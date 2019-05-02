Global IoT In Retail Market Outlook 2017-2019 & 2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT In Retail - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the Global IoT in Retail market accounted for $21, 235.98 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $101,000.20 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include demand for improved flexibility, increasing adoption of smartphones and deteriorating cost of machinery. However, need of general standards are restricting the market growth.



Internet of Things helps in linking various smart devices to ease the process and sharing of data amongst peers. There are various devices such as sensors, smartphones, and wearables, which gather data from the devices that can be utilized to improve customer's experience.



Among Application, Offshore segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period. This can be accredited to the rising focus to significantly reduce the in-house IT costs, allowing interior IT staffs to focus more on the core competencies. In order to get rid of the possibility of data safety threats, managed service providers are extremely investing in data security & safety.



By Geography, Asia Pacific was the leading market and is expected to grow at the considerable market share during the forecast period high savings in the IoT infrastructure. Countries such as China & India coupled with the increasing disposable income. Rising usage of smart devices followed by the initial e-commerce industry will drive the IoT in retail market in the region are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.



Some of the key players profiled in the IoT in Retail Market include Apple, General Electric, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Hitachi, Honeywell, Huawei, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, NEC, Oracle, Rockwell Automation, Salesforce, Samsung, SAP AG, Siemens, Texas Instruments Inc., Verizon and Zebra Technologies.



