Global IP Telephony Market 2017-2019 & 2027 - Inception of 5G To Provide Growth Benefits To Both IP Telephony Operators As Well As Device Manufacturers

The "IP Telephony Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component, Hardware, Service, Installation Type, Enterprise Size, End Users" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

IP telephony market accounted to US$ 25.26 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% to account for US$ 63.47 Bn by 2027.



Driving factors such as widespread availability of integration support and migration strategies, Potential to enhance the quality of customer support and service are anticipated to have a significant impact on the development of IP telephony market in the coming years.



The key trend which will predominantly affect the IP telephony market in a coming year is companies in the IP Telephony value chain would tap into the opportunities provided by the new GDPR regulation. The new regulation that shook the entire telecom industry in the recent time, the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) regulation is on the contrary expected to provide the IP telephony market players with growth opportunities. Up till now the IP telephony along with its flexibility and several other advantages come with an array of vulnerabilities, and the advent of GDPR regulation compulsorily addresses these vulnerabilities, particularly those, which directly impact the privacy aspect.



The IP Telephony market is segmented on the basis of the component, which comprises hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment further comprises IP Desktop Phones, DECT Phones, IP Conference Phones, and other IP Phones. The softphone segment focuses on software-based IP phones, whereas the services segment is grounded on installation & maintenance and professional services. The market by the installation is segmented into wired & wireless, whereas by enterprise size it is segmented into SME (having less than 500 employees) and large enterprises (More than 500 employees). In our research report, we have considered, end users segment which includes Residential, Corporate, and Government sectors.



