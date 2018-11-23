Global Joint Reconstruction Market 2025 By Product Type, Procedure Type, Fixation Type, Bearing Surface & Other

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Joint Reconstruction Market: Focus on Procedure Number, Type, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Joint Reconstruction Market to Reach $26.81 Billion and 5,194.38 Thousand Procedures by 2025

The growing prevalence of symptomatic osteoarthritis and post-traumatic arthritis due to the increasing geriatric population across the globe is significantly driving the demand for joint reconstruction procedures. In addition, conditions such as osteoporosis, facture, trauma, and sports injuries are also driving the growth of the joint reconstruction market. Furthermore, on a regional level, the U.S. occupied the largest share of the overall joint reconstruction market. The other major markets with significant volume include Germany, France, Italy, the U.K., Japan, and China.



Typically, joint reconstruction procedures are performed to re-establish the architecture of a joint in order to reinstate the proper functioning of joint, thus reducing the pain in the process. The surgery involves the elimination of damaged part of the joint and replacing it with an artificially created joint that are designed to function as natural joints. The surgery is performed by a joint reconstruction specialist with sound knowledge in diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of injuries and diseases related to musculoskeletal system. The body parts which can undergo a joint reconstruction therapy are shoulder and elbow, wrist and hand, and hip and knee. Some of the widely known joint reconstruction surgeries include total knee replacement, total hip replacement, Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) reconstruction, and chondroplasty, among others.



The study majorly focusses on two broad categories of joint reconstruction therapy: product type and region. The product type segment is further sub-segmented as hip', knee', and shoulder'. The hip replacement market (by product type) is further sub-segmented as procedure type', fixation type', and bearing surfaces'. The knee replacement market is further sub-segmented as procedure type', fixation type', and bearing type'. The shoulder replacement market is further sub-segmented as procedure type'. The market (by region) is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America along with detailed country-wise analysis.



The high prevalence of chronic diseases such as osteoarthritis, avascular necrosis, hip, knee and shoulder fracture and rising geriatric population are the key factors that are likely to boost the global joint reconstruction market at robustly high pace growth over the forecast period 2018-2025.



Furthermore, the number of hip joint reconstruction procedures are growing with the highest CAGR of 6.57% as compared to other segments. This growth is primarily due to increasing number of patients with osteoarthritis, typically in the age-group of 70-80. On the other hand, the number of knee joint reconstruction procedures are growing with a CAGR of 6.34% primarily due to rapidly increasing ageing population, wanting to stay active for longer periods of time. However, in shoulder joint reconstruction segment, the reverse polarity total prosthetic replacement is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.



Based on the region the global joint reconstruction market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. North America is the leading contributor to the global joint reconstruction market in terms of value and volume and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.57% for hip joint replacement, 5.69% for shoulder replacement, and 8.02% in knee joint replacement.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Overview

1.1 Definition and Product Inclusions

1.2 Overview of Global Joint Reconstruction Market

1.3 Technology Trends and Innovations

1.4 Key Players Market Share Analysis



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Overview

2.2 Impact Analysis

2.3 Market Drivers

2.4 Market Restraints

2.5 Market Opportunities



3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Developments and Strategies

3.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.3 Product Launch

3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Partnerships

3.5 Product Approvals



4 Industry Insights

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Globalization and Market Expansion

4.3 Demographics and Patient Statistics - North America

4.4 Demographics and Patient Statistics - Europe

4.5 Demographics and Patient Statistics - Asia Pacific

4.6 Demographics and Patient Statistics - Latin America

4.7 Pricing Analysis for Hip, Knee and Shoulder Joint Reconstruction



5 Global Joint Reconstruction Market Overview

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Hip Arthroplasty Market (Procedure Type, Fixation Type and Bearing Surfaces)

5.3 Global knee Arthroplasty Market (Procedure Type, Fixation Type and Bearing Types)

5.4 Global knee Arthroplasty Market (Procedure Type)



6 Global Joint Reconstruction Market (by Product Type)

6.1 Global Joint Reconstruction Market (by Product Type)

6.2 Global Hip Joint Reconstruction Market Overview

6.3 Global Hip Joint Reconstruction Market By (Procedure Type: Primary, Revision and Hip Resurfacing)

6.4 Global Primary and Revision Hip Joint Reconstruction Market (By Fixation Type: Cemented, Uncemented, Hybrid and Others)

6.5 Global Primary and Revision Hip Joint Reconstruction Market (By Bearing Surface: MoP, CoP, CoC, MoM, Other)

6.6 Global Knee Joint Reconstruction Market Overview

6.7 Global Knee Joint Reconstruction Market (By Procedure Type: Primary and Revision)

6.8 Global Primary and Revision Knee Joint Reconstruction Market (By Fixation Type: Cemented, Uncemented, Hybrid and Others)

6.9 Global Primary and Revision Knee Joint Reconstruction Market (By Bearing Type : Unconstrained Fixed, Unconstrained Mobile, Posterior-Stabilized Fixed, and Others)

6.10 Global Shoulder Joint Reconstruction Market Overview

6.11 Global Shoulder Joint Reconstruction Market Value (By Procedure Type)



7 North America Joint Reconstruction Market (Country Analysis)



8 Europe Joint Reconstruction Market (Country Analysis)



9 Asia Pacific Joint Reconstruction Market (Country Analysis)



10 Latin America Joint Reconstruction Market (Country Analysis)



11 Company Profiles



Altimed JSC

ARZZT

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.

BioMedtrix, LLC

Biotech GmbH

Biotechni S.A.S

CeramTec Group

Corin Group PLC

Elite Surgical

Evolutis

Exactech, Inc.

FX Solutions

Group FH Ortho

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

JRI Orthopaedics Limited

Lima Corporate

Marle Group

Mathys AG Bettlach

MatOrtho Limited

Menix Group

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Peter Brehm GmbH

Smith & Nephew plc

StelKast

Stryker Corporation

Surgival ( GRUPO COSAS )

) Wright Medical Group N.V.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tdjfvw/global_joint?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

