Global IP Telephony Market 2017-2019 & 2027 - Inception of 5G To Provide Growth Benefits To Both IP Telephony Operators As Well As Device Manufacturers
Feb 05, 2019, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "IP Telephony Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component, Hardware, Service, Installation Type, Enterprise Size, End Users" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
IP telephony market accounted to US$ 25.26 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% to account for US$ 63.47 Bn by 2027.
Driving factors such as widespread availability of integration support and migration strategies, Potential to enhance the quality of customer support and service are anticipated to have a significant impact on the development of IP telephony market in the coming years.
The key trend which will predominantly affect the IP telephony market in a coming year is companies in the IP Telephony value chain would tap into the opportunities provided by the new GDPR regulation. The new regulation that shook the entire telecom industry in the recent time, the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) regulation is on the contrary expected to provide the IP telephony market players with growth opportunities. Up till now the IP telephony along with its flexibility and several other advantages come with an array of vulnerabilities, and the advent of GDPR regulation compulsorily addresses these vulnerabilities, particularly those, which directly impact the privacy aspect.
The IP Telephony market is segmented on the basis of the component, which comprises hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment further comprises IP Desktop Phones, DECT Phones, IP Conference Phones, and other IP Phones. The softphone segment focuses on software-based IP phones, whereas the services segment is grounded on installation & maintenance and professional services. The market by the installation is segmented into wired & wireless, whereas by enterprise size it is segmented into SME (having less than 500 employees) and large enterprises (More than 500 employees). In our research report, we have considered, end users segment which includes Residential, Corporate, and Government sectors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Research Report Guidance
2. Key Takeaways
3. IP Telephony Market Landscape
3.1 Market Overview
3.2 Market Segmentation
3.3 Pest Analysis
4. IP Telephony Market - Key Industry Dynamics
4.1 Key Market Drivers
4.1.1 Influence of Advancing Internet Facilities In the Market
4.1.2 Rising Importance of Effective Communication In Corporate Ecosystem
4.1.3 the Cost Effectiveness of the IP Telephony Is Driving Its Adoption
4.1.4 Widespread Availability of Integration Support and Migration Strategies
4.1.5 Potential To Enhance the Quality of Customer Support and Service
4.2 Key Market Restraints
4.2.1 Security Concerns With Respect To Increasing Cybercrime
4.2.2 Issues With Emergency Calling Facility
4.2.3 the Reliability of IP Telephony Over the External Power Source and Internet Connectivity Might Impact Its Growth
4.3 Key Market Opportunities
4.3.1 the Isdn Switch Off Coupled With Expanding Growth of Smes To Provide a Noteworthy Growth Opportunity In the Coming Years
4.3.2 Inception of 5G To Provide Growth Benefits To Both IP Telephony Operators As Well As Device Manufacturers
4.4 Future Trend
4.4.1 Companies In the IP Telephony Value Chain Would Tap Onto the Opportunities Provided by the New Gdpr Regulation
4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers & Restraints
5. IP Telephony Market - Global Analysis
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global IP Telephony Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Bn)
6. IP Telephony Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Component
6.1 Overview
6.2 IP Telephony Market Breakdown, by Component, 2017 & 2027
6.3 Hardware Market
6.4 Softphone Market
6.5 Services Market
7. IP Telephony Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - by Hardware
7.1 Overview
7.2 IP Telephony Market Breakdown, by Hardware, 2017 & 2027
7.3 IP Desktop Phone Market
7.4 IP Conference Phone Market
7.5 Dect Phone Market
7.6 Others Market
8. IP Telephony Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Service
8.1 Overview
8.2 IP Telephony Market Breakdown, by Service, 2017 & 2027
8.3 Installation & Maintenance Service
8.4 Professional Services
9. IP Telephony Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Installation
9.1 Overview
9.2 IP Telephony Market Breakdown, by Installation, 2017 & 2027
9.3 Wired
9.4 Wireless
10. IP Telephony Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Enterprise Size
10.1 Overview
10.2 IP Telephony Market Breakdown, by Enterprise Size, 2017 & 2027
10.3 Sme Market
10.4 Large Enterprise
11. IP Telephony Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - End User
11.1 Overview
11.2 IP Telephony Market Breakdown, by End User, 2017 & 2027
11.3 Residential
11.4 Corporate
11.5 Government Organization
12. IP Telephony Market - Geographical Analysis
13. Industry Landscape
13.1 Market Initiative
13.2 Merger and Acquisition
13.3 New Development
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Product Mapping
14.2 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking
15. Company Profiles
- Avaya INC.
- Mitel Networks Corporation
- NEC Corporation
- Microsoft Corp
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Yealink Inc.
- Toshiba Corporation
- Ascom Holding AG
- Polycom, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3nj65n/global_ip?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article