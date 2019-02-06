Global Ion Exchange Resins Market 2017-2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, & Investment Opportunities
Feb 06, 2019, 17:45 ET
The "Ion Exchange Resins - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Ion Exchange Resins Market is expected to grow from $1.11 million in 2017 to reach $2.00 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 6.8%.
Factors such as increasing demand for nuclear electricity generation in emerging economies and growing demand from food processing are boosting the market growth. However, increasing competition from reverse osmosis membrane is hindering the market expansion.
Ion exchange resins are polymers that act as ion exchange mediums. They are insoluble in water, cross-linked, and chemically inert. Ion exchange resins are functionalized polymer micro-beads are used which are usually yellow or white in color. Ion exchange resins are commonly used for water and wastewater treatment in various end-user industries. A substantial amount of ion exchange resins are used in chemical companies at different process stages. These resins are also used in sludge treatment plants for purification process.
By application, the Municipal water treatment section is anticipated to witness the major demand for ion exchange resins. This is mainly because it helps in removing the impurities to the maximum extent. The growing concerns of clean and safe water for drinking and sanitation have led to an increase in demand for ion exchange resins. Based on geography, North America is predicted to rule the global ion exchange resin market during the period. This is mainly due to the rising demand for ion exchange resins from end-user industries including pharmaceutical, mining, and nuclear power.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, By Product Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Chelation Resins
5.3 Anion Exchange Resins
5.3.1 Strong Base Anion Resins
5.3.2 Weak Base Anion Resins
5.4 Adsorbent Resins
5.5 Cation Exchange Resins
5.5.1 Weak Acid Cation Resins
5.5.2 Strong Acid Cation Resins
5.6 Mixed Bed Resins
5.7 Other Product Types
6 Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, By Raw Material
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Cross-Linked Polystyrene
6.3 Polystyrene Copolymer
6.4 Polyacrylic Copolymer
6.5 Other Raw Materials
7 Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, By Matrix Structure
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Sheet
7.3 Gel
7.4 Porous Beads
7.5 Microporous Beads
7.6 Powder
7.7 Other Matrix Structures
8 Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Tert-Amyl Methyl Ether (TAME)
8.3 Sugar Refining
8.4 Liquid Glucose
8.5 Uranium Mining
8.6 Gold Mining
8.7 Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Catalysis
8.8 Ultrapure Water
8.9 Bisphenol A
8.10 Water Softening
8.11 Other Applications
8.11.1 Decontamination Processes
8.11.2 Separation Processes
8.11.3 Purification Processes
9 Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hydrometallurgy & Metal Finishing
9.3 Pharmaceuticals
9.4 Food & Beverages
9.5 Paper & Pulp
9.6 Nuclear Power
9.7 Water Treatment
9.7.1 Municipal Water Treatment
9.7.2 Industrial Waste Water Treatment
9.7.2.1 Electronics Industry
9.7.2.2 Chemical & Petrochemical Industry
9.7.2.3 Other Industrial Water Treatments
9.8 Other End Users
10 Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Jiangsu Suqing Water Treatment Engineering Group Company Ltd.
12.2 Mitsubishi Chemical's
12.3 Dow Chemical
12.4 Thermax Ltd.
12.5 Eichrom Technologies Inc.
12.6 Ion Exchange Ltd.
12.7 Lanxess AG
12.8 Novasep Holding S.A.S.
12.9 Rohm & Haas
12.10 Purolite
12.11 Resintech Inc.
12.12 Samyang Corporation
12.13 Bengbu Dongli Chemical Co. Ltd.
12.14 Evoqua Water Technologies Llc
12.15 Aldex Chemical Company Limited
12.16 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
12.17 Anhui Sanxing Resin Technology Co. Ltd.
12.18 Tianjin Nankai Hecheng Science & Technology Co. Ltd.
12.19 Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd.
12.20 Jacobi Resinex
