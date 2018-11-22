Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market 2018-2022: Market will Register a CAGR of Almost 16% - Innovation in Product Functionality and Features

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The irrigation timers and controllers market will register a CAGR of almost 16% by 2022.

End-users are increasingly adopting smart timers and controllers due to their remote access convenience. Sprinkling of water by these smart irrigation systems can be scheduled and customized according to the sun exposure, nozzles, and soil and plant type. These smart sprinkler irrigation systems can also be integrated with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Wink, IFTTT, Nest, Nexia, and Control4.

For instance, the Rachio Wi-Fi Sprinkler Controller developed by Rachio can be integrated with Amazon Alexa and controlled through voice commands and apps. The ST8-WiFi Smart Irrigation Timer developed by Rain Bird comes with smart watering features which can modify the daily watering schedule according to temperature, season, local weather, and humidity. Thus, the advent of smart timers and controllers will be a key trend boosting the growth of irrigation timer an controllers market during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Innovation in product functionality and features

Key vendors

of the global irrigation timers and controllers market are developing innovative products which have enhanced features and functionalities. Water can be controlled accurately based on environmental changes and different stages of crop development with the help of these systems. Also the clock units in these controllers help in activating the subunits at specified times.

High product and installation costs

The high implementation costs of irrigation timers and controllers is realized by some vendors only after onsite testing. Although the irrigation timer and controller cost have decreased over the years due to improvements in battery technology and economies of scale, the startup cost for large farm fields is still high. The low income from farms also acts as a deterrent to the implementation of these systems. Thus, the high product and installation costs will hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fairly concentrated and with the presence of several companies including HUNTER INDUSTRIES, and Lindsay the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the development of innovative products with improved features and functionalities, will provide considerable growth opportunities to irrigation timer and controller companies.

HUNTER INDUSTRIES, Lindsay, Rain Bird, The Toro Company, and Valmont Industries are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Report Summary:

The development of smart timers and controllers will act as a key trend that will drive the growth of the global irrigation timers and controllers market. These smart irrigation systems take into account the past, present, and future weather conditions to customize and schedule water sprinkling.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the innovation in product functionality and features. Vendors such as Rain Bird and HUNTER INDUSTRIES are developing innovative products for agricultural, commercial as well as residential applications.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high product and installation costs of the irrigation timers and controllers. The replacement costs also have to be borne by the end-users which hinders the growth of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Non-agriculture - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Smart controllers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Tap timers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Basic controllers- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Advent of smart timers and controllers

High demand for natural outdoor aesthetics

Increased interest in landscaping

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

HUNTER INDUSTRIES

Lindsay

Rain Bird

The Toro Company

Valmont Industries

PART 16: APPENDIX



