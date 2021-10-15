Global Ion Exchange Membrane Market Outlook, 2028 | Emergence of Ceramic Membrane Technology Presents Lucrative Opportunities for the $1.16 Billion-Projected Industry

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ion Exchange Membrane Market - Market Size & Forecasting (2017-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ion exchange membrane market accounted for USD 935.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,162.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% in the COVID-19 period. However, without the COVID-19 impact, the global ion exchange membrane market was estimated to be USD 999.9 million in 2020 and USD 1,457.6 million in 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8%.

The method of producing hydrogen has gained more attention, as the demand for renewable energy has grown. Although there are many methods for producing hydrogen, using an ion exchange membrane in an electrochemical cell is an environmental-friendly way to produce significant quantities of hydrogen without producing carbon dioxide. This application contributes to the environmental advantages of generating power from renewable sources.

The global ion exchange membrane market report has been segmented as charge, material, structure, application, and region.

Based on charge, the market is segmented into cation exchange membrane, anion exchange membrane, bipolar exchange membrane, amphoteric exchange membrane, and mosaic exchange membrane. The cation exchange membrane segment is accounted to have the largest share in the global ion exchange membrane market during the forecast period. It accounted for USD 335.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 434.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% in the COVID-19 period. However, without the COVID-19 impact, the cation exchange membrane segment was estimated to be USD 358.3 million in 2020 and USD 544.9 million in 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.



Cation exchange membranes are proton-conductive polymer films, also known as electrolytes or ionomers, which enable only protons to cross over (cation exchange). Fuel cells and water electrolyzes are two applications where proton exchange membranes are used. In a variety of electrochemical cells that enable the membrane to selectively transport cations across the cell junction, cation exchange membranes serve as a separator and solid electrolyte. Cation exchange membranes have long been used as a separator in MFCs (Microbial fuel cells). These membranes have been widely used, as they are the industry standard for electrochemical reactions, such as those found in the production of chlorine and caustic soda. These factors are driving the cation exchange membrane market growth.

Based on material, the market is segmented into hydrocarbon membrane, perflurocarbon membrane, inorganic membrane, composite membrane, and partially halogenated membrane. The hydrocarbon membrane segment is accounted to have the largest share in the global ion exchange membrane market during the forecast period. It accounted for USD 288.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 371.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% in the COVID-19 period. However, without the COVID-19 impact, the hydrocarbon membrane segment was estimated to be USD 308.5 million in 2020 and USD 466.1 million in 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3%, during the forecast period.

The hydrocarbon membrane improves fuel cell performance at low relative humidity (RH) and high temperatures, increases the efficiency of hydrocarbon-based PEM materials by using an alternative electrolyte inside the catalyst structures, and improves the overall PEM fuel cell efficiency. Therefore, the hydrocarbon membrane segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

The market for hydrocarbon ion exchange membranes is being driven by the rising demand from the wastewater treatment and healthcare sectors. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for hydrocarbon ion exchange membranes from various industries and the need for selective separation to preserve water quality standards. However, rising health concerns about non-ionized organic contamination are expected to stifle global market development. On the other hand, an increase in wastewater treatment projects in emerging economies is expected to generate favorable market growth opportunities over the forecast period.

Based on structure, the market is segmented into heterogeneous membrane and homogeneous membrane. The homogeneous membrane segment is accounted to have the largest share in the global ion exchange membrane market during the forecast period. It accounted for USD 735 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 892.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% in the COVID-19 period. However, without the COVID-19 impact, the homogeneous membrane segment was estimated to be USD 785.2 million in 2020 and USD 1,119.2 million in 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Homogeneous membranes show excellent electrochemical properties with lower mechanical characteristics. Most exchange membranes are produced as homogenous membranes. A non-ferrous metal plant's high COD and high sulphate concentrated water is separated using a homogeneous membrane electrodialysis system. Low energy consumption, high concentration ratio, solid ion selective permeability, and efficient removal of organic matter are the advantages of homogeneous membrane electrodialysis. Furthermore, homogeneous membranes offer strong ion permeability, low water loss rate, stable physicochemical properties, and effective separation of organic matter. This is further fueling the growth of homogeneous membranes.



Based on application, the market is segmented into alkaline fuel cells, alkaline (water) electrolysis, reverse electrodialysis, redox flow batteries, chromatographic separation, and other (water treatment, desalination). The alkaline (water) electrolysis segment is accounted to have the largest share in the global ion exchange membrane market during the forecast period. It accounted for USD 257.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 326.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3% in the COVID-19 period. However, without the COVID-19 impact, the alkaline (water) electrolysis segment was estimated to be USD 275.5 million in 2020 and USD 409.3 million in 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.



Alkaline water electrolyzes are developed and manufactured for a variety of applications. These applications include: electric power generator cooling in power plants, semiconductor industry, flat panel computers and television screen producing units, and glass plants and metallurgical industries. Food processing, laboratory applications, heat treatments, meteorology, and welding industries are among the other applications of alkaline water electrolyzes. Hydrogen as an energy carrier is paving the way for new applications like smart grid management for greater energy flexibility, clean energy chemical storage, and hydrogen refueling stations for fuel cell vehicles.



Hydrogen is produced using alkaline (water) electrolysis. The popularity of hydrogen is due to the rise in energy prices caused by the speculation about the future availability of oil reserves, as well as concerns about global warming and climate change.



Hence, despite the high cost of hydrogen than most fossil fuels, its unique set of characteristics is finding new applications in many industries. For example, hydrogen-fuelled forklifts are being used in enclosed spaces, various types of fuel cells (FCs) are used in power generation, and major cities have also implemented hydrogen-fuelled buses, while fuel cells for electronic devices and mobile phones are close to commercialization.



Based on region, the market has been segmented as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global ion exchange membrane market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific ion exchange membrane market accounted for USD 397.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 522.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% in the COVID-19 period. However, without the COVID-19 impact, the Asia Pacific region was estimated to be USD 425.1 million in 2020 and USD 655.3 million in 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the ion exchange membrane market, owing to the rising demand from countries such as India and China. One of the key reasons for the high demand for ion exchange membranes in Asia Pacific is public water treatment policies in emerging economies like China, India, and Indonesia.



Economic growth and rapid urbanization in China are expected to increase the demand for ion exchange membranes, as well as the demand for affordable water treatment systems. Water conservation and reuse are becoming increasingly important in highly populated economies such as China and India. Therefore, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the ion exchange membrane market throughout the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Ion Exchange Membrane Demand from Healthcare and Electronics Market



Increasing Demand for Wastewater Treatment

Restraints

Rising Health Concerns due to Non-Ionized Organic Contamination



Bipolar Membrane Electrodialysis

Opportunity

Emergence of Ceramic Membrane Technology

Challenge

High Cost Associated With Ion Exchange Membrane

Companies Profiled

3M

AGC Inc.

Dioxide Materials

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Resintech Inc.

Membranes International Inc.

Liaoning Yichen Membrane Technology Co. Ltd.

Lanxess

Merck KGaA

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Astom Corporation

Solvay

Evergreen Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Suez

Hyflux Ltd.

Ion Exchange India Limited

Saltworks Technologies Inc.

Ionomr Innovations Inc.

Mega A.S.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jh5lpw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

