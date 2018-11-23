Global IoT in Manufacturing Market 2018-2024 with Cisco Systems, IBM, PTC and General Electric Dominating

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global IoT in Manufacturing Market- Market Share and Industry Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global IoT in manufacturing market is expected to grow with an impressive CAGR of 29.4% during the forecast period 2017-2024

IoT is transforming the way organizations operate and manage their business. IoT in manufacturing enables collection of data from different things about production, quality, operations, quality and consumption, and use it to streamline and refine the business process. Industrial IoT has emerged as an important tool with corresponding implications for data analytics in manufacturing.



One of the key trends in the market is the rising adoption of IoT in manufacturing and industrial sector considering its benefits such as its capacity to receive, gather and send information, embed connectivity and intelligence into devices and set up processes and applications in order to analyse data and automate manufacturing processes.



As per the company sources, on May 2017, Mitsubishi and KUKA AG agreed for a partnership with SAP to get IoT applications. This partnership would help both the companies to access IoT applications such as connectivity management, remote device and predictive maintenance which also shows the rising adoption of IoT in manufacturing and industrial sector.



Furthermore, IoT in manufacturing market is experiencing a boom owing to the convergence of IT (Information Technology) and OT (Operational Technology) and rising adoption of the cloud environment which is anticipated to boost the global IoT in manufacturing market across the globe. Some of the notable strategic initiatives adopted by key market players are merger & acquisition and partnership.



For instance, in 2016, IBM signed a multi-year strategic partnership agreement with Schaeffler (Germany), an automotive industry company, to promote the digital transformation of customer solutions and its all operations by tapping IBM's Watson IoT technologies. Furthermore, improving manufacturing sector in emerging economies, such as India, China, etc., is anticipated to provide huge growth prospects for global IoT in manufacturing market.



Convergence of IT and OT: Major Growth Promoter

The convergence of IT and OT is likely to rise the growth of the IoT in manufacturing market across the globe. Government of Europe has introduced an initiative named Industry 4.0 initiative in 2011 that emphasizes on the use of automated machines and use of IoT efficiently to predict failures and autonomously trigger maintenance processes.



The Industry 4.0 initiative is adopted throughout Europe. With the help of Industry 4.0 initiative, the integration of OT and IT is possible to monitor processes, events and devices. OT's transformation through IT integration brings with it the required consideration of security. For instance, Chinese government focus on the development of standards along with the converging establishment of an IoT standards association in the country.



As per the Chinese government, the government has selected 202 cities in the year 2014 to pilot the city projects. The urban and metro cities of China which includes mainly Beijing, Guangzhou, Hangzhou and Shanghai have established extensive database and sensor networks integrating IOT to collect, store and analyse the information and data related to transportation, public safety, electricity and public safety.

Similarly, a program named Things Connected is an innovation support program set up by the Digital Catapult in United Kingdom with an aim to help UK's small & medium enterprises and business to bring low power WAN based solutions faster to market.



Remote accessibility for many operational technology systems is now possible with the help of the IT integration considering the risks of connectivity were also not considered before. With the advent of Industry 4.0 initiative, the gap between IT and OT is reduced, and manufacturers have started realizing the benefits of bringing IT and OT together in the connected factory as it enables to speed up production, reduces the cost of monitoring asset and also minimizes energy and time consumption in any manufacturing process.



Further, emphasize is also on self-organized logistics that have the ability to respond to unexpected changes such as mishandling of load, etc. in production. Hence, rising adoption of industry 4.0 initiative has given a huge boost to the convergence of IT and OT which positively influence the growth of the IoT in manufacturing market during forecast period 2017-2024.



North America: The most lucrative region

The North America dominates global IoT in manufacturing market owing to the deployment of advanced IoT technolgies such as Industry 4.0 initiative, augmented reality and virtual reality.

Additionally, increasing digitization in manufacturing by large organizations and growing number of SMEs have also positively influenced the growth of the North America IoT in manufacturing market.

Similarly, region holds the leading postion in market owing to the well-established economies, encourging them to promote R&D activities to adopt IoT in manufacturing sector.



Furthermore, the dominance of key market players in this region such as Cisco Systems (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), PTC (U.S.) and General Electric (U.S.) is also influencing the growth of its IoT in manufacturing market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Executive Summary

1.2. Estimation Methodology



2. Market Overview

2.1. Global IoT In Manufacturing Market: Evolution & Transition

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Industry Structure

2.4. Regulatory Framework

2.5. Total Market Analysis

2.5.1. Top 5 Findings

2.5.2. Top 5 Opportunity Markets

2.5.3. Top 5 Companies

2.5.4. Top 3 Competitive Strategies

2.6. Estimation Analysis

2.7. Strategic Analysis

2.7.1. Investment Vs. Adoption Model

2.7.2. 360-Degree Industry Analysis

2.7.3. Porter's 5 Force Model

2.7.4. See-Saw Analysis

2.7.5. Consumer Analysis And Key Buying Criteria

2.8. Competitive Analysis

2.8.1. Key Strategies & Analysis

2.8.2. Market Share Analysis & Top Company Analysis

2.9. Strategic Recommendations & Key Conclusions

2.9.1. Investment Opportunities By Regions

2.9.2. Opportunities In Emerging Applications

2.9.3. Investment Opportunity In Fastest Growing Segment



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Rising Adoption Of Cloud Environment

3.1.2. Rise In Number Of Intelligent, Cost-Effective Connected Devices

3.1.3. Convergence Of Operational Technology (OT)/Information Technology (IT)

3.1.4. Demand-Driven Supply Chain And Connected Logistics

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. Data Security And Privacy Concerns

3.2.2. Lack Of Standards For Interoperability And Interconnectivity

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.1. Content Maturity Model

3.3.2. Improving Manufacturing Sector In India And China

3.4. Market Challenges

3.4.1. Data Migration Challenges

3.4.2. Inconsistent Business Semantics And Conflicts Related To Data Ownership



4. Global Iot In Manufacturing Market By Solution

4.1.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.1.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.1.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.1.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.1.5. Market Segmentation

4.1.5.1. Global Network Management Market

4.1.5.2. Global Data Management Market

4.1.5.3. Global Device Management Market

4.1.5.4. Global Application Management Market

4.1.5.5. Global Smart Surveillance Market



5. Global Iot In Manufacturing Market By Platform

5.1.1. Market Definition And Scope

5.1.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

5.1.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

5.1.4. Opportunity Matrix

5.1.5. Market Segmentation

5.1.5.1. Global Device Management Platform Market

5.1.5.2. Global Application Management Platform Market

5.1.5.3. Global Connectivity Management Platform Market

5.2. Global Iot In Manufacturing Market By Service

5.2.1. Market Definition And Scope

5.2.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

5.2.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

5.2.4. Opportunity Matrix

5.2.5. Market Segmentation

5.2.5.1. Global Managed Services Market

5.2.5.2. Global Professional Services Market



6. Global Iot In Manufacturing Market By Appication

6.1.1. Market Definition And Scope

6.1.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

6.1.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

6.1.4. Opportunity Matrix

6.1.5. Market Segmentation

6.1.5.1. Global Predictive Maintenance Market

6.1.5.2. Global Business Process Optimization Market

6.1.5.3. Global Asset Tracking And Management Market

6.1.5.4. Global Logistics And Supply Chain Management Market

6.1.5.5. Global Real-Time Workforce Tracking And Management Market

6.1.5.6. Global Automation Control And Management Market

6.1.5.7. Global Emergency And Incident Management And Business Communication Market



7. Global IoT In Manufacturing Market By Vertical

7.1.1. Market Definition And Scope

7.1.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

7.1.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

7.1.4. Opportunity Matrix

7.1.5. Market Segmentation

7.1.5.1. Global Energy And Utilities Market

7.1.5.2. Global Automotive Market

7.1.5.3. Global Food And Beverages Market

7.1.5.4. Global Aerospace And Defense Market

7.1.5.5. Global Chemicals And Materials Market

7.1.5.6. Global High-Tech Products Market

7.1.5.7. Global Healthcare Market

7.1.5.8. Global Others Market



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Key Strategies

8.1.1. List Of Mergers And Acquisition

8.1.2. List Of Joint Ventures

8.1.3. List Of Product Launches

8.1.4. List Of Partnerships



9. Geographic Analysis



10. Company Profiles



Bosch ( Germany )

) Cisco Systems (U.S.)

CSC (U.S.)

General Electric (U.S.)

Hitachi Data Systems (U.S.)

Huawei (China)

IBM (U.S.)

Microsoft (U.S.)

PTC (U.S.)

SAP ( Germany )

) Schneider Electric ( France )

) Siemens ( Germany )

) Verizon (U.S.)

Wind River (U.S.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vzqtlb/global_iot_in?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

