Global K-12, College, Vocational and Corporate Instruction E-Learning Market Report 2021-2026: Covid-19 Has Accelerated the Need for E-Learning Market Solutions

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Learning Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Solutions and Applications for K Through 12, College, Vocational and Corporate Instruction 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the e-learning marketplace including the companies, strategies, technologies, solutions, and applications for distance learning. The report provides analysis and forecasts for e-learning by technology, infrastructure, solutions, and services from 2021 to 2026. The report also provides quantitative analysis globally and regionally for thee-learning marketplace.

A dominant trend for the last two decades, the e-learning market is anticipated to experience step-function type growth as a result of the COVID19 pandemic due to the need for virtually every type of learner from pre-K through higher learning. While some vocational and college programs have adopted remote learning long before the pandemic, many have been forced to implement solutions in a compressed period of time.

Longer-term, many institutions will revisit initial decisions, seeking more permanent e-learning market solutions. In the post-pandemic world, we see some organizations requiring remote learning as a primary delivery system whereas others will seek robust solutions as a back-up should the need arise once again in the future.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Overview

2.1 Academic Marketplace

2.2 Distance Learning

2.3 Corporate Learning and Training

2.4 K-12 Level Education

2.5 Self-Paced Learning

2.6 Addressing the Academic Digital Divide

3.0 Leading E-Learning Companies

3.1 100% Effective Ltd

3.2 1st Choice Project Management Training

3.3 360DigiTMG

3.4 360training.com

3.5 A1 Trainings

3.6 Acacia Learning

3.7 Academia Musicale

3.8 ACI Learning

3.9 Agile Academy

3.10 Agilemania

3.11 AHA World Campus

3.12 Allyn International - logistics eLearning

3.13 alphaprep.net

3.14 AMALGA Educraft Pvt. Ltd.

3.15 Amdon

3.16 AMT Training

3.17 Animal Biology and Care Education

3.18 Anujjindal.in

3.19 Appetite Learning

3.20 Apple Technosoft

3.21 Apsed

3.22 Aptron Gurgaon

3.23 ArtistWorks

3.24 Art-K

3.25 Asian College of Teachers

3.26 ATO Experts Ltd.

3.27 AWS Online Training

3.28 Bar Exam Crackers

3.29 Bastion Safety Solutions

3.30 BCIT WORLD

3.31 BICERO Ltd.

3.32 Bigger Brains

3.33 BioPharma Institute

3.34 BitDegree

3.35 Bookboon

3.36 Bramble Academy Limited

3.37 Butterfly Training

3.38 CanopyLAB

3.39 Cardinus

3.40 Career Step

3.41 CareerSprints.com

3.42 Cbitss Digital Marketing

3.43 CCC

3.44 Center for Information Security Awareness (CFISA)

3.45 CertBuddyz

3.46 Certification Planner

3.47 CIEL

3.48 Classblox

3.49 Clutch Prep

3.50 CoachTube

3.51 Code Institute

3.52 Cogitando Healthcare Agentur

3.53 Cognixia

3.54 Com2Learn

3.55 Compassionate Geek

3.56 Compliance Wave

3.57 Comply Guru Limited

3.58 Computer Tutoring Ltd

3.59 ContentETC

3.60 ConverseLink Ltd.

3.61 Coorpacademy

3.62 Corpro SA

3.63 Coursalytics

3.64 CourseCard, Inc.

3.65 CourseIndex

3.66 CoursePeek

3.67 Course-Source Marketplace

3.68 CQ Net

3.69 Creativity Hub

3.70 Credo Systemz

3.71 CustomGuide

3.72 DataFlair

3.73 DataMites

3.74 DeGRANDSON Global

3.75 Desklib

3.76 Dexlab Analytics

3.77 Digi Disruptors

3.78 Digital Teacher

3.79 Divwy Digital Marketing Training Institute

3.80 DoviLearn

3.81 Draw Paint Academy

3.82 Driving Dynamics

3.83 e-SKY Solutions

3.84 eAge Technologies

3.85 EasyLlama

3.86 Easyscholars

3.87 ECBSE

3.88 Ed-Next

3.89 Ed4Career

3.90 Edease

3.91 Edelweiss Group

3.92 Edjet

3.93 EDST e-Learning

3.94 educ8all

3.95 Education Ecosystem

3.96 EDUCBA

3.97 Educor

3.98 eduKazi

3.99 Eduonix Learning Solution

3.100 Eduporium

3.101 Edutelly, Inc.

3.102 ej4 Course Marketplace

3.103 EKT Interactive, Inc.

3.104 eLeaP

3.105 Eliademy

3.106 Empass Learning Private Limited

3.107 Encertify

3.108 EngineeringTrainer

3.109 Engmates

3.110 Esky Web

3.111 ETOOS Education Pvt. Ltd.

3.112 eTree Courses Ltd

3.113 European Institute of Management & Finance

3.114 EvoTuition (EvoEd LTD)

3.115 Exambazaar

3.116 ExcelR Solutions

3.117 Executive Boardroom

3.118 Experfy (Harvard Innovation Lab)

3.119 Expertley

3.120 Fabmarks

3.121 findcourses.com

3.122 FinTech School

3.123 First Response Training

3.124 Flintstone Learning

3.125 Forrest Performance Group

3.126 getAbstract

3.127 Goldcrest Academy Limited

3.128 Graspskills

3.129 Greece Lean Six Sigma

3.130 Green Labyrinth

3.131 Grinfer B.V.

3.132 Gurusiksha

3.133 HeadStart Academic Education

3.134 Hi e-learning

3.135 hIOTron

3.136 Honing Data Science

3.137 Hope Tutors

3.138 Hypermedia Interactive Services Ltd

3.139 IBI Global

3.140 iClass Gyansetu

3.141 ICOTEA

3.142 iDigiSol Training

3.143 Ielts7band

3.144 IgmGuru

3.145 Ihdinaa-Ilm

3.146 Imarticus Learning

3.147 Infinite Insights (India)

3.148 Integrum Litera

3.149 Invensis Learning

3.150 Iqualifi

3.151 Irish Institute for Management Development

3.152 ISEL Global

3.153 IT Skills Training Services

3.154 IT University Online

3.155 ITIL Foundation Certification

3.156 ITonlinelearning ltd

3.157 ITpreneurs

3.158 Itvedant Education Pvt. Ltd

3.159 IXL Learning

3.160 JB Hunter Academy

3.161 Janets

3.162 JK Educate

3.163 John Academy

3.164 Kadenze, Inc.

3.165 KBS Training Institute

3.166 Knowledge Train

3.167 KnowledgeCity

3.168 Koenig Solutions

3.169 Krademy

3.170 Langma School

3.171 lawpilots GmbH

3.172 LawShelf

3.173 Lean Methods Group

3.174 LeapLearner

3.175 Learkn

3.176 Learn By Design

3.177 Learn Now Distance Learning College

3.178 Learn2Engage Academy

3.179 Learn2serve

3.180 Learnalot

3.181 LearningBranch

3.182 LearningCert

3.183 LearningPlanet Ltd

3.184 LearnPick

3.185 LearnZippy

3.186 Lectera

3.187 Lecturio GmbH

3.188 LocalMasters

3.189 Logical Imagination

3.190 LogicRays Academy

3.191 Logisticstrainingcenter.com

3.192 Logitrain New Zealand

3.193 LOOP

3.194 Lorman Education Services

3.195 MacCormac College

3.196 Magnifez academy

3.197 MAHAM eCampus

3.198 Mastery Technologies

3.199 MDA Training

3.200 Mentor Global

3.201 Mercury Solutions Limited

3.202 Michael Management Corporation

3.203 Mind Majix

3.204 MindCypress

3.205 Mindfulness without Borders

3.206 Mindmekka

3.207 Mindshare Learning Solutions Private Limited

3.208 MindTools

3.209 Mine Safety Center

3.210 MotionGility Pvt Ltd

3.211 Multisoft Virtual Academy

3.212 MusicProfessor

3.213 My Development Zone

3.214 My Six Sigma Trainer

3.215 MyLeanMBA

3.216 National School of Internet Marketing

3.217 Nclex2Success

3.218 Near Learn

3.219 Netcom Learning Pvt Ltd

3.220 New Age Technologies

3.221 New Horizons Computer Learning Center

3.222 NHGONOW

3.223 Nordic Trailblazers

3.224 NovelVista Learning Solution

3.225 NTP Services Ltd

3.226 NVD Academy

3.227 ODEM

3.228 Ohlinger Studios

3.229 Olive Safety

3.230 Online PRINCE2 Training

3.231 OpenSesame

3.232 Orien IT

3.233 OUTCERT

3.234 OutSolve

3.235 Palium Skills

3.236 PDH STAR

3.237 PetroEdge

3.238 PMTC

3.239 Potential

3.240 Practice Index Ltd

3.241 Preferred training networks

3.242 PreparationInfo

3.243 PrepCafe

3.244 PROCKC VENTURES PRIVATE LIMITED

3.245 Procurement Academy

3.246 Productive Power

3.247 Professional Education at Harvard Graduate School

3.248 Pryor Learning Solutions

3.249 QA Training Hub

3.250 Quality Skill Academy

3.251 QuickStart

3.252 RedBush Technologies

3.253 Regulatory University

3.254 Riskpro Learning

3.255 RMIT University

3.256 RS Trainings

3.257 Sarder Learning

3.258 Scaler Academy

3.259 SEE, Inc.

3.260 Simplilearn

3.261 Simpliv

3.262 Siren Training

3.263 Skill Vidya

3.264 Skills Training Group

3.265 Skillsdiver

3.266 SkillsTrainLMS

3.267 Skyfi Labs

3.268 SolidProfessor

3.269 Spearhead eLearning

3.270 Speedlabs

3.271 Stephen McComb

3.272 Stepik

3.273 Study Academy

3.274 StudyMaster

3.275 Studyopedia

3.276 Success Mantra

3.277 SuccessCOACHING

3.278 Teach n' Kids Learn (TKL)

3.279 Teach9

3.280 TeachGlobal Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

3.281 Teachoo

3.282 TechChange

3.283 TechVidvan

3.284 Tetranoodle Technologies

3.285 The A Level Biologist - Your Hub Ltd

3.286 The Call Center School

3.287 The Career Academy

3.288 The Digital Education

3.289 The Digital Sales Institute

3.290 The Intelligent Investor Academy

3.291 The Leaders Work

3.292 The Mental Health Project

3.293 Thriving Skills Limited

3.294 TLSA International

3.295 Tobin Center for Executive Education

3.296 Toppa App

3.297 TOPS Technologies

3.298 Total Training Solutions

3.299 Train4Academy Ltd

3.300 TrainACE

3.301 Training Alley

3.302 Traininng LLC

3.303 Trainor Elsikkerhet AS

3.304 Treasurize

3.305 Tutor Pace

3.306 TutorEye Inc.

3.307 Tutorful

3.308 Typsy

3.309 TZK Seminars

3.310 UK Online Training Ltd

3.311 Unanth

3.312 Unichrone

3.313 Upgrade My Skill

3.314 USA Football

3.315 USATestprep, Inc.

3.316 U-Smarty

3.317 Uteach

3.318 Uttana

3.319 UX Design Institute

3.320 Vado

3.321 Vertabelo Academy

3.322 Vinsys

3.323 Virtual Training Company

3.324 Wall Communication

3.325 Wedemic

3.326 WIISE Learning Network

3.327 With Open Minds

3.328 WizitUp

3.329 Writing Machine Academy

3.330 Yoda Learning

3.331 Zenler

3.332 Zeolearn LLC

4.0 E-Learning Market Analysis and Forecasts

4.1 Global E-Learning Market 2021 - 2026

4.2 E-Learning Technology 2021 - 2026

4.2.1 E-Learning Hardware 2021 - 2026

4.2.2 E-Learning Software 2021 - 2026

4.2.3 E-Learning Managed Services 2021 - 2026

4.3 E-Learning Applications 2021 - 2026

4.3.1 E-Learning Synchronous Applications 2021 - 2026

4.3.2 E-Learning Asynchronous Applications 2021 - 2026

4.4 E-Learning Types 2021 - 2026

4.5 E-Learning Education Category 2021 - 2026

4.5.1 E-Learning Higher Education Category 2021 - 2026

4.5.2 E-Learning University Category 2021 - 2026

