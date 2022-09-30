Global Jetting SUB Market Report 2022: High Demand for Oil & Gas to Boost Sector Growth

Sep 30, 2022, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Jetting SUB Market By Clean-up Type (Riser, Blowout Preventer, Wellhead), By Operation (Platform, Jackup Rigs, Land Rigs), By Port (9, 6), By Product Type (Rubber Nose, Steel Nose), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global jetting SUB market is anticipated to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the rising demand for the efficient extraction of oil & gases from the reservoir and rig pipe handling system. Besides, high demand for oil & gas from various end-user industries is expected to boost the market growth.
Jetting SUB is a flushing jet device that dislodges debris by jetting the BOP ram cavities, annular, and wellhead. Variations in diameter enable jetting to be performed based on respective surfaces and subsea BOP stacks.
Due to the abrupt drop in fluid annular velocity, debris can accumulate inside the BOP and wellhead area during drilling. These debris can then fall back into the well during completion deployment, preventing packer installation or tubing hanger installation; thus, using jetting SUB can facilitate the drilling procedure and improve oil production.
Jetting SUB is one of many pieces of equipment that help the drilling equipment and pipeline system work more efficiently. The increasing number of reservoirs in the country and the rapidly increasing instances of new reservoir discovery will support the growth of the global jetting SUB market over the next five years. Effective drilling equipment is in high demand for drilling sites in difficult terrains and oil production at such sites, bolstering the market growth.
Consistent research and technological advancement in drilling equipment and other tools to ensure the efficiency of oil production, safety and security at drilling sites, or responsible and efficient facilitation of related equipment is a major growth factor for the global jetting SUB market growth in the next five years. Although the cost of producing, distributing, and supplying oil and oil products is very high, the demand for energy is increasing rapidly, creating even more demand for efficient oil extraction, drilling, and supply methods.
The global jetting SUB market is segmented on the basis of clean-up type, operation, port, product type, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on clean-up type, the market is divided among riser, blowout preventer, wellhead. The riser segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the rising demand to secure pipelines.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022E
- Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F
Key Target Audience:
- Market research and consulting firms
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
- Organizations, forums, and alliances
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as product manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.
Report Scope:
In this report, global jetting SUB market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Global Jetting SUB Market, By Clean-Up Type:
- Riser
- Blowout Preventer
- Wellhead
Global Jetting SUB Market, By Operation:
- Platform
- Jackup Rigs
- Land Rigs
Global Jetting SUB Market, By Port:
- 9
- 6
Global Jetting SUB Market, By Product Type:
- Rubber Nose
- Steel Nose
Global Jetting SUB Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Mexico
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Poland
- Denmark
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Iraq
- Turkey
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Peru
- Chile
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Jetting SUB Market
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Jetting SUB Market Outlook
7. North America Jetting SUB Market Outlook
8. Asia-Pacific Jetting SUB Market Outlook
9. Europe Jetting SUB Market Outlook
10. South America Jetting SUB Market Outlook
11. Middle East & Africa Jetting SUB Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends and Developments
14. Company Profiles
15. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Texas International
- Janki Oil Tools
- Autobahn Industries
- Keystone Pipe Handling Tools
- Premium Oilfield Technologies
- General Petroleum Oil Tools
- FYPE Rigid Machinery Co. Ltd.
- Alco Group
- Shaanxi Gaoton Highlong Machinery Co. Ltd.
- Rbdxki Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oaqpbr
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article