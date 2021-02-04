Global IoT Real Time Operating Systems (RTOS) Markets 2021-2026: Traditional RTOS Cannot Guarantee the Real-time Responses Required in an IoT Environment

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Real Time Operating Systems (RTOS) Market by Components, Processor Type, OS, Segment, and Industry Verticals 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This IoT RTOS market report evaluates opportunities for RTOS and their use in embedded IoT systems including hardware, software, and firmware by market segment and industry verticals. It includes an assessment of peripherals and tools to support embedded system processing in the IoT RTOS market. It also assesses vendors, platforms, and solutions including both open source and proprietary RTOS.

A Real-time Operating Systems (RTOS) is an OS that manages hardware resources, hosts applications, and processes data on a real-time basis. RTOS defines real-time task processing time, interrupt latency, and reliability of hardware and applications, which is especially important for low-powered and memory-constrained devices and the networks/systems that depend upon them. The key difference between RTOS and a general-purpose OS lies within the former's high degree of reliability and consistency in terms of timing between application's task acceptance and completion as compared to the latter.

Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) represent tiny integrated devices or systems that combine mechanical and electrical components. MEMS consist of a central unit that processes data (the microprocessor) and several components that interact with the surroundings such as micro-sensors. MEMS provides a business benefit through their ability to sense, control and actuate on the micro-scale, and generate effects on the macro scale.

MEMS are key components in a wide variety of embedded devices, systems, solutions and applications across virtually every industry vertical. Leading micro-electronics suppliers, such as STMicroelectronics, provide various MEMS solutions such as smart sensors and sensor hubs, UV index sensors, temperature sensors and touch sensors. High growth areas for MEMS include a few emerging high-tech segments such as virtual reality and many Internet of Things (IoT) related areas such as connected vehicles, UAVs, and others.

There is a strong relationship between embedded systems, RTOS, and IoT as real-time OS solutions are a component to build comprehensive embedded systems for IoT solutions for consumer products as well as industrial IoT (IIoT) assets, systems, and processes. Embedded RTOS is a key consideration to deploy mission-critical, ultra-reliable IIoT applications across various industry verticals including industrial equipment, automotive, healthcare, telecommunications, government solutions, and others. This will especially be the case for Industry 4.0 in terms of industrial automation processes and manufacturing assets such as smart machines and cloud robotics.

This report provides an in-depth assessment of the RTOS embedded IoT system market including the following:

Assessment of RTOS in hardware, software, and firmware 2021 - 2026

Analysis of embedded RTOS programs to support low-power device connectivity

Evaluation of peripherals and tools to support embedded system processing in IoT

Assessment of applications and industry verticals including benefits of RTOS compared to traditional OS

Analysis of market segments and sub-segments with consideration towards emerging business models

Evaluation of leading RTOS vendors, platforms, and solutions including both open source and proprietary technologies

Select Report Findings:

RTOS will be critical for many forms of industrial automation including smart machines

Europe will lead the IoT RTOS market through 2026 followed by Asia Pac and North America

will lead the IoT RTOS market through 2026 followed by and Leading IoT RTOS industry verticals will be telecom, healthcare, automotive, and aerospace markets globally

IoT RTOS requires a high degree of reliability and consistency in terms of timing between application task acceptance and completion

There is anticipated to be a considerable amount of ecosystem consolidation as many of the smaller players in IoT RTOS will be acquired or witness a significant change in business operations

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

2.1 What is Real-time Operating System?

2.1.1 Real-Time Kernel

2.1.2 MCU vs. MPU

2.1.3 Real-Time System and RTOS

2.2 Real-Time Computing vs. RTOS: Key Features of RTOS System

2.2.1 Multi-tasking

2.2.2 Scheduler

2.2.3 Precise Timing

2.2.4 Memory Management

2.2.5 Reliability

2.2.6 Task Communication

2.3 How RTOS System Functions

2.3.1 Task Management

2.3.2 Scheduling

2.3.3 Resource Allocation

2.3.4 Interrupt Handling

2.4 RTOS Systems vs. General Purpose OS

2.4.1 Priorities

2.4.2 Interrupt Latency

2.4.3 Performance

2.4.4 General Purpose OS vs. RTOS

2.5 RTOS System and Deployment Challenges

2.6 RTOS System Types

2.6.1 Hard Real-time Operating System RTOS

2.6.2 Firm Real-time Operating System RTOS

2.6.3 Soft Real-time Operating System RTOS

3.0 RTOS Value Chain, Architecture, and Software Ecosystem

3.1 RTOS Value Chain

3.2 RTOS Software as an Embedded System

3.2.1 Requirements of RTOS Software

3.2.1.1 Scalability

3.2.1.2 Modularity

3.2.1.3 Connected

3.2.1.4 Reliability

3.2.2 Industrial vs. Consumer IoT Requirements

3.2.3 Linux as RTOS Platform

3.2.4 Embedded System Reliability

3.3 Architecture of RTOS System

3.3.1 RTOS Design Process

3.3.2 Applications of RTOS

3.3.3 Performance Monitoring and Optimization of RTOS System

3.3.3.1 Memory Footprint

3.3.3.2 Interrupt Latency

3.3.3.3 Timing Kernel Service

4.0 IoT RTOS Company Analysis

5.0 IoT RTOS Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026

5.1 Global IoT RTOS Market 2021 - 2026

5.2 IoT RTOS Type 2021 - 2026

5.2.1 RTOS Embedded Micro-components vs. RTOS Embedded MEMS Components 2021 - 2026

5.2.2 RTOS Embedded MCUs 2021 - 2026

5.3 RTOS Embedded IoT Devices Volume Vs. Value 2021 - 2026

5.4 RTOS Embedded IoT Device Types 2021 - 2026

5.5 RTOS Embedded IoT by Segment 2021 - 2026

5.6 RTOS Embedded IoT Devices by Industry Vertical 2021 - 2026

5.7 RTOS Embedded IoT Devices by Region 2021 - 2026

