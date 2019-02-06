Global Ion Exchange Resins Market 2017-2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, & Investment Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Ion Exchange Resins Market is expected to grow from $1.11 million in 2017 to reach $2.00 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 6.8%.

Factors such as increasing demand for nuclear electricity generation in emerging economies and growing demand from food processing are boosting the market growth. However, increasing competition from reverse osmosis membrane is hindering the market expansion.

Ion exchange resins are polymers that act as ion exchange mediums. They are insoluble in water, cross-linked, and chemically inert. Ion exchange resins are functionalized polymer micro-beads are used which are usually yellow or white in color. Ion exchange resins are commonly used for water and wastewater treatment in various end-user industries. A substantial amount of ion exchange resins are used in chemical companies at different process stages. These resins are also used in sludge treatment plants for purification process.

By application, the Municipal water treatment section is anticipated to witness the major demand for ion exchange resins. This is mainly because it helps in removing the impurities to the maximum extent. The growing concerns of clean and safe water for drinking and sanitation have led to an increase in demand for ion exchange resins. Based on geography, North America is predicted to rule the global ion exchange resin market during the period. This is mainly due to the rising demand for ion exchange resins from end-user industries including pharmaceutical, mining, and nuclear power.



