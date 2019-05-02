Global IoT In Retail Market Outlook 2017-2019 & 2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations
May 02, 2019, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT In Retail - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report, the Global IoT in Retail market accounted for $21, 235.98 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $101,000.20 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include demand for improved flexibility, increasing adoption of smartphones and deteriorating cost of machinery. However, need of general standards are restricting the market growth.
Internet of Things helps in linking various smart devices to ease the process and sharing of data amongst peers. There are various devices such as sensors, smartphones, and wearables, which gather data from the devices that can be utilized to improve customer's experience.
Among Application, Offshore segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period. This can be accredited to the rising focus to significantly reduce the in-house IT costs, allowing interior IT staffs to focus more on the core competencies. In order to get rid of the possibility of data safety threats, managed service providers are extremely investing in data security & safety.
By Geography, Asia Pacific was the leading market and is expected to grow at the considerable market share during the forecast period high savings in the IoT infrastructure. Countries such as China & India coupled with the increasing disposable income. Rising usage of smart devices followed by the initial e-commerce industry will drive the IoT in retail market in the region are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.
Some of the key players profiled in the IoT in Retail Market include Apple, General Electric, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Hitachi, Honeywell, Huawei, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, NEC, Oracle, Rockwell Automation, Salesforce, Samsung, SAP AG, Siemens, Texas Instruments Inc., Verizon and Zebra Technologies.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global IoT In Retail Market, By Service
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Managed Services
5.3 Professional Services
6 Global IoT In Retail Market, By Functional Area
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Supply Chain Management
6.3 Smart Vending Machine
6.4 Smart Shelf & Smart Doors
6.5 Safety & Security
6.6 Resource Management
6.7 Real-Time/ Streaming Analytics
6.8 Intelligent Payment Solution
6.9 Energy Optimization
6.10 Digital Signage
6.11 Advertising & Marketing
6.12 Other Functional Areas
7 Global IoT In Retail Market, By Solution
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Software
7.2.1 Remote monitoring
7.2.2 Data management
7.2.3 Bandwidth management
7.2.4 Other Softwares
7.3 Hardware
7.3.1 Wearables
7.3.2 Sensors
7.3.3 Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) tags
7.3.4 Beacons
8 Global IoT In Retail Market, By Platform
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Application Management
8.3 Device Management
8.4 Network Management
9 Global IoT In Retail Market, By Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Bluetooth Low Energy
9.3 Connectivity Technology
9.4 Near Field Communication
9.5 Wi-fi
9.6 ZigBee
9.7 Other Technologies
10 Global IoT In Retail Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Augmented Reality Apps
10.3 Beacon Alerts
10.4 Customer Relationship Management
10.5 Interactive Mirrors
10.6 Managed Services
10.7 Professional Services
10.8 Remote Device Management
10.9 Retail Workshop Management Tools
10.10 Robot Guides
10.11 Shopper Mapping
10.12 Smart Shelves Embedded with Sensors
10.13 Smart Signage
10.14 Other Applications
11 Global IoT In Retail Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Apple
13.2 General Electric
13.3 Google
13.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
13.5 Hitachi
13.6 Honeywell
13.7 Huawei
13.8 IBM
13.9 Intel
13.10 Microsoft
13.11 NEC
13.12 Oracle
13.13 Rockwell Automation
13.14 Salesforce
13.15 Samsung
13.16 SAP AG
13.17 Siemens
13.18 Texas Instruments Inc.
13.19 Verizon
13.20 Zebra Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x9ugnx
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article