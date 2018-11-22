Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market 2018-2022: Market will Register a CAGR of Almost 16% - Innovation in Product Functionality and Features
The "Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The irrigation timers and controllers market will register a CAGR of almost 16% by 2022.
End-users are increasingly adopting smart timers and controllers due to their remote access convenience. Sprinkling of water by these smart irrigation systems can be scheduled and customized according to the sun exposure, nozzles, and soil and plant type. These smart sprinkler irrigation systems can also be integrated with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Wink, IFTTT, Nest, Nexia, and Control4.
For instance, the Rachio Wi-Fi Sprinkler Controller developed by Rachio can be integrated with Amazon Alexa and controlled through voice commands and apps. The ST8-WiFi Smart Irrigation Timer developed by Rain Bird comes with smart watering features which can modify the daily watering schedule according to temperature, season, local weather, and humidity. Thus, the advent of smart timers and controllers will be a key trend boosting the growth of irrigation timer an controllers market during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Innovation in product functionality and features
Key vendors
of the global irrigation timers and controllers market are developing innovative products which have enhanced features and functionalities. Water can be controlled accurately based on environmental changes and different stages of crop development with the help of these systems. Also the clock units in these controllers help in activating the subunits at specified times.
High product and installation costs
The high implementation costs of irrigation timers and controllers is realized by some vendors only after onsite testing. Although the irrigation timer and controller cost have decreased over the years due to improvements in battery technology and economies of scale, the startup cost for large farm fields is still high. The low income from farms also acts as a deterrent to the implementation of these systems. Thus, the high product and installation costs will hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fairly concentrated and with the presence of several companies including HUNTER INDUSTRIES, and Lindsay the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the development of innovative products with improved features and functionalities, will provide considerable growth opportunities to irrigation timer and controller companies.
HUNTER INDUSTRIES, Lindsay, Rain Bird, The Toro Company, and Valmont Industries are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Report Summary:
The development of smart timers and controllers will act as a key trend that will drive the growth of the global irrigation timers and controllers market. These smart irrigation systems take into account the past, present, and future weather conditions to customize and schedule water sprinkling.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the innovation in product functionality and features. Vendors such as Rain Bird and HUNTER INDUSTRIES are developing innovative products for agricultural, commercial as well as residential applications.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high product and installation costs of the irrigation timers and controllers. The replacement costs also have to be borne by the end-users which hinders the growth of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Non-agriculture - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Smart controllers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Tap timers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Basic controllers- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Advent of smart timers and controllers
- High demand for natural outdoor aesthetics
- Increased interest in landscaping
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- HUNTER INDUSTRIES
- Lindsay
- Rain Bird
- The Toro Company
- Valmont Industries
PART 16: APPENDIX
