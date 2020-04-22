Global Itaconic Acid (IA) Industry
Apr 22, 2020, 18:40 ET
NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaconic Acid (IA) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$35 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.3%. Itaconic Acid (IA), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$136.2 Million by the year 2025, Itaconic Acid (IA) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Itaconic Acid (IA) will reach a market size of US$8.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$10 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Itaconic Acid: Most Promising Organic & Biodegradable Monomer
with Unique Chemical Properties
Industry Snapshots
Recent Market Activity
Healthy Growth Projected over the Next Few Years for IA Market
Developing Regions Accelerate Market Growth
Asia-Pacific Evolves as Core Regional Market
Developed Regions Continue to Extend Opportunities
Favorable Macro Factors Lend Traction to IA Demand
Global Competitor Market Shares
Itaconic Acid (IA) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Alpha Chemika (India)
Chengdu Jinkai Biology Engineering Co., Ltd. (China)
Itaconix Plc (UK)
Qingdao Langyatai Group Co., Ltd. (China)
Qingdao Kehai Biochemistry Co., Ltd. (China)
Ronas Chemicals Ind. Co., Ltd. (China)
Shandong Kaison Biochemical Co., Ltd. (China)
Shandong Zhongshun Science & Technology Development Co., Ltd.
(China)
Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Image as a Potential Renewable Chemical Underpins
Itaconic Acid Sales
Itaconic Acid Production from Bio-based Feedstock - A Major
Breakthrough
Evolving Role as a Platform Chemical Augurs Well
Itaconic Acid Market Driven by Expanding End-Use Applications
Methyl Methacrylate (MMA): A Growing Market for IA
Increasing Demand for SAP to Provide Significant Growth Potential
Increasing Demand for Synthetic Rubber in Auto Industry Drives
Demand
Itaconic Acid to Widen Share in Automotive Plastics Production
Bio-Based Thermoplastics - A Highly Potential End-Use Vertical
Surfactants Use Poly-IA as a Substitute for STPP to Minimize
Toxic Levels
Rising Demand for Adhesives made with Eco-Friendly Materials
Offers Opportunities
IA Seeks to Leverage Paints & Coatings Industry?s Thrust
towards Renewable Alternatives
Growing Environmental Concerns with Petrol-Derived Chemicals
Rev Up Demand
Stringent Guidelines Focused on Sustainable Environment Favor
Market Prospects
Focus on Development of Advanced Production Technologies Favors
Future Growth
Select R&D Announcements Made in the Recent Past
High Cost: A Major Impediment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 30
