Global IoT Technology Market 2018-2023: Combined Market will Reach $869.9B USD

The "IoT Technology by Component, Infrastructure, Software, Platform, Application, Service, and Industry Verticals 2018 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The combined global IoT technology market will reach $869.9B USD by 2023

Internet of Things (IoT) networks and systems consist of vast array of hardware, software and firmware elements including semiconductors and embedded devices, platforms, and many types of software programs and operating systems. Related IoT services such as system integration and data management enable optimized deployment as well as efficient and effective ongoing operations.

There is a global race among enterprise and governments to rapidly deploy IoT technologies for various reasons such as automation of physical infrastructure, remote management and monitoring, and predictive insights. At its core, IoT is intended to optimize asset management, work flow, and processes. Additionally, IoT provides a wealth of information, which is derived largely from processing machine-generated data via artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics software.

This report represents the most comprehensive research covering core IoT hardware, software, and firmware as well as supporting technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Mobile Edge Computing. The report evaluates leading vendors, products, and services offerings. The quantitative portion of the report provides detailed forecasts for the global and regional IoT technology market for 2018 to 2023. The report also includes specific industry recommendations in key areas such as artificial intelligence hardware, software and services.

Select Report Findings:

The APAC region will lead the IoT technology market through 2023

Over 87 billion semiconductors and embedded devices will be shipped in support of IoT by 2023

The convergence of AI, 5G, Blockchain, and Edge Computing with IoT facilitates a multi-billion dollar market

Report Benefits:

Understand cloud computing in IoT including MEC

Identify leading IoT hardware, software, and service providers

Identify IoT technology components and their role within IoT ecosystem

Understand IoT technology convergence with AI, Edge Computing, 5G, and Blockchain

Identify market opportunities globally, regionally, and by industry vertical for IoT technology

Target Audience:

AI companies

IoT companies

Robotics companies

Semiconductor vendors

Data management vendors

Industrial automation companies

Governments and R&D organizations

Enterprises across all industry verticals

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Executive Summary

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Select Findings

1.4 Target Audience

1.5 Companies in the Report



2 Overview

2.1 Defining the Internet of Things

2.2 IoT Technology

2.3 IoT Functional Structure

2.4 IoT Network Architecture

2.5 Economic Impact Analysis

2.6 Market Factors and Challenges

2.7 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

2.8 Edge Computing and Fog Computing

2.9 Digital Twin Technology

2.10 5G IoT Network

2.11 Blockchain Technology

2.12 Cloud Computing

2.13 Internet of Nanoscale Things (IoNT)



3 Technology and Value Chain Analysis

3.1 IoT Semiconductor Building Blocks

3.1.1 Wireless Sensors

3.1.2 IoT Processors

3.1.3 Gateway

3.1.4 Application

3.2 IoT Chipsets

3.3 Network Technology and Protocol

3.4 Real Time Operating System (RTOS)

3.4.1 Open Source RTOS

3.4.2 Commercial RTOS

3.4.3 Distributed Stream Computing Platforms (DSCPs)

3.5 IoT Software and Platform

3.5.1 IoT Analytics

3.5.2 IoT Security

3.5.3 IoT Device Management

3.5.4 IoT Standard and API Interoperability

3.6 IoT Industry Application

3.7 IoT Value Chain Analysis

3.7.1 IoT Hardware Device Providers

3.7.2 IoT Component Providers

3.7.3 IoT Platform Providers

3.7.4 IoT Software and Service Providers

3.8 IoT Investments and Market Alliances

3.9 Role of Mobile Network Operators



4 IoT Technology Market Analysis and Forecasts 2018 - 2023

4.1 Global IoT Technology Market 2018 - 2023

4.1.1 Combined IoT Technology Market

4.1.2 IoT Technology Market by Segment

4.1.3 IoT Technology Market by Hardware Segment

4.1.4 IoT Technology Market by Software

4.1.5 IoT Technology Market by Service

4.1.6 IoT Technology Market by Industry

4.1.7 IoT Technology Market by IoT Sector

4.2 Global AI Equipped IoT Technology Market 2018 - 2023

4.2.1 AI Equipped IoT Technology Market

4.2.2 AI Equipped IoT Technology Market by Segment

4.2.3 AI Equipped IoT Technology Market by AI Technology

4.2.4 AI Equipped IoT Technology Market by IoT Sector

4.3 Global 5G Driven IoT Technology Market 2018 - 2023

4.3.1 5G Driven IoT Technology Market

4.3.2 5G Driven IoT Technology Market by Segment

4.3.3 5G Driven IoT Technology Market by IoT Sector

4.4 Global Edge Computing Enabled IoT Technology Market 2018 - 2023

4.4.1 Edge Computing Enabled IoT Technology Market

4.4.2 Edge Computing Enabled IoT Technology Market by Segment

4.4.3 Edge Computing Enabled IoT Technology Market by IoT Sector

4.5 Global Blockchain Based IoT Technology Market 2018 - 2023

4.5.1 Blockchain Based IoT Technology Market

4.5.2 Blockchain Based IoT Technology Market by Segment

4.5.3 Blockchain Based IoT Technology Market by IoT Sector

4.6 Regional IoT Technology Market 2018 - 2023

4.6.1 IoT Technology Market by Region

4.6.2 APAC IoT Technology Market by Node Component, Infrastructure, Software, Service, Industry Vertical, AI Technology, 5G, Edge Computing, Blockchain, and Country

4.6.3 North America IoT Technology Market by Node Component, Infrastructure, Software, Service, Industry Vertical, AI Technology, 5G, Edge Computing, Blockchain, and Country

4.6.4 Europe IoT Technology Market by Node Component, Infrastructure, Software, Service, Industry Vertical, AI Technology, 5G, Edge Computing, Blockchain, and Country

4.6.5 Middle East and Africa IoT Technology Market by Node Component, Infrastructure, Software, Service, Industry Vertical, AI Technology, 5G, Edge Computing, Blockchain, and Country

4.6.6 Latin America IoT Technology Market by Node Component, Infrastructure, Software, Service, Industry Vertical, AI Technology, 5G, Edge Computing, Blockchain, and Country

4.6.7 IoT Technology Market by Top Ten Country

4.7 IoT Semiconductor Unit Shipment Forecasts 2018 - 2023

4.7.1 Total IoT Semiconductor Unit Shipment

4.7.2 IoT Semiconductor Unit Shipment by Segment

4.7.3 IoT Semiconductor Unit Shipment by Region

4.8 IoT Software Unit Deployment Forecasts 2018 - 2023

4.8.1 Total IoT Software Unit Deployment

4.8.2 IoT Software Unit Deployment by Segment

4.8.3 IoT Software Unit Deployment by Region



5 Company Analysis

5.1 NVIDIA Corporation

5.2 IBM Corporation

5.3 Intel Corporation

5.4 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

5.5 Microsoft Corporation

5.6 Google Inc.

5.7 Qualcomm Incorporated

5.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

5.9 Fujitsu Ltd.

5.10 Juniper Networks, Inc.

5.11 Nokia Corporation

5.12 ARM Limited

5.13 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

5.14 Oracle Corporation

5.15 SAP

5.16 General Electric (GE)

5.17 Wind River Systems Inc.

5.18 Cumulocity GmBH

5.19 SparkCognition Inc.

5.20 Amazon Inc. (AWS)

5.21 Cisco Systems

5.22 Atmel Corporation

5.23 Texas Instruments Inc.

5.24 Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Inc.

5.25 XILINX Inc.

5.26 Gemalto N.V.

5.27 Micron Technology

5.28 SAS Institute Inc.

5.29 General Vision Inc.

5.30 PTC Corporation

5.31 Analog Devices Inc.

5.32 Cypress Semiconductor Corp

5.33 Rohm Semiconductor

5.34 Semtech Corporation

5.35 Enea AB

5.36 Express Logic Inc.

5.37 Kaspersky Lab

5.38 Losant IoT Inc.

5.39 Thethings.io

5.40 Robert Bosch GmbH

5.41 Echelon Corporation

5.42 Symantec Corporation

5.43 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

5.44 STMicroelectronics

5.45 MediaTek Inc.

5.46 Microchip Technology Inc.

5.47 Renesas Electronics Corporation

5.48 Ayla Networks Inc.

5.49 Pepper

5.50 Helium Systems Inc.



6 Conclusions and Recommendations

6.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

6.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

6.3 Automotive Companies

6.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

6.5 Communication Service Providers

6.6 Computing Companies

6.7 Data Analytics Providers

6.8 Equipment (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

6.9 Networking Equipment Providers

6.10 Networking Security Providers

6.11 Semiconductor Companies

6.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

6.13 Software Providers

6.14 Smart City System Integrators

6.15 Automation System Providers

6.16 Social Media Companies

6.17 Workplace Solution Providers

6.18 Enterprise and Government



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xknlbs/global_iot?w=5

