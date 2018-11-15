Global Itaconic Acid (IA) Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Itaconic Acid (IA) in US$.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World.







Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 30 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Alpha Chemika

- Chengdu Jinkai Biology Engineering Co., Ltd.

- Itaconix Plc

- Qingdao Langyatai Group Co., Ltd.

- Ronas Chemicals Ind. Co., Ltd.

- Shandong Kaison Biochemical Co., Ltd.







ITACONIC ACID (IA) MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, OCTOBER 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Itaconic Acid: Most Promising Organic & Biodegradable Monomer with Unique Chemical Properties

Industry Snapshots

Healthy Growth Projected over the Next Few Years for IA Market

Developing Regions Accelerate Market Growth

Table 1: World Itaconic Acid Market by Region (2018E & 2024P): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed Regions and Developing Regions (Asia-Pacific and Others) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: World Itaconic Acid Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Value) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Europe, US, Canada, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Asia-Pacific Evolves as Core Regional Market

Developed Regions Continue to Extend Opportunities

Favorable Macro Factors Lend Traction to IA Demand

Table 3: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2019P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





3. KEY MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES



Growing Image as a Potential Renewable Chemical Underpins Itaconic Acid Sales

Itaconic Acid Production from Bio-based Feedstock - A Major Breakthrough

Opportunities for Bio-Based IA

Bio-Based IA Vs. Petrochemical-based IA

Evolving Role as a Platform Chemical Augurs Well

Itaconic Acid Market Driven by Expanding End-Use Applications

Table 4: World Itaconic Acid Market by Application (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Chelant Dispersant Agents, SBR Latex, Superabsorbent Polymers, Synthetic Latex and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA): A Growing Market for IA

Table 5: World Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market: Breakdown of Sales (in '000 Metric Tons) for Years 2014, 2018E and 2022P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Demand for SAP to Provide Significant Growth Potential

Table 6: World Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market: Breakdown of SAP Consumption in '000 Metric Tons for 2014, 2018E and 2022P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: World Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market by Region/Country (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Demand for Synthetic Rubber in Auto Industry Drives Demand

Table 8: World Synthetic Rubber Market: Breakdown of Consumption in Million Metric Tons for 2014, 2018E and 2022P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World Synthetic Rubber Market by Region/Country (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Itaconic Acid to Widen Share in Automotive Plastics Production

Table 10: World Automotive Plastics Market by Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption for ABS, Composites, HDPE, PMMA, Polycarbonates, Polypropylene, and Polyurethanes (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World Automotive Plastics Market by Geographic Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption for Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Production of Passenger Cars & Commercial Vehicles: Breakdown of Annual Production Figures in '

Units for Years 2014, 2016, 2018E & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Bio-Based Thermoplastics - A Highly Potential End-Use Vertical

Surfactants Use Poly-IA as a Substitute for STPP to Minimize Toxic Levels

Table 13: World Surface Active Agents Market: Breakdown of Consumption in Million Tons for 2014, 2018E and 2022P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Surface Active Agents Market: Breakdown of Consumption in US$ Billion for 2014, 2018E and 2022P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Worldwide Market for Surface Active Agents by End-Use Application (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cleaning & Washing Products; Crop Protection; Exploration; Food Products; Paints, Colors & Polymers; Paper, Textiles & Leather; Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics; and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Demand for Adhesives made with Eco-Friendly Materials Offers Opportunities

Table 16: World Adhesives Market: Breakdown of Consumption in Million Pounds (lbs) for 2014, 2018E and 2022P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Adhesives Market: Breakdown of Consumption in US$ Billion for 2014, 2018E and 2022P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

IA Seeks to Leverage Paints & Coatings Industry's Thrust towards Renewable Alternatives

Growing Environmental Concerns with Petrol-Derived Chemicals Rev Up Demand

Stringent Guidelines Focused on Sustainable Environment Favor Market Prospects

Focus on Development of Advanced Production Technologies Favors Future Growth

Select R&D Announcements Made in the Recent Past

Experiment for Affordable Production of Itaconic Acid Using A. Terreus and Inexpensive Raw Materials

Novel Biosynthesis Pathway for A. Terreus Using Clone-Based Transcriptomics Method

Regulation of Itaconate Biosynthesis in Aspergillus Terreus

Researchers Produce Itaconic Acid from Ustilago Maydis Using Agricultural Wastes

Benefits of Using Ustilago Maydis

Development Status of Novel Technique

Scientists Genetically Modified Aspergillus Niger to Produce Itaconic acid

Genetic Engineering Holds Potential to Improve Itaconic Acid Production

High Cost: A Major Impediment





4. A PEEK INTO WORLD RENEWABLE CHEMICALS SECTOR



Renewable Chemicals Rise as Alternatives to Fossil Fuel Sourced Chemicals

Table 18: World Renewable Chemicals Market: Breakdown of Revenues (in US$ Billion) for Years 2014, 2018E and 2022P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Towards a Green Chemical Industry: Tremendous Growth Opportunities for Renewable Chemicals

Table 19: World Renewable Chemicals Market by Feedstock Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Biomass Volume for Plant, Animal and Marine Sources (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Europe & the US: Leading Consumers of Renewable Chemicals

Table 20: World Renewable Chemicals Market by Region/Country (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Emerging Markets - A Green Avenue for Renewable Chemicals

Emphasis on Curtailing Use of Conventional Chemicals & Expanding Application Scope Steer Market Momentum

Public Sector to Play a Crucial Role in Renewable Chemicals Success

Innovation, Cost Competitiveness & Global Expansion to Dictate Future Progress





5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Itaconic Acid: Introduction

Chemical Attributes of Itaconic Acid

Chemical Structure

Physical and Chemical Properties of Itaconic Acid: A Snapshot

Industrial Production of Itaconic Acid

Bio-Based Production of Itaconic Acid

Value Chain of Biobased Itaconic Acid

Fermentative Production

Submerged Fermentation

Use of Microorganisms

Aspergillus Terreus

Other Microorganisms

Substrates

Sugars or Starch

Agriculture Wastes and Organic Acid

Nutrients and Minerals

Aeration/Dissolved Oxygen

Fermentation Time/Temperature

Solid State Fermentation

Product Recovery

Advantages of Bio-Based Production





6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Chinese Players Dominate the World Itaconic Acid Market

Table 21: Leading Producers of Itaconic Acid Worldwide (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Chinese and Non-Chinese Producers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6.1 Focus on Select Global Players

Alpha Chemika (India)

Chengdu Jinkai Biology Engineering Co., Ltd. (China)

Itaconix Plc (UK)

Qingdao Langyatai Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Qingdao Kehai Biochemistry Co., Ltd. (China)

Ronas Chemicals Ind. Co., Ltd. (China)

Shandong Kaison Biochemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Shandong Zhongshun Science & Technology Development Co., Ltd. (China)

Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp. (USA)

6.2 Recent Industry Activity

AkzoNobel to Ink Joint Marketing Agreement with Itaconix

Revolymer Renames itself as Itaconix PLC

Itaconix Teams Up with Croda

AkzoNobel Inks Joint Development Agreement with Itaconix

Lucite International Becomes Part of New Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Revolymer Acquires Itaconix





7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Itaconic Acid by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Historic Review for Itaconic Acid by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Itaconic Acid by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Itaconic Acid Volume Consumption in Metric Tons

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Itaconic Acid by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Historic Review for Itaconic Acid by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Itaconic Acid by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





8.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

The United States: Prominent Consumer of IA

Table 28: US Itaconic Acid Market by Application (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chelant Dispersant Agents, Detergent Builders, Methylmethacrylate (MMA), Super Absorbent Polymers, Synthetic Latex and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Progressive Momentum in Renewable Chemicals Sector Generates Parallel Opportunities

Table 29: US Renewable Chemicals Market: Breakdown of Revenues (in US$ Billion) for Years 2014, 2018E and 2022P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Future Prospects Remain Favorable

B.Market Analytics

Table 30: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: US Historic Review for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: US Historic Review for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.2 Canada

Market Analysis

Table 34: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Canadian Historic Review for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Canadian Historic Review for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

IA Sales on Upward Trajectory

Overview of Renewable Chemicals Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 38: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Japanese Historic Review for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Japanese Historic Review for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Europe: A Mature Market

Overview of Renewable Chemicals Market

Table 42: European Renewable Chemicals Market: Breakdown of Revenues (in US$ Billion) for Years 2014, 2018E and 2022P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 43: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Itaconic Acid by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: European Historic Review for Itaconic Acid by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: European 14-Year Perspective for Itaconic Acid by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: European Historic Review for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 48: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: French Historic Review for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis

Table 50: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: German Historic Review for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 52: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Italian Historic Review for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis

Table 54: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: UK Historic Review for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 56: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Spanish Historic Review for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 58: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Russian Historic Review for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

The Most Important Market for IA

Rising Demand for Automotive Plastics Augurs Well for IA

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Production of Passenger Cars & Commercial Vehicles: Breakdown of Annual Production Figures in '000 Units for Years 2014, 2016, 2018E & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Itaconic Acid by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Itaconic Acid by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Itaconic Acid by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.1 China

A.Market Analysis

China - A Formidable Market for Itaconic Acid

Table 68: China Accounts for about a Quarter Share of World IA Market: Percentage Breakdown of IA Revenues for China and Rest of World (2018E & 2024P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Sustained Growth

Renewable Chemicals Market in China: An Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 69: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Chinese Historic Review for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.2 India

A.Market Analysis

India Emerges as a Major Consumer

Indian Renewable Chemicals Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 71: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Indian Historic Review for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Overview of Renewable Chemicals Market in Australia

B.Market Analytics

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.6 Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 75: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Itaconic Acid by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Latin American Historic Review for Itaconic Acid by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Itaconic Acid by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Latin American Historic Review for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis

Table 80: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Rest of World Historic Review for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Rest of World Historic Review for Itaconic Acid Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





9. COMPANY PROFILES





Total Companies Profiled:

The United States (4) Japan (2) Europe (1) - The United Kingdom (1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (23)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646033



