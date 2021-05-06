Global IVD Market Report 2021 with COVID-19 Impacts - Opportunities in Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring, Expanding Options in Reimbursement, & POC

DUBLIN, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 IVD Market Update and COVID-19 Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report, 2021 IVD Market Update and COVID-19 Impact, is an update of the market for in vitro diagnostics products from the report's analysts to reflect the latest information.

Key Questions Answered:

What is the Size of the IVD Market in 2021?

What Impact has COVID-19 Had on IVD Markets?

What Major Trends are Affecting the Market in 2021?

As part of its coverage, this report contains market sizing for the following categories of IVD:

Clinical Chemistry

Immunoassays- non isotopic

Infectious disease

Other immunos

Blood bank screening

Drugs of Abuse

Diabetes HbA1c - lab

Hematology - Core Lab

Microbiology (ID/AST)

Microbiology (molecular)

Microbiology - Mass Spectrometry

Radioimmunoassays

Coagulation (PT/INR)

Coagulation, molecular

Histology/cytology

HPV, molecular

Nucleic acid assays

Blood grouping/typing

Blood bank molecular

NAT Blood Screens

Circulating tumor cells

POC, OTC diabetes

POC, OTC other

POC, professional/hospital;

COVID 19

Complete market figures and forecasts will be part of the Worldwide report in August.

How is COVID-19 Impacting the Market in 2021

This report does detail the effects of COVID-19 including the following:

Effect of COVID-19 on Market Segments

IVD Market excluding and with COVID-19, 2020

IVD Market Distribution by Segment

Global In Vitro Diagnostic Market - YoY Growth 2019-2020

IVD Segment Performance, Q1 2020 - Q4 2020

IVD Segment Performance, Total Market Value, 2020

Also included in this report:

Product Trends and Developments

COVID-19 Developments Sept. 2020 to Feb 2021

to Select IVD Market Participant Developments

Competitive Leader Updates

Key Topics Covered:

ONE: WORLDWIDE IVD MARKET - 2020 UPDATE

COVID 19

IVD MARKET HIGHLIGHTS AND EFFECTS OF COVID-19

Effect of COVID-19 on Market Segments

TWO: PRODUCT TRENDS AND NEW DEVELOPMENTS

NEW CORE IVD PRODUCT LAUNCHES AND DEVELOPMENTS

Clinical Chemistry



Hematology



Oncology



Coagulation



Immunoassay



Microbiology



Histology



Molecular Specialties



POC



Mass Spectrometry

COVID-19 DEVELOPMENTS - SEPTEMBER 2020 - FEBRUARY 2021

- Antigen

Serology

Molecular

THREE: SELECTED IVD MARKET PARTICIPANT DEVELOPMENTS

SELECTED COMPETITIVE LEADER UPDATES

IVD Segment Growth by Leading Competitors, Change in Sales 2019-2020



Changes in Market Distribution for IVD Sales, 2019-2020 - Roche Maintains Lead, Abbott Closing Gap

Abbott

Aidian Oy

Becton Dickinson and Co

and Co Biomerieux SA

Danaher

Hologic, Inc.

Illumina

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Perkin Elmer

Quidel Corporation

Roche Diagnostic

Thermo Fisher Scientific

FOUR: NEW OPPORTUNITIES

Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring

Expanding Options in Reimbursement

POC

