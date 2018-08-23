Global IoT Medical Devices Market to 2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "IoT Medical Devices Market by Product (Blood Pressure Monitor, Glucometer, Cardiac Monitor, Pulse Oximeter, Infusion Pump), Type (Wearable, Implantable Device), Connectivity Technology (Bluetooth, Wifi), End User (Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The IoT medical devices market is projected to reach USD 63.43 billion by 2023 from USD 20.59 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period.

Growth in the IoT medical devices market is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing government initiatives for promoting digital health, growing need for cost-containment in healthcare delivery, rising focus on active patient engagement and patient-centric care delivery, and growing focus on patient safety are the major factors driving the growth of the IoT medical devices market.







In this report, the IoT medical devices market has been segmented by product, type, connectivity technology, end user, and region. Based on product, the vital signs monitoring segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the growing geriatric population and the consequent rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases.







Based on type, the wearable medical devices segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing use of home healthcare and remote patient monitoring technologies, increasing preference for preventive care, and the preference for engagement in self-health management.







Based on connectivity technology, the Bluetooth segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing number of developments undertaken by major players in terms of launching Bluetooth enabled medical devices as well as the advantages associated with these devices, such as low power consumption and low cost of deployment.







Based on end users, the nursing homes, assisted living facilities, long-term care centers, and homes care settings segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the need for prolonged treatment for certain chronic diseases, increased preference for participatory and preventive care by patients, high cost of hospital stays, and the growing number of nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and long-term care centers.





Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction







2 Research Methodology







3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights





4.1 IoT Medical Devices: Market Overview



4.2 APAC IoT Medical Devices Market, By Country & Connectivity Technology



4.3 IoT Medical Devices Market: Geographical Snapshot



4.4 IoT Medical Devices Market: Regional Mix, 2016 vs 2023







5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction



5.2 Market Dynamics



5.2.1 Drivers



5.2.1.1 Government Initiatives for Promoting Digital Health



5.2.1.2 Growing Need for Cost-Containment in Healthcare Delivery



5.2.1.3 Rising Focus on Active Patient Engagement and Patient-Centric Care Delivery



5.2.1.4 Evolution of High-Speed Networking Technologies and Increasing Penetration of Smartphones, Tablets, and Other Mobile Platforms in Healthcare



5.2.1.5 Growing Focus on Patient Safety



5.2.2 Restraints



5.2.2.1 High Deployment Cost of Connected Medical Devices and the Associated Infrastructure



5.2.2.2 Insufficient IoT Technology Skills Across Healthcare Organizations



5.2.3 Opportunities



5.2.3.1 Low Doctor-To-Patient Ratio Leading to Increased Dependency on Self-Operated Ehealth Platforms



5.2.4 Challenges



5.2.4.1 Issues Related to Data Security



5.2.4.2 Issues Related to Data Management and Interoperability







6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction



6.2 Industry Trends



6.2.1 Increasing Number of Product Launches



6.2.2 Growing Integration of Cloud Platforms and Saas in the Healthcare Ecosystem



6.2.3 Increasing Number of Collaborations to Drive Innovation



6.3 Regulatory Analysis

7 IoT Medical Devices Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction



7.2 Imaging Systems



7.3 Vital Signs Monitoring Devices



7.3.1 Blood Glucose Monitors



7.3.2 Ecg/Heart Rate Monitors



7.3.3 Blood Pressure Monitors



7.3.4 Multiparameter Monitors



7.3.5 Oximeters



7.4 Implantable Cardiac Devices



7.4.1 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators



7.4.2 Pacemakers



7.4.3 Implantable Cardiac Monitors



7.5 Patient Monitors



7.6 Respiratory Devices



7.7 Infusion Pumps



7.8 Anesthesia Machines



7.9 Neurological Devices



7.10 Hearing Devices



7.11 Fetal Monitoring Devices



7.12 Ventilators



7.13 Other Products







8 IoT Medical Devices Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction



8.2 Stationary Medical Devices



8.3 Implantable Medical Devices



8.4 Wearable Medical Devices



8.5 Other IoT Medical Devices







9 IoT Medical Devices Market, By Connectivity Technology

9.1 Introduction



9.2 Wi-Fi



9.3 Bluetooth



9.4 Zigbee



9.5 Other Connectivity Technologies







10 IoT Medical Devices Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction



10.2 Hospitals & Clinics



10.3 Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, Long-Term Care Centers, and Home Care Settings



10.4 Other End Users







11 IoT Medical Devices Market, By Region







12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview



12.2 Product Portfolio Mix



12.3 Growth Strategy Matrix



12.4 Market Ranking (2017)



12.5 Competitive Situation and Trends



12.5.1 Acquisitions



12.5.2 Product Launches



12.5.3 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations



12.5.4 Expansions







13 Company Profiles





Medtronic

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare (Philips)

Siemens

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Biotronik

Johnson & Johnson

Omron

Biotelemetry

Alivecor

Agamatrix

Ihealth Lab

Stanley Healthcare

Welch Allyn

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m3lhqb/global_iot?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

