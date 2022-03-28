Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 21; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 7504

Companies: 89 - Players covered include Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Baxter International, Inc.; Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA; Fresenius Medical Care North America; JMS Co. Ltd.; Kawasumi Laboratories; Medical Components, Inc.; Nikkiso Group; Nipro Corporation; Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc.; Teleflex Medical; Terumo Corporation; Toray Medical Co. Ltd. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Type (Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis, CRRT Systems); Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Other Applications)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies Market to Reach $26.1 Billion by 2026

Dialysis is a clinically-guided process through which filtration of waste materials from the blood is performed with the help of specially designed equipment. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by ballooning global aging populace; rising incidence of diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, cystic kidney, glomerulonephritis, and urologic disease, growth in the number of diabetic patients, increase in dialysis facilities especially in developing countries, and technological advancements. Growth in demand for kidney dialysis equipment and supplies is also being fueled by increasing popularity of home-based dialysis systems and other portable products. This can be primarily attributed to the benefits that portable dialysis products offer, which include superior convenience of usage and the ability of being carried easily. Government initiatives such as bundled reimbursement framework, expanding expenditure on medical R&D and launch of numerous new health treatments, and increasing health awareness among the general population also contributes towards the enhanced demand for dialysis treatment.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies estimated at US$21.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period. Hemodialysis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$19.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Peritoneal Dialysis segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Hemodialysis continues to remain the preferred treatment mode among patients, with an average of 87% of dialysis patients opting for this modality, with peritoneal dialysis serving the needs of minority patient population. The factors popularizing HD therapy are the large number of operational hemodialysis centers, high familiarity with the HD procedure among healthcare providers, and the availability of reimbursement for the procedure. The self-administrable and easy-to-use characteristic of peritoneal dialysis is anticipated to play a significant role in fostering market growth.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2026

The Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR. Higher number of care seeking patients along with robust emphasis among caregivers on providing quality dialysis treatment through full-scale care infrastructure, therefore generates substantial opportunities in developed nations. Developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil, are poised to fuel growth due to multifarious factors, including large population of elderly individuals, the growing incidence of End-Stage Renal Disease, increasing awareness among patients about various dialysis treatment modalities, improving access to dialysis centers, favorable government healthcare policy and funding.

CRRT Systems Segment to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026

As renal replacement therapy for pediatric patients with Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) becomes more commonplace, CRRT gains traction as a suitable treatment modality for patients of any size and who are hemodynamically unstable. With significant change in the epidemiology of AKI in pediatric patients, the need for effective treatment technologies opens up lucrative growth opportunities for CRRT systems. In the global CRRT Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$241.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8.1% CAGR through the analysis period. More

