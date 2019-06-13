Global Ion Channel Modulators Markets, 2015-2019 & 2022: Recent Industry Activity / Industry Overview / Focus on Select Players

DUBLIN, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ion Channel Modulators: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Ion Channel Modulators in US$ Million.



The report profiles 39 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Allergan plc ( Ireland )

) AstraZeneca (UK)

Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals ( Germany )

) Biogen, Inc. ( USA )

) GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (UK)

H. Lundbeck A/S ( Denmark )

) Johnson & Johnson ( USA )

) Novartis AG ( Switzerland )

) Parion Sciences, Inc. ( USA )

) Pfizer, Inc. ( USA )

) Sanofi S.A. ( France )

Key Topics Covered:



1. OUTLOOK

Ion Channel Modulators

A Receding Market

Current and Future Analysis

Aging Population: Creating Need for More Efficient and Safe Drugs

Competitive Scenario

Leading Ion Channel Modulators Worldwide: 2016 Patent Expiries of Select Ion Channel Modulators



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Ion Channels

A Peek into Their Types, Functional Use and Diversity

Ion Channels

Difficult Drug Targets

Currently Available Ion Channel Modulating Drugs in the Market

Select Ion Channel Modulator Drugs by Mode of Action

Ion Channel Modulators by Therapeutic Indication

Cardiovascular Diseases/ Hypertension

Arrhythmia Treatment

Convulsions

Pain Management

Oncology

Diabetes

Ion Channel Modulation of Antiemetics

Ion Channel Modulators Find Extensive Use in Neglected Tropical Diseases

Other Therapeutic Areas

Ion Channel Screening Aided by APC

Growing Interest in Outsourcing of Ion Channel Services

Selectivity against Subtypes

Need of the Hour for Na Channel Blockers

Select First Gen Sodium Ion Channel Modulators and Indications

Sodium Channel Subtypes, Specific Tissues and Indications

Strong Potential Na Channel Blockers for Use in Neuropathic Pain

New Trial Questions Nifedipine's Use for Treating Chronic Chilblains



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Ion Channel Modulators: An Introduction

Biological Significance of Ion Channels

Ion Channel Modulators as an Option for Treating Diseases

Types of Ion Channels

Voltage-Gated Ion Channels

Extracellular Ligand-gated Ion Channels

Intracellular Ligand-gated Ion Channels



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Begins Phase I Trials on XEN1101 Potassium Channel Opener

AstraZeneca Inks Agreement with Aspen for Residual Rights to its Anesthetics Portfolio

Parion Grants Global Rights for P-321 to Shire

Xenon Adds XEN1101 Potassium Channel Modulator to Its Pipeline

Alvogen Recalls 24 Lots of Nifedipine

Parion Commences Phase II Clinical Trial of P-321

AstraZeneca Sells Rights of Anesthetics to Aspen

AstraZeneca Inks Licensing Deal with CMS

Evotec and Asahi Collaborate for Screening of Ion Channel Targets

Catalyst Merges with Targacept

XRpro Acquires Pfizer's Ion Channel Biology Platform

Vertex and Parion Team Up to Develop ENaC Inhibitors

Parion Initiates Enrollment for Phase II Clinical Trial for P in Cystic Fibrosis

Biogen Idec Changes Name to Biogen

Biogen Idec Acquires Convergence Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer Wins Court Ruling to Block Generic Versions of Lyrica Up to 2018

Forest Labs Discontinues Namenda 5/10 mg Tablets, Launches Namenda XR

Forest Files Lawsuit against Namenda Generic Manufacturers

Cytocentrics Bioscience Selects Drug Safety Testing Center as its Distributor in Japanese Market

Zalicus Licenses Its Entire Sodium Channel Modulator Program to AnaBios Corporation

EPIRUS Merges with Zalicus



5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 39 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 41)

The United States (18)

(18) Canada (2)

(2) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (19)

(19) France (2)

(2)

Germany (2)

(2)

The United Kingdom (6)

(6)

Italy (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (7)

(7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)

