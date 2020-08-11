Global Irrigation Automation Market Analysis 2020: Profiles of Key Players Valmont Industries Inc, Nelson Irrigation, The Toro Company, Ranch Systems, Hydropoint Data Systems and Growlink

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Irrigation Automation - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Irrigation Automation market accounted for $1.97 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $10.55 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are need for water conservation and increased mechanization in agriculture. However, lack of technical knowledge is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Irrigation automation is the use of advanced devices to operate irrigation structures more efficiently thereby providing benefits to farmers. It is being widely adopted owing to its advantages.



By irrigation type, the drip irrigation segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it is widely adopted because of its higher efficiency. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increased awareness among farmers and the supportive government initiatives.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Irrigation Automation Market, By Irrigation Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Surface Irrigation

5.3 Drip Irrigation

5.4 Sprinkler Irrigation



6 Global Irrigation Automation Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sensors

6.2.1 Soil-based

6.2.2 Weather-based

6.2.3 Fertigation Sensors

6.3 Controllers

6.4 Valves

6.5 Sprinklers

6.6 Other Components

6.6.1 Pressure Gauge

6.6.2 Monitoring Devices

6.6.3 Flow Meters



7 Global Irrigation Automation Market, By System

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Semi Automatic

7.3 Automatic



8 Global Irrigation Automation Market, By Automation Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Computer-based Control System

8.3 Real-time Based

8.4 Volume-based

8.5 Time-based



9 Global Irrigation Automation Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Flower Ornamental Garden

9.3 Agricultural Planting Base



10 Global Irrigation Automation Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Agricultural

10.2.1 Greenhouses

10.2.2 Open Fields

10.3 Non-agricultural

10.3.1 Lawns

10.3.2 Golf Courses

10.3.3 Sports Grounds



11 Global Irrigation Automation Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Valmont Industries Inc

13.2 Nelson Irrigation

13.3 The Toro Company

13.4 Ranch Systems

13.5 Hydropoint Data Systems

13.6 Rain Bird

13.7 Lindsay Corporation

13.8 Calsense

13.9 Jain Irrigation Systems

13.10 Hunter Industries

13.11 Netafim

13.12 Weathermatic

13.13 Rubicon Water

13.14 Galcon

13.15 Growlink



