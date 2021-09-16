Global Keyboard Market Report 2021-2025 with Impacts of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Keyboard Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global keyboard market is expected to reach US$10.52 billion in 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.53% for the duration spanning 2021-2025.

Factors such as an upsurge in the prevalence of gamers, expanding urbanization, escalating popularity of E-sports, increasing adoption of PCs and peripherals in the education sector and surging growth in the e-commerce industry would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by increasing prevalence of touchscreen devices, rise in sales of gaming notebooks and keyboards with non-standard layouts. The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like increasing traction in smart TVs, rising investments in digitalization and growing technological advancements.

The global keyboard market can be segmented on the basis of type and connectivity. Based on type, the global keyboard market can be bifurcated into membrane keyboards and mechanical keyboards. Whereas, in terms of connectivity, the market can broadly be segmented into wired keyboard and wireless keyboard.

The fastest growing regional market is North America due to an increase in the number of multinational companies across the region, rise in the gaming population, growing adoption of PCs and peripherals in the education sector and growing advertising and promotional activities to increase awareness regarding ergonomic keyboards.

The market experienced slow growth in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 which disrupted the smooth working of the value chain of the businesses. However, the prolonged work from home and the introduction of online classes for students have benefitted the growth of the keyboard market.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Dell Technologies Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, HP Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Corsair Gaming, Inc., and Darfon Electronics Corporation) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Parts of a Keyboard

1.3 Categorization of Keyboards

1.4 Different Types of Keyboards

1.5 Difference between Membrane Keyboard and Mechanical Keyboard

1.6 Advantages of Mechanical Keyboard

1.7 Disadvantages of Mechanical Keyboard



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Rise in Online Learning

2.2 Downfall in Manufacturing Production

2.3 Upsurge in the Demand for Personal Computers



3. Market Analysis

3.1 Global Keyboard Market by Value

3.2 Global Keyboard Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Keyboard Market by Type

3.3.1 Global Membrane Keyboard Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Membrane Keyboard Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Mechanical Keyboard Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Mechanical Keyboard Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Mechanical Keyboard Market by Connectivity

3.3.6 Global Mechanical Keyboard Connectivity Market by Value

3.3.7 Global Mechanical Keyboard Connectivity Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Keyboard Market by Connectivity

3.5 Global Keyboard Market by Region

3.6 Global Gaming Keyboard Market by Value

3.7 Global Gaming Keyboard Market Forecast by Value

3.8 Global Gaming Keyboard Market by Type

3.9 Global Gaming Keyboard Market by Connectivity



4. Regional Market

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Keyboard Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Keyboard Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Asia Pacific

4.3 Europe

4.4 RoW



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Upsurge in Prevalence of Gamers

5.1.2 Expanding Urbanization

5.1.3 Escalating Popularity of E-sports

5.1.4 Increasing Adoption of PCs & Peripherals in the Education Sector

5.1.5 Growing Advertisement & Promotional Activities

5.1.6 Surging Growth in the E-Commerce Industry

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Increasing Traction in Smart TV Applications

5.2.2 Accelerating Growth of Cloud Gaming

5.2.3 Rising Investments in Digitalization

5.2.4 Upswing in Shipment of Gaming Keyboards

5.2.5 Growing Technological Advancements

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Increasing Prevalence of Touchscreen Devices

5.3.2 Rise in Sales of Gaming Notebooks

5.3.3 Keyboards with Non-Standard Layouts



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

6.1.4 Global NB Keyboard Market Share by Key Players



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategies

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Corsair Gaming, Inc.

Darfon Electronics Corporation

Dell Technologies Inc.

HP Inc.

Lenovo Group Limited

