Global IoT Fleet Management Market Projected to Accrue Lucrative Gains By 2028 | Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global IoT Fleet Management Market is estimated to expand at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Vehicular internet connectivity has been driving the adoption of IoT fleet management. IoT fleet management comes across as a plethora of solutions like fleet analytics, vehicle tracking & monitoring, predictive maintenance, fuel management system, driver performance monitoring & tracking, and remote diagnostics.

Market Scope

Though we are seeing loads of IoT devices stirring up the market, substantial concerns have been raised with regards to data security and privacy. As there have been significant instances of cyber attacks across the globe since the last few years, there has arisen a need of safeguarding end-users from the potential attack. This is bound to play a vital role in the determination of growth of this market.

Market Segmentation

The IoT fleet management market is segmented on the basis of platform, service, cloud deployment, solution, application, and geography. By platform, the market spans application enablement, device management, and network management. By service, it says professional and managed. By cloud deployment, it comprises public, private, and hybrid. By solution, the segmentation goes like fuel management, vehicle monitoring & tracking, remote diagnostics, fleet analytics, predictive maintenance, and driver tracking & monitoring. By application, the segmentation states passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

By geography, the market says North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K.), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China), LATAM (Mexico), and MEA. Asia Pacific is looked upon as a promising market for IoT fleet management due to emerging e-Commerce market in the economies like China and India.

Players

The torchbearers for IoT fleet management market include Intel Corporation, AT&T, Verizon, Cisco Systems, Inc., and IBM. The players are emphasizing on inorganic growth. As such, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships are expected to be witnessed in the due course of time.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for IoT Fleet Management from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the IoT Fleet Management market.

Market Segmentation:

Leading players of IoT Fleet Management including:

Trimble



Omnitracs



Fleetmatics (Verizon)



AT&T



IBM



Teletrac Navman



TomTom



Oracle



Intel



Cisco Systems

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Passenger Vehicles



Commercial Vehicles

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Routing Management



Tracking and Monitoring



Fuel Management



Remote Diagnostics



Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

