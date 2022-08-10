Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market to Surpass US$ 9.60 Billion by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global kidney cancer drugs market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5.83 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market:

Growing launch of innovative drugs for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma would fuel growth of market during the forecast period. For instance, in April 2018, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's Opdivo (nivolumab) 3 mg/kg plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) 1 mg/kg, injections for intravenous use, as the first immuno-oncology combination therapy for previously untreated patients with intermediate, and poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC). According to the America Heart Society, the combination decreased the risk of death by 37 percent compared to Sutent, a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and the adjuvant treatment of adult patients at high risk of recurrent RCC following nephrectomy.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2399

Key Market Takeaways:

Global kidney cancer drugs market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period due to increasing approval of the kidney cancer drugs by regulatory bodies. For instance, in December 2017, the U.S. FDA granted regular approval to Exelixis, Inc.'s cabozantinib (Cabometyx) as a first line treatment for patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Among therapy class, targeted therapy segment accounted for major market share in 2022. Researchers in oncology field are focusing on the kidney cancer cells and developing newer drugs that target molecular and genetic changes. Targeted drugs are different from standard chemotherapy drugs and provide satisfactory result in kidney cancer treatment, where chemotherapy has not been shown to be very effective.

Among distribution channel, hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share in 2022. Hospital pharmacies act as a primary distribution channel for cancer specific drug medication and treatment. Patients undergoing cancer treatment in hospital facility highly rely on hospital-attached-pharmacy to receive treatment medication and to track medication history.

Key players operating in the global kidney cancer drugs market include Pfizer Inc., Novartis International AG, Genentech, Inc., Active Biotech AB, Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Cipla Limited, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eisai Co., Ltd., and Exelixis, Inc.

Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2399

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market, By Therapy:

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Chemotherapy

Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market, By Pharmacological Class:

Angiogenesis Inhibitors

mTOR Inhibitors

Cytokines

Others (Immune checkpoint inhibitors, CTLA-4 inhibitors, antimetabolites and others)

Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2399

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights