Global Irrigation Controllers Industry
Irrigation Controllers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.
Sep 02, 2019, 10:09 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 17.5%. Weather-based, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 17.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.1 Billion by the year 2025, Weather-based will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$48.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$61.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Weather-based will reach a market size of US$55.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 22.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$313.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Calsense (USA); Galcon Israel (Israel); Greeniq Ltd. (Israel); Hunter Industries, Inc. (USA); Hydropoint Data Systems (USA); Lindsay Corporation (USA); Nelson Irrigation Corporation (USA); Netafim Ltd. (Israel); Rachio Inc. (USA); Rain Bird Corporation. (USA); Toro Company (USA); Valmont Industries, Inc. (USA); Weathermatic (USA)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Irrigation Controllers Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Smart Controllers (Product) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Tap Timers (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:
2019 & 2025
Basic Controllers (Product) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):
2019 & 2025
Weather-based (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
Sensor-based (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning
for 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
CALSENSE
GALCON ISRAEL
GREENIQ
HUNTER INDUSTRIES
HYDROPOINT DATA SYSTEMS
LINDSAY CORPORATION
NELSON IRRIGATION CORPORATION
NETAFIM LTD.
RACHIO INC.
RAIN BIRD CORPORATION.
TORO COMPANY
VALMONT INDUSTRIES
WEATHERMATIC
V. CURATED RESEARCH
