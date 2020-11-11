Global Isobutanol Industry
Global Isobutanol Market to Reach $969.6 Million by 2027
Nov 11, 2020, 12:45 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Isobutanol estimated at US$756.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$969.6 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.6% over the period 2020-2027. Synthetic Isobutanol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.3% CAGR and reach US$628.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bio-based Isobutanol segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961001/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $204.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
The Isobutanol market in the U.S. is estimated at US$204.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$202.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 286-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- BASF SE
- DowDupont Inc.
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Gevo, Inc.
- Grupa Azoty S.A.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Oxea GmbH
- The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961001/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Isobutanol Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Isobutanol Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Isobutanol Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Isobutanol Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Synthetic Isobutanol (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Synthetic Isobutanol (Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Synthetic Isobutanol (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Bio-based Isobutanol (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Bio-based Isobutanol (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Bio-based Isobutanol (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Paints & Coatings (End-Use Industry) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Paints & Coatings (End-Use Industry) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Paints & Coatings (End-Use Industry) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use Industry) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use Industry) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Chemical (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Chemical (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Chemical (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Textiles (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Textiles (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Textiles (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Isobutanol Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Isobutanol Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Isobutanol Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Isobutanol Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Isobutanol Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 33: Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Isobutanol Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Isobutanol Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 36: Isobutanol Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Isobutanol Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Isobutanol Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry
for 2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by End-Use
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Isobutanol: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Isobutanol Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Isobutanol in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese Isobutanol Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry: 2012-2019
Table 45: Isobutanol Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Isobutanol Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Isobutanol Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Isobutanol Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Isobutanol in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Isobutanol Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by End-Use
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Isobutanol Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Isobutanol Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Isobutanol Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Isobutanol Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Isobutanol Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Isobutanol Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Isobutanol Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 59: Isobutanol Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by End-Use
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Isobutanol Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: French Isobutanol Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Isobutanol Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Isobutanol Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Isobutanol Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Isobutanol Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: German Isobutanol Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Isobutanol Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Isobutanol Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 72: Isobutanol Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Isobutanol Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Isobutanol Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Isobutanol Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Isobutanol in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Isobutanol Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by End-Use
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Isobutanol: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Isobutanol Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Isobutanol in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Isobutanol Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 84: Isobutanol Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Isobutanol Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Isobutanol Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 87: Isobutanol Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Spanish Isobutanol Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Isobutanol Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for
2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by End-Use
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Isobutanol Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Isobutanol Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Isobutanol Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Isobutanol Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 96: Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Isobutanol Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Isobutanol Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Isobutanol Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 101: Isobutanol Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Isobutanol Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 104: Isobutanol Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Isobutanol Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Isobutanol Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Isobutanol Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Isobutanol Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Isobutanol Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Isobutanol Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Isobutanol Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Isobutanol Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Isobutanol Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 117: Isobutanol Market Share Distribution in Australia by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Isobutanol Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Isobutanol Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 120: Isobutanol Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Indian Isobutanol Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Isobutanol Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry
for 2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by End-Use
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Isobutanol Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Isobutanol Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Isobutanol Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Isobutanol Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Isobutanol Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 129: Isobutanol Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Isobutanol: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Isobutanol Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Isobutanol Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Isobutanol in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Isobutanol Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 135: Isobutanol Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Isobutanol Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 137: Isobutanol Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Isobutanol Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Isobutanol Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Isobutanol Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Isobutanol Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Isobutanol in US$ Thousand
by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Isobutanol Market Review in Latin America in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Isobutanol Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 146: Isobutanol Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Isobutanol Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 149: Isobutanol Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Isobutanol Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Isobutanol Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Isobutanol Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Isobutanol Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Isobutanol Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Isobutanol Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Isobutanol Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Isobutanol Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Isobutanol Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 162: Isobutanol Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Isobutanol Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Isobutanol Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Isobutanol Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Isobutanol Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Isobutanol Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 168: Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Isobutanol Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 170: Isobutanol Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Isobutanol Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Isobutanol Historic Market by Type
in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 174: Isobutanol Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Isobutanol Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 176: Isobutanol Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry
for 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Isobutanol: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Isobutanol Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Isobutanol in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Iranian Isobutanol Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry: 2012-2019
Table 183: Isobutanol Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Isobutanol Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 185: Isobutanol Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Isobutanol Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 188: Isobutanol Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by End-Use
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Isobutanol Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Isobutanol Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Isobutanol Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Isobutanol in US$ Thousand
by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Isobutanol Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Isobutanol Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Isobutanol Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Isobutanol Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Isobutanol Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Isobutanol Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 201: Isobutanol Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Isobutanol Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Isobutanol Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Isobutanol Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Isobutanol Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Isobutanol Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 207: Isobutanol Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Isobutanol Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Isobutanol Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African Isobutanol Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Isobutanol Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 213: Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961001/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker