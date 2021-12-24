Global Ionic Liquids Market Report 2021: Profiles of 29 Key Players Including Crop.Zone, CAGE Bio Inc., NantEnergy, NOHMs Technologies, Seren Technologies, Lixea, Solvay, Proionic GmbH and Chevron

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Ionic Liquids" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ionic liquids (IL) are a class of solvents comprised of ions and short-lived ion pairs. Ionic liquids have melting points lower than 100 C and some are liquid at and below room temperature. Various ionic liquids with different properties can be created by combining different cations and anions.

Ionic liquids exhibit properties such as very low vapor pressure, nonvolatility, high ionic conductivity, high electrochemical and thermal stability with a large range of temperature. Room-temperature ionic liquids are promising green solvent alternatives to volatile organic solvents due to their ease of reuse, non-volatility, thermal stability and ability to dissolve a variety of organic and organometallic compounds.

Applications for ionic liquids include:

Batteries and Supercapacitors

Rare-Earth Metal Recycling

Agriculture (Herbicides, Fungicides, Antimicrobials, Stimulants)

Lubricants

Biofuels

Separation Processes

Metal and Surface Finishing

Polymer Additives

Catalysts

Pharmaceuticals (E.G. Drug Delivery)

The market for ionic liquids has picked up significantly in 2021. Chevron has started the world's first commercial-scale ISOALKYT process unit that utilizes ionic liquids to produce alkylate and several start-ups have received million dollar funding.

Report contents include:

Ionic liquids market drivers and trends

Market challenges and commercialization issues

Market revenue estimates 2018-2031 (millions USD)

Recent industry developments

Ionic liquids production technology analysis

Analysis of markets and applications for ionic liquids, including

Profiles of 29 companies.

Companies profiled include Crop.Zone, CAGE Bio Inc., NantEnergy, NOHMs Technologies, Seren Technologies, Lixea, Solvay, Proionic GmbH, Chevron and more.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Trends and Drivers

1.2 Recent Commercial, Funding and Production Developments

1.3 Commercial Prospects, by Industry

2 Introduction

2.1 Structure

2.2 Types

2.2.1 Generations of Ionic Liquids

2.3 Properties

2.4 Production

2.4.1 Commercial-Scale Processes

2.5 Pricing

2.5.1 Production Capacities

3. Technology Readiness Level (TRL)

4. Patent Analysis

5. Markets and Applications for Ionic Liquids

5.1 Industry Structure

5.2 Batteries

5.2.1 Li-Ion Batteries

5.2.1.1 Electrolyte Additives

5.2.2 Rechargeable Aluminum Air Batteries

5.2.3 Supercapacitors

5.3 Agriculture

5.3.1 Herbicidal Ionic Liquids

5.3.2 Fungicides

5.3.3 Antimicrobial Agents

5.3.4 Plant Growth Stimulants

5.4 Biofuels

5.5 Lubricant Additives

5.6 Separation Processes

5.7 Metal Plating and Surface Finishing

5.8 Pharmaceuticals

5.9 Rare-Earth Metal Recycling

5.10 Polymer Additives

5.11 Catalysts

6. Global Market Revenues

7. Company Profiles

CAGE Bio Inc.

Chevron

Crop.Zone

Lixea

NantEnergy

NOHMs Technologies

Proionic GmbH

Seren Technologies

Solvay

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/479786

