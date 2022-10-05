Global IoT-based Smart Agriculture Market Report 2022: Market Trends with Data from 2021, Estimates for 2022 and CAGR Projections Through 2027

Oct 05, 2022, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT-based Smart Agriculture: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an overview of the global market for IoT-based smart agriculture and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for 2022 through 2027. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented by component, connectivity technology, deployment, application and region.
IoT-based smart agriculture combines technology and science into one system to assist farmers, farm owners, livestock owners, and all stakeholders of the complete agricultural value chain in upgrading agriculture production and profits.
IoT in agriculture equips farmers with knowledge of weather, soil conditions, farm field, and other related information by gathering data, data interpretation, and analysis for informed and logical decisions. The hardware in IoT-based smart agriculture, including smart cameras, sensors, and real-time monitoring devices, helps gather the data and software, services, and solutions, including farm management software tools, AI, ML, and other analytic tools to make informed decisions.
The robots, UAVs, and autonomous tractors further help implement the decisions and actions faster to enhance overall yield and production. IoT in agriculture helps in minimizing wastage by providing real-time information on the precise requirement of fertilizer, irrigation, spray, and others and provides better and controlled management of livestock, crops, and resources, thus saving cost through resource optimization.
The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market. The report explains the current trends in the IoT-based smart agriculture market, concluding with detailed profiles of the major global IoT-based smart agriculture players.
Report Includes
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Highlights of the market potential for IoT based smart agriculture market by component, deployment mode, connectivity technology, application, and region
- Coverage of historical background of smart agriculture and information on technology-based aquaculture farming
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
- Company profiles of major market players within the industry, including Topcon, Farmers Edge Inc., Bayer AG and Yara.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Intended Audience
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Technology Overview
- Evolution of Iot-Based Smart Agriculture
- Global Market for Iot-Based Smart Agriculture Value Chain
- Smart Devices and Equipment
- Connectivity Providers
- Digital Services
- End-users
- Cloud Computing in Iot-Based Smart Agriculture
- On Cloud
- On-Premises
- Iot Network Platforms Used in Hardware
- Cellular and M2M
- Bluetooth
- Wi-Fi
- Lora
- Others
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Iot-Based Smart Agriculture
- Positive Impact
- Negative Impact
- Market Drivers
- Optimization of Resources
- Ghg Emission Reduction
- Global Food Insecurity
- Market Restraints
- Initial Setup/Operational Cost
- Market Opportunities
- Ai, Ml, Cloud Computing and Predictive Analytics
- Drones and Robots
- Market Challenge
- Limited Connectivity and Interoperability
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Business Segment
- Introduction
- Hardware
- Sensors
- Automation and Control
- Guidance and Navigation
- Others
- Software and Solutions
- Services
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
- Introduction
- Higher Production
- Transparency
- Environmental Sustainability
- Enhanced Quality
- Resource Optimization
- Smart Outdoor Farming
- Observation
- Diagnostics
- Decisions
- Action
- Variable Rate Application Technology (Vrt)
- Yield Monitoring and Mapping
- Drip Irrigation
- Smart Livestock
- Smart Indoor Farming
- Greenhouse Farming
- Vertical Farming
- Smart Aquaculture
- Others
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Rest of Americas
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Middle East
- Africa
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Market Rank Analysis
- Strategic Analysis
- Product Innovations
- Collaboration, Expansion and Joint Ventures
- Partnerships, Acquisitions and Agreement
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Agco Corp.
- Ag Leader Technology Inc.
- Akva Group
- Bayer AG
- Cnh Industrial N.V.
- Corteva Inc.
- Cropx Inc
- Deere & Co.
- Farmers Edge Inc.
- Kubota Corp.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Teejet Technologies
- Topcon
- Trimble Inc.
- Yara
