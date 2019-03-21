Global IoT in Manufacturing Market to 2024 - Convergence Of Operational Technology / Information Technology & Demand-Driven Supply Chain And Connected Logistics

DUBLIN, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global IoT in Manufacturing Market-Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IoT in manufacturing market is expected to have an impressive CAGR of 29.4% during the forecast period 2017-2024.

The global IoT in manufacturing market is mainly driven by rising adoption of the cloud environment and rise in the number of cost-effective, intelligent connected devices. However, data security and privacy concerns acts as major restraining factor for the global IoT in manufacturing market.



Geographically, North America holds the largest market share in IoT in manufacturing market owing to the deployment of advanced IoT technolgies such as Industry 4.0, augmented reality and virtual reality. Moreover, North America leads the global IoT in manufacturing market due to the increasing digitization in manufacturing by large organizations and growing number of SMEs which positively influence the market growth of the IoT in manufacturing market in this region.



Furthermore, Asia Pacific is estimated to rise at the highest growth rate owing to the rising adoption of advanced and dynamic technologies and government investment in the R&D of IoT in manufacturing solutions and services.

The global IoT in manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of solution, platform, service, application and vertical.



The solution segment of IoT in manufacturing includes application management, device management, network management, data management, and smart surveillance. Based on service segment the market is classified into managed and professional services of which managed services dominated the market as managed services play an important role in the deployment of IoT in manufacturing solutions as per the client's requirement.



Based on vertical segment the market is classified into high-tech products, energy and utilities, healthcare, automotive, aerospace and defense, food and beverages, chemicals and material, and others, out of which energy and utilities is expected to grow at the highest CAGR since IoT is extensively used in energy and utilities to implement the IoT-based technology solutions and related services in the mining and oil & gas sectors.



The growth in global IoT in manufacturing market is also impacted by the presence of major players such as IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), General Electric (United States), SAP (Germany), Zebra Technologies (United States), Siemens AG (Germany), Bosch (Germany), Schneider Electric (France) and PTC (United States). Major players are also adopting some of the crucial strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, product launches, etc. to sustain in the market.



For instance, in 2016, IBM has agreed upon a partnership with Schaeffler to escalate the digital transformation of its entire operations along with the customer solutions through its Watson's cognitive intelligence and Insight.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Executive Summary

1.2. Estimation Methodology



2. Market Overview

2.1. Global IoT In Manufacturing Market: Evolution & Transition

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Industry Structure

2.4. Regulatory Framework

2.5. Total Market Analysis

2.5.1. Top 5 Findings

2.5.2. Top 5 Opportunity Markets

2.5.3. Top 5 Companies

2.5.4. Top 3 Competitive Strategies

2.6. Estimation Analysis

2.7. Strategic Analysis

2.7.1. Investment Vs. Adoption Model

2.7.2. 360-Degree Industry Analysis

2.7.3. Porter's 5 Force Model

2.7.4. See-Saw Analysis

2.7.5. Consumer Analysis And Key Buying Criteria

2.8. Competitive Analysis

2.8.1. Key Strategies & Analysis

2.8.2. Market Share Analysis & Top Company Analysis

2.9. Strategic Recommendations & Key Conclusions

2.9.1. Investment Opportunities By Regions

2.9.2. Opportunities In Emerging Applications

2.9.3. Investment Opportunity In Fastest Growing Segment



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Rising Adoption Of Cloud Environment

3.1.2. Rise In Number Of Intelligent, Cost-Effective Connected Devices

3.1.3. Convergence Of Operational Technology (Ot)/Information Technology (It)

3.1.4. Demand-Driven Supply Chain And Connected Logistics

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. Data Security And Privacy Concerns

3.2.2. Lack Of Standards For Interoperability And Interconnectivity

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.1. Content Maturity Model

3.3.2. Improving Manufacturing Sector In India And China

3.4. Market Challenges

3.4.1. Data Migration Challenges

3.4.2. Inconsistent Business Semantics And Conflicts Related To Data Ownership



4. Global IoT In Manufacturing Market By Solution

4.1.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.1.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.1.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.1.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.1.5. Market Segmentation

4.1.5.1. Global Network Management Market

4.1.5.2. Global Data Management Market

4.1.5.3. Global Device Management Market

4.1.5.4. Global Application Management Market

4.1.5.5. Global Smart Surveillance Market



5. Global IoT In Manufacturing Market By Platform

5.1.1. Market Definition And Scope

5.1.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

5.1.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

5.1.4. Opportunity Matrix

5.1.5. Market Segmentation

5.1.5.1. Global Device Management Platform Market

5.1.5.2. Global Application Management Platform Market

5.1.5.3. Global Connectivity Management Platform Market

5.2. Global IoT In Manufacturing Market By Service

5.2.1. Market Definition And Scope

5.2.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

5.2.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

5.2.4. Opportunity Matrix

5.2.5. Market Segmentation

5.2.5.1. Global Managed Services Market

5.2.5.2. Global Professional Services Market



6. Global IoT In Manufacturing Market By Appication

6.1.1. Market Definition And Scope

6.1.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

6.1.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

6.1.4. Opportunity Matrix

6.1.5. Market Segmentation

6.1.5.1. Global Predictive Maintenance Market

6.1.5.2. Global Business Process Optimization Market

6.1.5.3. Global Asset Tracking And Management Market

6.1.5.4. Global Logistics And Supply Chain Management Market

6.1.5.5. Global Real-Time Workforce Tracking And Management Market

6.1.5.6. Global Automation Control And Management Market

6.1.5.7. Global Emergency And Incident Management And Business Communication Market



7. Global IoT In Manufacturing Market By Vertical

7.1.1. Market Definition And Scope

7.1.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

7.1.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

7.1.4. Opportunity Matrix

7.1.5. Market Segmentation

7.1.5.1. Global Energy And Utilities Market

7.1.5.2. Global Automotive Market

7.1.5.3. Global Food And Beverages Market

7.1.5.4. Global Aerospace And Defense Market

7.1.5.5. Global Chemicals And Materials Market

7.1.5.6. Global High-Tech Products Market

7.1.5.7. Global Healthcare Market

7.1.5.8. Global Others Market



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Key Strategies

8.1.1. List Of Mergers And Acquisition

8.1.2. List Of Joint Ventures

8.1.3. List Of Product Launches

8.1.4. List Of Partnerships



9. Geographic Analysis

9.1. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

9.2. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

9.3. Opportunity Matrix

9.4. Global IoT In Manufacturing Market By Region 2015-2024 ($ Million)



10. Company Profiles



Bosch ( Germany )

) Cisco Systems (U.S.)

CSC (U.S.)

General Electric (U.S.)

Hitachi Data Systems (U.S.)

Huawei (China)

IBM (U.S.)

Microsoft (U.S.)

PTC (U.S.)

SAP ( Germany )

) Schneider Electric ( France )

) Siemens ( Germany )

) Verizon (U.S.)

Wind River (U.S.)

Zebra Technologies (U.S.)

