link Safety System/Safety over IO-Link

IO-Link Data Types

Overview

Process Data

Value Status

Device Data

Event Data

Benefits and Use Cases of IO-Link System

Standardized and Reduced Wiring

Increased Data Availability

Remote Configuration and Monitoring

Simple Device Replacement

Extended Diagnostics

Condition Monitoring and Condition-Based Maintenance

Develop Flexible High-Density I/O Architectures

Simplify Industrial Vision Applications

Simplify Sensor Integration

Simplifying Network Topology

Non-Contact Connection of Power and Data Exchange

Impact of COVID-19 on the IO-Link System Market

Market Dynamics Drivers

Increasing Demand for Industrial Automation Fostering IO-Link Adoption

Government Initiatives for Supporting the Global Manufacturing Industry

Industry 4.0

Compatibility of IO-Link Interface with Higher-Level Fieldbus and Ethernet Communication Protocols

Market Opportunity

Rising Demand for IO-Link Wireless Protocol

Increasing Adoption of Smart Manufacturing across Industries

Market Restraints

Inefficiency of IO-Link in High-Speed or Motion-Control Applications

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component

Overview

IO-Link Master

IO-Link Devices

Sensors and Actuators

IO-Link Module (Sensor/Actuator Hub)

RFID Readers

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Machine Tools

Handling and Assembly Automation

Intralogistics

Packaging

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Industry

Introduction

Discrete Manufacturing

Automotive

Electronics

Aerospace

Process Manufacturing

Chemicals

Food Processing

Packaging

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Ifm Electronic

Balluff

Siemens AG

Product Development and Launches

Acquisitions and Agreements

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Balluff Gmbh

Banner Engineering Corp.

Baumer Holding Ag

Belden

Bihl+Wiedemann

Datalogic S.P.A.

Festo Group

Hans Turck Gmbh & Co. Kg

Ifm Electronics Gmbh

Omron Corp.

Pepperl+Fuchs Comtrol Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Sick Ag

Siemens Ag

