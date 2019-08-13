Global IoT in Pumps Market Report 2019: Assessment of Innovative Business Models to Unlock New Revenue Streams

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT in PumpsMapping Your IoT Monetization Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study identifies, assesses, and evaluates the lucrative growth opportunities available for pump vendors if they integrate IIoT into their solution offering.

Based on interactions with pump, automation, IoT, and end-user companies, the publisher has identified 5 growth opportunities that helps pump manufacturers to identify new revenue streams in this mature market environment. More importantly, it helps pump manufacturers to position themselves as attractive partners for end users who are aggressively realigning their maintenance approach to become more predictive and prescriptive.

The advent of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is set to transform the value chain of the manufacturing industry. With the onset of next-generation technology, it is essential for pump manufacturers to assist end-users in their transformation journey towards establishing a digitally connected ecosystem. This impels pump vendors to design and develop smart and intuitive pump systems and shift their solution offering by focusing on delivering a wide array of asset monitoring services.

In this study, we have provided an overview of the pump services market and covered its evolution from offering basic services to advanced services that are predominantly driven by IIoT-based technologies. The study also captures the present pulse of the industry verticals and highlights the current mindset, the receptiveness to IIoT, and investment plans.

Some of the industries included are oil and gas, chemical processing, water and wastewater, power generation, food & beverage, and pulp & paper.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the new business models emerging for pump manufacturers with the growth of IIoT?

What is the market size of the services in the pumps industry? How can IIoT help increase a company's revenue with services?

What are the major growth drivers that unlock new growth prospects for the pumps industry? What are the roadblocks hampering their success?

What are the top 5 growth opportunities that pump manufacturers can monetize? Which of these IoT-based businesses are attractive for end users?

How can pump manufacturers adapt to the changes in the manufacturing landscape and remain competitive?

What are the key challenges faced by end users? What is end user perception towards IIoT and key requirements?

Where do end users see the relevance and need for IIoT in their plant maintenance? Is it at a component, plant, or an enterprise level?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Dashboard

Purpose of this Experiential Study

5 Step Process to Transformational Growth

Strategic Imperatives for Pump Manufacturers

Growth Opportunities for Pump Manufacturers

2. Growth Environment-Market Overview

Research Scope, Aims and Objectives

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Value Chain Depiction

Evolution of Pumps Industry

Global Value Chain Participants

Features Offered by Pump Manufacturers

Drivers and Restraints

3. Market Forecasts

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Vertical Market Revenue Discussion

4. Visioning Scenarios

Macro to Micro Visioning

Pump Manufacturers' Monetization Scope

Factors Impacting the Shift in Pumps Business Model

Top 5 Predictions

5. End-user Challenges, Requirements and Perception on IoT Business Models

End Users' Investment Decision and Strategic Priorities

Business Model Opportunities in Top 5 industries

Snapshot of End-user Challenges, Perception, and IoT Investment

6. Case Studies and Implication

Case Study 1-Vibration Monitoring (Augury)

Case Study 2-Component Monitoring (ITT i-Alert)

Case Study 3-Pump Performance Management (Sulzer BlueBox)

Case Study 4-Plant Level Asset Management (Emerson PlantWeb)

Case Study 5-Connected Enterprise (Siemens)

7. Growth Pipeline

Levers for Growth

Levels of Engagement-Monitoring to Management

Features and Pricing by Pump Manufacturers

8. Vision and Strategy-Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1-Vibration and Component Monitoring

Growth Opportunity 2-Pump Remote Monitoring

Growth Opportunity 3-Pump Performance Management

Growth Opportunity 4-Plant Level Asset Management

Growth Opportunity 5-Connected Enterprise

9. Brand and Demand-Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1-Innovation and Transformation

Growth Opportunity 2-Return on Investment (ROI)

10. Growth Opportunities Matrix

Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

Growth Opportunities 1-5-Vision and Strategy

Growth Opportunities 1-2-Brand and Demand

Growth Opportunities Matrix

11. Growth Strategy and Implementation



Companies Mentioned



Augury

Emerson

i-ALERT

Siemens

Sulzer

