Global Ion Exchange Resins Market Report to 2030 - by Product Type, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ion Exchange Resins Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Ion exchange resins are extensively used in water treatment plants to remove contaminants such as pollutants, factory wastes, and pathogenic microorganisms in drinking water. Wastewater produced from agriculture, industrial processes, and sewage are discarded into freshwater resources, making the freshwater toxic and unsuitable for human consumption.

Market Dynamics

Growth in the food & beverage industry is expected to serve major growth opportunities to the market of ion exchange resins. According to the United States Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service, in 2018, the U.S. consumers, businesses, and government entities spent US$ 1.71 trillion on food and beverages in grocery stores and other retailers and on away-from-home meals and snacks.

Increasing demand for fresh water and increasing number of wastewater treatment plant across the globe is driving the market for the ion exchange resins. For instance, in October 2019, Clariant, a technology consulting and designing firm, inaugurated a new state-of-the-art Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) at the Industrial & Consumer Specialties (ICS) site in Bonthapally, India. The plant at the zero liquid discharge site has the capacity to treat 300 kiloliters of wastewater per day.

The global ion exchange resins market has witnessed significant growth in recent past years, owing to the rising need for water treatment solutions across the globe. With the increase in population across the globe, there is an upsurge in industrial activities and urbanization which in turn is expected to provide lucrative growth to the global Ion exchange resins market over the forecast period.

Major players in the global ion exchange resins market are increasing their investment on innovative product launch, research & development, and marketing & promotional activities to capitalize on emerging trends in various end-use industries such as energy, chemical, food & beverages, electrical & electronics, pharmaceuticals, paper & pulp and others. These factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of global ion exchange resins market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global ion exchange resins market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include The Dow Chemical Company, Lanxess Ag , Purolite Corporation, Thermax Limited, Ion Exchange India Ltd., Samyang Holdings Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd., ResinTech Inc., Novasep Holding, Samyang Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and Jiangsu Suqing Water Treatment Engineering Group Co., Ltd

, Purolite Corporation, Thermax Limited, Ion Exchange India Ltd., Samyang Holdings Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd., ResinTech Inc., Novasep Holding, Samyang Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and Jiangsu Suqing Water Treatment Engineering Group Co., Ltd Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global ion exchange resins market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, Ion Exchange Resins service providers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global ion exchange resins market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Product Type

Market Snippet, By Application

Market Snippet, By Region

Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Key Developments

Industry Trend

4. Global Ion Exchange Resins Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Ion Exchange Resins Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, By Product Type , 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Cation Exchange Resins

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Anion Exchange Resins

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Power Generation

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Chemical & Fertilizers

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Food & Beverages

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Electrical & Electronics

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Pharmaceuticals

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Paper & Pulp

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Domestic & Wastewater Treatment

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Region, 2017 - 2030

North America

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2017 - 2030

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Countries

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2017 - 2030

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Countries

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2017 - 2030

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Countries

U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2017 - 2030

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Countries

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Market Share Analysis, By Region/Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Region/Country, 2017 - 2030

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Sub-Regions

Middle East

Africa

8. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

Company Profiles

The Dow Chemical Company

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Lanxess Ag

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Purolite Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Thermax Limited

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Ion Exchange India Ltd.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Samyang Holdings Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

ResinTech Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Novasep Holding

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Samyang Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Jiangsu Suqing Water Treatment Engineering Group Co., Ltd.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qwnfiu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets