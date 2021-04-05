Global Kefir Products Market- Babushka Kefir, Danone SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., among others to contribute to the market growth | Technavio
The kefir products market is poised to grow by $ 392.76 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
The report on the kefir products market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in the popularity of kefir.
The kefir products market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the continuous product innovation as one of the prime reasons driving the kefir products market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The kefir products market covers the following areas:
Kefir Products Market Sizing
Kefir Products Market Forecast
Kefir Products Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Babushka Kefir
- Danone SA
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- General Mills Inc.
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Krasnystaw OSM
- Lifeway Foods Inc.
- Nestle SA
- Nourish Kefir
- The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Greek-style - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Low-fat - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Frozen - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Babushka Kefir
- Danone SA
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- General Mills Inc.
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Krasnystaw OSM
- Lifeway Foods Inc.
- Nestle SA
- Nourish Kefir
- The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
