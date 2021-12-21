Global Jewelry Pad Market Forecast to 2030 - Featuring Jep Pads Limited, The Jewelry Tray Factory and Gunther Mele Limited Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Jewelry Pad Market by Product Type, Material, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Jewelry pads are boxes or flat boards that are used for storing or displaying jewelry. There are different types of jewelry pads, depending on the type of jewelry it is made for holding. For example, jewelry pads for rings are mostly big tray-like pads with slots for placing multiple rings in a jewelry shop. However, for commercial use, jewelry pads for rings are mostly in the form of ring boxes. The main aim of jewelry pads is the safe storage of jewelry. They are made from materials that can cushion the jewelry and absorb any kind of impact that might harm the jewelry. The materials used are also free from chemicals and any kind of additives that can react with the precious metals and harm the jewelry in any manner.

Jewelry is the utmost ancient and stable form of personal expression and adornment. This factor is responsible for the growth of jewelry demand from the ancient period to the modern period. Moreover, with the growth in value of expensive metals and their demand, the number of jewelry shops has witnessed rapid expansion across both developing and developed economies.

Furthermore, the new generation, particularly millennials, is shifting more toward branded jewelry. To cater to the high demand for both branded and unbranded jewelry, a large number of jewelry establishments has surfaced particularly in the last five years. Nevertheless, with growing disposable income and standard of living, the demand for jewelry is expected to witness high demand resulting in increasing demand for jewelry pads as well.

The demand for jewelry pads has witnessed increased traction via online platforms. Multiple jewelry pads varying in shape, size, and material are available on online channels for consumers. Though the demand for direct to customer segment remains low, with increasing demand for personalization and premium quality products, online channels are expected to cater to such demand arising from aspiring consumers. Furthermore, these channels provide the highest level of comfort and convenience. As a result, these channels have been gaining high traction over the last few years.

The global jewelry pad market is segmented on the basis of product type, material, end user, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into earrings, necklaces, rings, and others. By material, it is classified into foam, fabric, and others. Based on end user, it is bifurcated into business to business and business to consumer. Region-wise, the market is also studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Jewelry Pad Market Segments

By Product Type

Ear Rings

Necklace

Rings

Others

By Material

Foam

Fabric

Others

By End User

Business to Business

Business to Consumer

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

