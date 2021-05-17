Global IPTV Market Report 2021-2030 Featuring Verizon, Huawei, AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Akamai Technologies, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, ARRIS, Moftak Solutions and Sterlitetech

DUBLIN, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IPTV Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the internet protocol television (IPTV) market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the internet protocol television (IPTV) market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Major players in the internet protocol television market are Verizon Communications Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., AT&T Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Akamai Technologies, Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson AB, ARRIS International Plc, Moftak Solutions and Sterlitetech.



The global iptv market is expected to grow from $70.5 billion in 2020 to $84.22 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $152.3 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 16%.



The internet protocol television market consists of sales of internet protocol television and related services that are used in small and medium enterprises and residential customers. The internet protocol on TV (IPTV) is the method of transmitting and broadcasting television programs through the Internet using the internet protocol (IP). IPTV provides the user with innovative features to improve user experience compared to conventional TV broadcasting such as radio, satellite and/or cable TV.



The stringent regulatory norms and low content availability is a key factor hampering the growth of the Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) market. Countries have various regulatory frameworks for the quality of video transmission. Regulators have agreed in some jurisdictions that IPTV providers will be subject to the same content regulation levied on paying television providers.

For instance, IPTV providers in Singapore are subject to the programming code levied on paying television providers. IPTV operators using fixed networks in many European countries such as Belgium, France, Sweden, and the UK are subject to "must-carry" regulations that require cable or satellite providers to retransmit local over - the-air television stations signals. Therefore, the stringent regulatory norms and low content availability is expected to limit the growth of the IPTV market.



The growing preference for video-on-demand (VoD) service is a key factor driving the growth of the internet protocol television (IPTV) market. Video on Demand (VOD) is one of the innovative features that Internet Protocol TV offers. VoD provides consumers a range of available videos to choose from. The video is transmitted via the real-time Streaming Protocol. In the recent years, VoD has gained tremendous popularity, this has resulted in higher smart TV adoption rates.

For instance, in 2019, US providers are a pioneer of VOD users. Amazon prime video comes at first with 72% and Netflix is second with 63%. In the same year, 53% of users spend more than $11 a month on streaming services, in 2018 the figure was only 43%. Therefore, the growing preference of video-on-demand service is expected to drive the growth of the internet protocol television (IPTV).



The IPTV market covered in this report is segmented by type into video IPTV; non-video IPTV. It is also segmented by end-user into small & medium enterprise; large enterprise; residential customers.



A key trend in the IPTV industry is the rising demand for fiber-to - the-home (FTTH) connections. Owing to the limitless bandwidth and transmission capacity of optical fiber, FTTH is well suited for IPTV.



Companies Mentioned

Verizon Communications Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

AT&T Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Akamai Technologies

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ericsson AB

ARRIS International Plc

Moftak Solutions

Sterlitetech

Tripleplay Services Ltd.

SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

Orange SA

Telefonica S.A.

MatrixStream Technologies Inc.

Necro IPTV

Foxtel Management Pty Limited.

China telecom Corporation Ltd.

telecom Corporation Ltd. NTT Communication

Iliad S.A.

Century Link

