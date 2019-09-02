Global Irrigation Controllers Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 17.5%. Weather-based, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 17.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.1 Billion by the year 2025, Weather-based will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5798955/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$48.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$61.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Weather-based will reach a market size of US$55.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 22.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$313.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Calsense (USA); Galcon Israel (Israel); Greeniq Ltd. (Israel); Hunter Industries, Inc. (USA); Hydropoint Data Systems (USA); Lindsay Corporation (USA); Nelson Irrigation Corporation (USA); Netafim Ltd. (Israel); Rachio Inc. (USA); Rain Bird Corporation. (USA); Toro Company (USA); Valmont Industries, Inc. (USA); Weathermatic (USA)



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5798955/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Irrigation Controllers Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Smart Controllers (Product) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Tap Timers (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:

2019 & 2025

Basic Controllers (Product) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):

2019 & 2025

Weather-based (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Sensor-based (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning

for 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Irrigation Controllers Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Irrigation Controllers Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Irrigation Controllers Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Smart Controllers (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Smart Controllers (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Smart Controllers (Product) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Tap Timers (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Tap Timers (Product) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Tap Timers (Product) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Basic Controllers (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Basic Controllers (Product) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Basic Controllers (Product) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Weather-based (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Weather-based (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Weather-based (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Sensor-based (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Sensor-based (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Sensor-based (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Irrigation Controllers Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Smart Controllers (Product) Market Share Analysis (in %) of

Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Tap Timers (Product) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:

2019 & 2025

Basic Controllers (Product) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of

Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Weather-based (Type) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Sensor-based (Type) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in

the US for 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Irrigation Controllers Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Irrigation Controllers Market in the United States by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Irrigation Controllers Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States Irrigation Controllers Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Irrigation Controllers Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Irrigation Controllers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Irrigation Controllers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Irrigation Controllers Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 27: Irrigation Controllers Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 28: Canadian Irrigation Controllers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Irrigation Controllers Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: Irrigation Controllers Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Irrigation Controllers: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the period 2018-2025

Table 32: Irrigation Controllers Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Irrigation Controllers Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Market for Irrigation Controllers: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 35: Irrigation Controllers Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Irrigation Controllers Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Irrigation Controllers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Irrigation Controllers Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Irrigation Controllers Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Chinese Irrigation Controllers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Irrigation Controllers Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Irrigation Controllers Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Irrigation Controllers Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Smart Controllers (Product) Market Share (in %) by Company in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Tap Timers (Product) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Basic Controllers (Product) Competitor Market Share Analysis

(in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Weather-based (Type) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share

Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Sensor-based (Type) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning

in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Table 43: European Irrigation Controllers Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Irrigation Controllers Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 45: European Irrigation Controllers Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Irrigation Controllers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 47: Irrigation Controllers Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Irrigation Controllers Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Irrigation Controllers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 50: Irrigation Controllers Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Irrigation Controllers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Irrigation Controllers Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 53: French Irrigation Controllers Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Irrigation Controllers Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Irrigation Controllers Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: French Irrigation Controllers Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Irrigation Controllers Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 58: Irrigation Controllers Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Irrigation Controllers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 60: German Irrigation Controllers Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Irrigation Controllers Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Irrigation Controllers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: German Irrigation Controllers Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian Irrigation Controllers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Irrigation Controllers Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Irrigation Controllers Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Italian Irrigation Controllers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Irrigation Controllers Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Irrigation Controllers Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Irrigation Controllers:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the period 2018-2025

Table 71: Irrigation Controllers Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Irrigation Controllers Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Irrigation Controllers:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the period 2018-2025

Table 74: Irrigation Controllers Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Irrigation Controllers Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Irrigation Controllers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Spanish Irrigation Controllers Historic Market Review

by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 78: Irrigation Controllers Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Spanish Irrigation Controllers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Spanish Irrigation Controllers Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 81: Irrigation Controllers Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Irrigation Controllers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Irrigation Controllers Market in Russia by Product: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 84: Russian Irrigation Controllers Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Russian Irrigation Controllers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Irrigation Controllers Market in Russia by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Russian Irrigation Controllers Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Irrigation Controllers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 89: Irrigation Controllers Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Irrigation Controllers Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Irrigation Controllers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 92: Irrigation Controllers Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Irrigation Controllers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Irrigation Controllers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Irrigation Controllers Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Irrigation Controllers Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Irrigation Controllers Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Irrigation Controllers Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Irrigation Controllers Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Irrigation Controllers Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Irrigation Controllers Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Irrigation Controllers Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Irrigation Controllers Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Australian Irrigation Controllers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 105: Australian Irrigation Controllers Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Irrigation Controllers Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Irrigation Controllers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Australian Irrigation Controllers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 109: Indian Irrigation Controllers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Indian Irrigation Controllers Historic Market Review

by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 111: Irrigation Controllers Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Indian Irrigation Controllers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Indian Irrigation Controllers Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 114: Irrigation Controllers Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Irrigation Controllers Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: South Korean Irrigation Controllers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 117: Irrigation Controllers Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Irrigation Controllers Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Irrigation Controllers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 120: Irrigation Controllers Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Irrigation

Controllers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product for the period 2018-2025

Table 122: Irrigation Controllers Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Irrigation Controllers Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Irrigation

Controllers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the period 2018-2025

Table 125: Irrigation Controllers Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Irrigation Controllers Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Irrigation Controllers Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 128: Irrigation Controllers Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Latin American Irrigation Controllers Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 130: Latin American Irrigation Controllers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Irrigation Controllers Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Irrigation Controllers Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Irrigation Controllers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Irrigation Controllers Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Irrigation Controllers Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Irrigation Controllers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 137: Irrigation Controllers Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Argentinean Irrigation Controllers Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Argentinean Irrigation Controllers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 140: Irrigation Controllers Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Irrigation Controllers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 142: Irrigation Controllers Market in Brazil by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian Irrigation Controllers Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian Irrigation Controllers Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Irrigation Controllers Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Irrigation Controllers Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Irrigation Controllers Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 148: Irrigation Controllers Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican Irrigation Controllers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 150: Mexican Irrigation Controllers Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Irrigation Controllers Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Irrigation Controllers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Mexican Irrigation Controllers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Irrigation Controllers Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 155: Irrigation Controllers Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Irrigation Controllers Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Irrigation Controllers Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Irrigation Controllers Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of Latin America Irrigation Controllers Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Irrigation Controllers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 161: Irrigation Controllers Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 162: The Middle East Irrigation Controllers Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: The Middle East Irrigation Controllers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: The Middle East Irrigation Controllers Historic

Market by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Irrigation Controllers Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Irrigation Controllers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: The Middle East Irrigation Controllers Historic

Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Irrigation Controllers Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Irrigation Controllers: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the period 2018-2025

Table 170: Irrigation Controllers Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 171: Iranian Irrigation Controllers Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Iranian Market for Irrigation Controllers: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 173: Irrigation Controllers Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 174: Iranian Irrigation Controllers Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Irrigation Controllers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 176: Irrigation Controllers Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Israeli Irrigation Controllers Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Israeli Irrigation Controllers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 179: Irrigation Controllers Market in Israel in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Irrigation Controllers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Irrigation Controllers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Irrigation Controllers Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Irrigation Controllers Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Irrigation Controllers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Irrigation Controllers Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Irrigation Controllers Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Irrigation Controllers Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Irrigation Controllers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 189: Irrigation Controllers Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Irrigation Controllers Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Irrigation Controllers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 192: Irrigation Controllers Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Irrigation Controllers Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Irrigation Controllers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Middle East Irrigation Controllers Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Irrigation Controllers Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Irrigation Controllers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Middle East Irrigation Controllers Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 199: African Irrigation Controllers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Irrigation Controllers Market in Africa by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 201: African Irrigation Controllers Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: African Irrigation Controllers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Irrigation Controllers Market in Africa by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: African Irrigation Controllers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION

CALSENSE

GALCON ISRAEL

GREENIQ

HUNTER INDUSTRIES

HYDROPOINT DATA SYSTEMS

LINDSAY CORPORATION

NELSON IRRIGATION CORPORATION

NETAFIM LTD.

RACHIO INC.

RAIN BIRD CORPORATION.

TORO COMPANY

VALMONT INDUSTRIES

WEATHERMATIC



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5798955/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

