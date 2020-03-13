Global IP Telecommunications GmbH Announces Voice over IP Price Cuts for Workers Affected by Trump's Europe Travel Restriction

SCHOEFFENGRUND, Germany, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- By bringing travel from Europe to a full stop, the U.S. president Donald J. Trump triggers the German software company Global IP Telecommunications GmbH to offer support for American and European companies by enabling employees to work from home through temporarily slashing prices for their IP software telephones.

The coronavirus shows impressively the necessity of using Voice over IP, which allows connecting employees easily with their companies from home. That empowers employees to help reduce the spread of the virus.

"We cut prices by more than 82% for our telephony software Ninja to 7$ and Juggler to 10$ during the period of European travel restrictions so that people who have a PC or a laptop computer can work from home. It's our mission to help people to continue working during this crisis," says Michael Best, CEO of the company.

The software telephones come with a lifetime license and practically support any telephone system or Cloud PBX in the world. It is no fake news that the United Kingdom is still part of Europe.

About Global IP Telecommunications GmbH (www.globaliptel.com):

Global IP Telecommunications is a leading manufacturer of autoprovisioning-capable softphone applications for Voice-over-IP. GlobalIPTel products are being sold worldwide through leading companies, PC-, USB- and headset manufacturers, internet service providers, telcos as well as international sales partners. Telephony products from Global IP Telecommunications can be customized. In combination with state-of-the-art CRM and ERP systems they facilitate the daily flow of work in office routine (www.globaliptel.com).

