Global IT BFSI Market 2020-2027:U.S. Market is Estimated at $30.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IT BFSI - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for IT BFSI estimated at US$101.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$226.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the period 2020-2027.



Technology Type, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.8% CAGR and reach US$99.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $30.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR



The IT BFSI market in the U.S. is estimated at US$30.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$39.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 10.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Accenture PLC

Adobe Systems, Inc.

CA Technologies, Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

IBM Corporation

Micro Focus International PLC

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAP SE

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

IT BFSI Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IT BFSI Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

IT BFSI Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

Technology Type (Component) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Technology Type (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027

Cloud (Deployment Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Cloud (Deployment Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

On-Premises (Deployment Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

On-Premises (Deployment Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



Market Facts & Figures

IT BFSI Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

IT BFSI Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027

IT BFSI Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027

IT BFSI Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment Type: 2020 to 2027

IT BFSI Market Share Breakdown by Deployment Type: 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 43

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eo9q4o

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

