Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Therapeutics Industry
Oct 14, 2019, 16:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Therapeutics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 16.2%. BS-D Drug, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 15.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.5 Billion by the year 2025, BS-D Drug will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$156.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$128.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, BS-D Drug will reach a market size of US$121.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$995.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Allergan PLC; Astellas Pharma, Inc.; IM HealthScience; Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
