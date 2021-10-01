GLOBAL JAZZ AWARDS, celebrating 100 years of Jazz coming in 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jazz Music Awards is an entertainment phenomenon that celebrates the universal language of Jazz. It combines all the glamour and excitement of high profile, world class musical events like the Academy Awards, Grammys and the Kennedy Center Honors.

The JMA, created by Kitty Sears, CEO & President of Tamar Scarlet, LLC, will educate. entertain and inspire.

JMA is open to the support of too global corporations that seek to bring together all cultures and nationalities through music, inspiration, and entertainment.

An investment and co-branding with the Jazz Music Awards provides an exclusive opportunity to gain wide reaching global exposure, and be a part of music history as this is the first and only large-scale event of its kind.

Sears says, "Jazz has transcended into a truly universal music form. Cross-over markets are evolving with pop artists like Paul Anka, Sting and Rod Stewart re-recording jazz classics. A new youth market of Hip Hop Jazz has emerged. Foreign language jazz programming, especially in the Hispanic market is on the increase with the popularity of Latin Jazz.University and college campus radio stations throughout the nation broadcast jazz programming and jazz is being enjoyed at the blue-collar level as never before."

LMarilyn Crawford, Associate Producer, Jazz Music Awards, said, "This is it! This global platform for Jazz will re-imagine Jazz with all generations. We have a huge audience, culminating with the only televised major jazz award show in the world. Crawford went in to set, "Jazz is the heartbeat of music expression! It's deep roots originated in African American communities in New Orleans, linked by the common bonds of African-American and European musical parentage, rooted in the West African culture. We want to work with the appropriate chosen corporate brand will garner consumers, elevated exposures, social cache as a leader, with mass media to direct "on-air" placement, especially to influencers personalities who have great impact over buying patterns."

The Jazz Music Awards Project entails developing smart, aggressive marketing with strong licensing and merchandising avenues, combined with solid administrative controls to build a perennial major entertainment event. This is accomplished through a variety of media advertising, promotion, special support events, cross-promotions, and effective sponsorship packaging. The overall project culminates in a visually captivating, unique, global television special to be held in the winter 2022 at a mega west coast venue. We secure future placement in both the domestic and foreign television and video markets. In addition, a foreign distribution following the initial airing will further the global exposure of the event and sponsors' visibility.

SHOW OUTLINE

The show celebrates over a hundred years of Jazz music. It will enthrall a worldwide audience by featuring star hosts, scintillating dance numbers, and live performances by today's Jazz stars. Video clips, selected musical excerpts and anecdotal segments about the history and influence of jazz music will salute jazz legends like Louis Armstrong, Chet Baker, Art Blakley, Count Basie*, Kenny Burrell, Dave Brubeck, Ray Charles, John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Billy Eckstein, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald*, Stan Getz, Dizzy Gillespie,Benny Goodman, Stephen Grappelli, Dextor Gordon, Lionel Hampton, Billie Holiday*, Elvin Jones, Gene Krupa, Johnnie Mathis, Hugh Masakela, Carmen McRae, Glenn Miller, Charlie Mingus, Charlie Parker, Lou Rawls, Django Reinhardt, Charlie Rich, Max Roach, Horace Silver, Nina Simone, Woody Shaw, George Shearing, Frank Sinatra*, Mel Torme, Sarah Vaughan*, Dinah Washington, Grover Washington, Jr and Nancy Wilson.

Many of Today's brilliant jazz artist will be highlighted like Gerald Albright, Stanley Clarke, Brian Culbertson, Robert Glasper, Boney James, Nora Jones, Dave Koz, Diane Krall, Marcus Miller, Joshua Redman, Kamasi Washington, and Cassandra Wilson. Living legends like Sonny Rollins, Kenny Barron and Ahmad Jamal will be recognized for decades of excellence.

The JMA will also showcase the talents of International Jazz Music stars like Gato Barbieri*, Shirley Bassey, Bjork, Andrea Bocelli, Carlinhos Brown, Jan Garbarek, Selif Keita, Femi Kuti, Leandro Lehart, Milton Nascimento, Courtney Pine, Flora Purim, Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Sergio Sanchez, Jon Secada, Tomasz Stanko, and Victoria Tolstoy…

With such a universal appeal, the Jazz Music Awards will attract & invite the participation of "A" list celebrities from the Film, TV, Music and Sports worlds. Famous lovers of Jazz include Anita Baker, Beyonce, Halle Berry, Sandra Bullock, Billy Crystal, Toni Braxton, Diahann Carroll, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Viola Davis, Danny DeVito, Celine Dion, Clint Eastwood, Jamie Foxx, Kenny G, Cuba Gooding, Jr., Berry Gordy, Jr., Samuel Jackson, Anne Hathaway, Steve Harvey, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Michael Jordan, Queen Latifah, Jennifer Lopez, Branford and Wynton Marsalis, Jack Nicholson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler Perry, Smokey Robinson, Denzel Washington, Kerry Washington, Kate Winslet, and Jay Z.

In addition to the star-studded award spectacular, there will be an elegant Black-Tie Jazz Music Awards reception at a prestigious hotel honoring the evening's hosts, guest stars, performers, presenters, and recipients.

We have "A list" celebrity hosts who will be center stage to introduce a "Who's Who" in the world of Jazz. Presenters will be from all fields of the entertainment business, giving the show a truly universal appeal.

Tributes to the Greats of Jazz will be making history by being first inducted into JAZZ MUSIC HALL OF FAME.

SOURCE Jazz Music Awards