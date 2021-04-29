Global IVD Procedure Volumes Report 2020-2025: The Gold Standard for Sizing the Market Opportunity for New Entrants with Diagnostic Products

DUBLIN, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IVD Procedure Volumes 2020-2025: Immunoassays, POC, Chemistry, Molecular, Microbiology and Other Tests" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global volume of IVD procedures is forecast to increase 7.9% annually to 111.3 billion in 2025.

In vitro diagnostic (IVD) test volumes are the gold standard for sizing the market opportunity for new entrants with diagnostic products, and they can be useful for existing product marketers.

The same timeframe will see worldwide sales of IVD products expanding 5.4% per year to $95 billion. Blood glucose monitoring activities will account for approximately 76% of testing volume and about $20 billion of product sales. Excluding blood glucose tests, global IVD procedural volume is forecast to rise 4.0% annually to 28.8 billion in 2025, with product sales increasing 5.3% annually to almost $76.5 billion.

The IVD landscape in 2020 has shifted due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic is impacting the world economy and creating uncertainty in the stock market and affecting supply chains all over the world.

IVD Test Procedure Volumes estimates IVD test procedure volume and IVD pricing for the following segments:

Worldwide IVD Market and Test Volume

Point-of-Care Market and Test Volume

Clinical Chemistry Market and Test Volume

Molecular Market and Test Volume

Hematology Market and Test Volume

Coagulation Market and Test Volume

Microbiology Market and Test Volume

COVID-19 Market and Test Volume

Blood Screening Market and Test Volume

Histology/Cytology Market and Test Volume

Immunoassay Market and Test Volume

IVD Testing Segments and Global IVD Markets

IVD Test Procedure Volumes, 2020-2025 includes profiles of the top twelve IVD market competitors, looking in detail where possible at procedural volume by type.

The companies covered are the following:

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

bioMerieux Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Ortho)

QIAGEN N.V.

Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Executive Summary

IVD Procedure Volume Estimate and Forecast

Scope & Methodology

Chapter Two: Introduction

Industry Trends

COVID 19

Chapter Three: Healthcare Trends

Overview

Global Macroeconomic Environment

Global Economic Outlook

Per Capita Gross Domestic Product

Demographic Trends

Total Population

Age Distribution

Global Healthcare Trends

Health Expenditures

Hospitals

Physicians

Clinical Laboratories

Patient Activity

Chapter Four: IVD Testing Segments

IVD Testing Trends

Segment Growth Projections

POC Testing

Clinical Chemistry

Immunoassays

Mass Spectrometry (Immuno)

Molecular Assays

Hematology

Coagulation

Conventional Microbiology

Mass Spectrometry (Micro)

Blood Grouping/Matching

Histology/Cytology

COVID 19

Chapter Five: Global IVD Markets

General

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Central & South America

Brazil

Other Central & South America

Western Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Other Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Other Eastern Europe

Asia/Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Other Asia/Pacific

Middle East

Turkey

Other Middle East

Africa

Chapter Six: Point-of-Care (POC) Procedures

Global POC Procedure Volume by Test Type

POC Self Tests

Traditional Blood Glucose Monitoring Activities

Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring

Fertility Testing

Coagulation Testing

Fecal Occult Blood Testing

Drugs of Abuse Testing

H. Pylori Testing

HIV Testing

Cholesterol Testing

POC Urinalysis Testing

Other POC Self-Testing

POC Self-Testing Product Sales

Pricing Trends

COVID 19

POC Professional Testing

POC Professional Blood Glucose Testing Procedures

POC Professional Critical Care Testing

POC Fertility Testing

POC Professional Infectious Disease Testing

POC Professional Cardiac Marker Testing

POC Professional Cholesterol/Lipid Testing

POC Professional Coagulation Testing

POC Professional HbA1C Testing

POC Professional Hematology Testing

POC Professional Fecal Occult Blood Screening

POC Professional Drugs of Abuse Testing

POC Professional Urinalysis Testing

Other POC Professional Testing

POC IVD Product Sales

Pricing Trends

Chapter Seven: Clinical Chemistry Procedures

Types of Tests

General Chemistry

Blood Gases & Electrolytes

Urinalysis

Global Sales of Clinical Chemistry Products

Pricing Trends

Chapter Eight: Immunoassay Procedures

Technologies

Labeling Techniques

Enzyme Immunoassays

Fluorescence Polarization Immunoassays (FPIAs)

Radioimmunoassays (RIAs)

Testing Procedures & Product Sales

Cardiac Markers

Tumor Markers

Autoimmune Conditions

Allergy Conditions

Thyroid Conditions

Proteins

Anemia

Fertility Testing

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Vitamin D

Diabetes/HbA1c

Drugs of Abuse

Infectious Diseases

Blood Screening

Instruments

Pricing Trends

Chapter Nine: Molecular Testing Procedures

Types of Test

Testing Technologies

Infectious Diseases

Blood Screening

Cancer

Transplant Matching

Thrombophilia SNPs

Inherited Diseases

Pharmacodiagnostic Tests

Global Sales of Molecular IVD Products

Pricing Trends

COVID 19

Chapter Ten: Hematology Procedures

Types of Tests

Global Sales of Hematology Products

Pricing Trends

Chapter Eleven: Coagulation Testing Procedures

Types of Tests

Global Sales of Coagulation Products

Pricing Trends

Chapter Twelve: Microbiology Procedures

Types of Tests

ID/AST Automated Panels & Reagents

Manual Panels & Reagents

Blood Culture

Chromogenic Media

Rapid Microbiological Tests

Mass Spectrometry

Global Sales of Conventional IVD Microbiology Products

ID/AST Panels & Reagents

Blood Culture

Chromogenic Media

Rapid Microbiological Tests

Mass Spectrometry

Pricing Trends

Chapter Thirteen: Blood Grouping/Typing Procedures

Types of Tests

Blood Grouping/Matching Product Sales

Pricing Trends

Chapter Fourteen: Histology/Cytology Procedures

Types of Tests

Pap Tests

In Situ Hybridization Tests

Immunohistochemistry Tests

Traditional Non-Pap Stains

HPV

Circulating Tumor Cells

Histology/Cytology IVD Product Sales

Pricing Trends

Chapter Fifteen: Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/axbcak

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

