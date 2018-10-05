Global IoT Device Management Market, 2018-2023: Requirements, Functionality, Leading Companies and Solutions

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "IoT Device Management Market: Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government IoT Device Provisioning, Administration, Surveillance, Maintenance and Analytics 2018 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the IoT device management market including requirements, functionality, leading companies and solutions. The report evaluates market opportunities and challenges for IoT Device Management solutions across various industry verticals. The report includes forecasting for global and regional markets as well as potential across deployment types and sectors including automotive, manufacturing, smart cities, and more.

The IoT device management market encompasses device provisioning, administration, monitoring, and diagnostics important for trouble replication and corrective measures. The overall IoT device management market is driven by a few key factors including:



IoT Device Scope: Overall growth of IoT networks and systems dramatically expanding the scope of devices by volume, type, purpose, role and importance. The IoT device management market must evolve to meet the ever-expanding scale and scope of consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government solutions and systems.



IoT Security: Growing concerns over network security facilitating the need for device interaction, both for traditional signature-based software as well as AI-based protection of devices, data, and systems. Security goes beyond access (to device, network/system, etc.) and includes data security/privacy as well as securing proper decisions (e.g. ensuring that autonomous processes are carried forth in a manner that is not detrimental).

IoT Device Monitoring and Maintenance: There is a rapidly expanding need to monitor the health (on/off condition, power, connectivity, etc.) of IoT devices, particularly those in mission critical roles. With increasingly interconnected networks, and interdependent devices, many devices may be involved in high-priority processes.



Edge Computing In IoT Networks: With many computational processes moving to the edge of networks, there are special IoT device management needs in terms of data management, security, monitoring. The deployment of 5G networks and its support for massive IoT, coupled with Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) will accelerate the need for IoT device management at the edge of cellular networks in particular.

In addition to the above mentioned overall IoT device management market drivers, there are important factors to consider for each of the IoT market segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government. While some IoT device management needs are similar between sectors, there are also some very unique needs on a per-segment basis. For example, the needs of enterprise are very different than the consumer IoT device management market. Some of those unique needs are as follows:



Consumer IoT Device Management Market: Many IoT devices in the consumer market include a Do-it-Yourself (DIY) component. However, DIY will not include things such as IoT device health monitoring (e.g. health of device) nor does it include monitoring device usage (e.g. behavior of users). This type of information is very important to the device provider and can assist with many important business decisions such as product development and consumer IoT device as-a-service offerings.



Enterprise IoT Device Management Market: The type and importance of enterprise IoT devices cannot compare with the consumer market. The sheer scope of IoT device role and importance varies significantly by specific industry (example: Utilities vs. Automobiles) as well as each individual use case within a given industry. As IoT is increasingly relied upon for support of many autonomous processes, enterprise must have reliable, secure IoT devices.



Industrial IoT Device Management Market: The industrial market is characterized as those enterprises that are directly or indirectly involved in manufacturing, industrial robotics and/or automation. This includes segments such as healthcare that rely upon IoT to automate many processes and procedures as provide critical information to care givers. Accordingly, many IoT devices are directly or indirectly involved in mission critical systems and/or processes. The level of concern for IoT device management is therefore amplified (as compared to general enterprise scenarios) in many use case situations.



Government IoT Device Management Market: It is important to distinguish two major sub-segments with government: Administration and Essential services. The latter, by definition, is essential, and in some cases, mission-critical such as public safety or defense. Therefore, any related IoT systems are also critical in terms of many various QoS factors such as uptime, processing speed, connectivity, data sensitivity, etc.



The report takes into consideration all four major IoT device management market segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government. All purchases of this report includes time with an expert analyst who will help you link key findings in the report to the business issues you're addressing.



Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Introduction

1.1 Background

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Target Audience

1.4 Companies in Report



2.0 Executive Summary

2.1 Overall IoT Device Management Market Potential

2.2 IoT Device Management Market by Deployment Type

2.3 IoT Device Management Market by Sector



3.0 Overview

3.1 Introduction to IoT Device Management Systems

3.2 Key Requirements for IoT Device Management Systems

3.2.1 Device Management Agent

3.2.2 Device Management in a Service/Cloud Environment

3.3 Fundamentals of Device Management Systems

3.3.1 Enrollment and Provisioning

3.3.2 Configuration and Association

3.3.3 Monitoring and Diagnostics

3.3.4 Management and Control

3.3.5 Software Updates

3.4 Commercialization of IoT Device Management Systems

3.5 IoT Device Management System Demand by Industry

3.5.1 Smart City

3.5.2 Fleet Management and Transportation

3.5.3 Automotive

3.5.4 Manufacturing

3.5.5 Utilities

3.5.6 Oil & Gas Industry

3.6 IoT Device Management Challenges

3.6.1 Anticipating Cause and Effect

3.6.2 Handling Device Management Needs by Specific Industry / Function

3.7 IoT Device Registry



4.0 Market Analysis and Forecasts 2018 - 2023

4.1 Global Markets for IoT Device Management Systems

4.2 Market for IoT Device Management System Deployment Type

4.2.1 IoT Device Management Embedded in Device 2018 - 2023

4.2.2 IoT Device Management Integrated in IoT Platform 2018 - 2023

4.2.3 IoT Device Management as Paas /SaaS 2018 - 2023

4.2.4 IoT Device Management as Standalone Software 2018 - 2023

4.3 Market for IoT Device Management System by Industry

4.3.1 IoT Device Management System Deployment in Smart Cities 2018 - 2023

4.3.2 IoT Device Management System in Manufacturing Sector 2018 - 2023

4.3.3 IoT Device Management System in Automotive Sector 2018 - 2023

4.3.4 IoT Device Management System in Fleet Management 2018 - 2023

4.3.5 IoT Device Management System in Utility Sector 2018 - 2023

4.3.6 IoT Device Management System in Oil & Gas Sector 2018 - 2023

4.4 Markets for IoT Device Management System by Region

4.4.1 North American Market Sectors for IoT Device Management Systems 2018 - 2023

4.4.2 European IoT Device Management Systems by Sector 2018 - 2023

4.4.3 APAC IoT Device Management Systems by Sector 2018 - 2023

4.4.4 RoW Markets for IoT Device management Systems 2018 - 2023



5.0 IoT Device Management Service Delivery Analysis

5.1 Key Functionality of Device Management Solutions

5.2 IoT Device Management Solutions Offering Types

5.2.1 IoT Device Management as a Service

5.2.2 As Software Embedded in IoT Platform / Device

5.2.3 Stand-alone Software Platform

5.3 IoT Device Management Industry SWOT Analysis



6.0 IoT Device Management Company and Solution Analysis

6.1 Advantech

6.2 Aeris

6.3 Allegro Software Development Corporation

6.4 Ampla Soluciones S.L.

6.5 ARM Ltd.

6.6 Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

6.7 Devicepilot

6.8 ETI Software Solutions

6.9 IBM

6.10 Microsoft

6.11 PTC

6.12 Particle

6.13 Proximetry Inc. (Relayr)

6.14 SiteWhere LLC.

6.15 SmithMicro Software

6.16 Telit

6.17 Tibbo Systems

6.18 Wind River

6.19 WSO2

6.20 Xively (LogMeIn)

6.21 Zentri



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vzl632/global_iot_device?w=5



Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

