Global Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type; Treatment; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 3,653.92 million by 2027 from US$ 2,541.07 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth. The key factors driving the growth of the market include increasing incidence of kidney stone disease and escalating number of kidney stone retrieval device launches. However, the lack of expertise required for conducting minimally invasive procedures hinder the market growth.



Based on type, the kidney stone retrieval devices market is segmented into lithotripters, stone removal devices, ureteral stents, and ureterorenoscopes. The lithotripters segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is further anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing number of SWL and ESWL procedures, and mounting number of product launches. The increased demand for lithotripters is mainly attributed to their advantages such as noninvasiveness, faster treatment, and less painful experience during and after treatment. For instance, in May 2018, Dornier MedTech has announced its Dornier Delta III SmartLitho at the American Urology Association (AUA) Annual Meeting 2018; it is the world's first lithotripter system that utilizes Big Data analytics in urology.



Boston Scientific Corporation, BD, Cook Medical LLC, Olympus Corporation, Lumenis, Coloplast Group, STORZ MEDICAL AG, Walz Elektronik GmbH, Richard Wolf GmbH, and Dornier MedTech are among the leading companies operating in the kidney stone retrieval devices market. The companies have adopted inorganic and organic growth strategies to expand their global footprints and product portfolios to meet the rising demand for the kidney stone retrieval devices and services. For instance, in June 2020, Olympus Corporation, a global technology leader, launched the Soltive SuperPulsed Laser System40; and Soltive Laser System41; the product is enabled with the thulium fiber laser technology designed for stone lithotripsy and soft tissue applications.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Kidney Stone Disease

5.1.2 Escalating Number of Kidney Stone Retrieval Device Launches

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Expertise Required for Minimally Invasive Procedures

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Harmonizing Guidelines for Kidney Stone Retrieval in Developing Regions

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Preference for Robotic Surgeries for Kidney Diseases

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market Revenue Share, by Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Lithotripters

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Lithotripters: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.3 Lithotripters: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (Units)

7.4 Stone Removal Devices

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Stone Removal Devices: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.3 Stone Removal Devices: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Volume and Forecast to 2027 (Units Thousand)

7.4.4 Stone Basket

7.4.4.1 Overview

7.4.4.2 Stone Basket: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.4.3 Stone Basket: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Volume and Forecast to 2027 (Unit Thousand)

7.4.4.4 Grasper

7.4.4.4.1 Overview

7.4.4.4.2 Grasper: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.4.4.3 Grasper: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Volume and Forecast to 2027 (Unit Thousand)

7.4.5 Dormia

7.4.5.1.1 Overview

7.4.5.1.2 Dormia: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.5.1.3 Dormia: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Volume and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.5.2 Tipless

7.4.5.2.1 Overview

7.4.5.2.2 Tipless: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.5.2.3 Tipless: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Volume and Forecast to 2027 (Units Thousand)

7.4.6 Guidewires

7.4.6.1 Overview

7.4.6.2 Guidewires: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.6.3 Guidewires: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Volume and Forecast to 2027 (Units Thousand)

7.4.7 Access Sheath

7.4.7.1 Overview

7.4.7.2 Access Sheath: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.7.3 Access Sheath: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Volume and Forecast to 2027 (Units Thousand)

7.5 Ureteral Stents

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Ureteral Stents: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5.3 Ureteral Stents: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Volume and Forecast to 2027 (Unit Thousand)

7.5.4 By Type

7.5.4.1 Metal Ureteral Stents

7.5.4.1.1 Overview

7.5.4.1.2 Metal Ureteral Stents: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5.4.1.3 Metal Ureteral Stents: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Volume and Forecast to 2027 (Units Thousand)

7.5.4.2 Silicone Ureteral Stents

7.5.4.2.1 Overview

7.5.4.2.2 Silicone Ureteral Stents: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5.4.2.3 Silicone Ureteral Stents: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Volume and Forecast to 2027 (Unit Thousand)

7.5.4.3 Polyurethane Ureteral Stents

7.5.4.3.1 Overview

7.5.4.3.2 Polyurethane Ureteral Stents: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5.4.3.3 Polyurethane Ureteral Stents: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Volume and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Thousand)

7.5.4.4 Others Ureteral Stents

7.5.4.4.1 Overview

7.5.4.4.2 Others Ureteral Stents: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5.4.4.3 Others Ureteral Stents: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Volume and Forecast to 2027 (Unit Thousand)

7.6 Ureterorenoscopes



8. Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market Analysis - By Treatment

8.1 Overview

8.2 Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market Revenue Share, by Treatment (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy

8.3.1 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Intracorporeal Ureteroscopy

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Intracorporeal Ureteroscopy: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Percutaneous Nephrolithotripsy

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Percutaneous Nephrolithotripsy: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market Analysis - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market Revenue Share, by Process (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Hospitals and Clinics

9.3.1 Hospitals and Clinics: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Specialty Clinics

9.4.1 Specialty Clinics: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

9.5.1 Ambulatory Surgery Centers: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market Analysis And Forecast To 2027 - Geographical Analysis

10.1 North America: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market

10.2 Europe: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market

10.3 Asia Pacific: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market

10.4 Middle East and Africa: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market

10.5 South and Central America: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12. Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market- Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.3.1 Overview

12.4 Inorganic Developments

12.4.1

12.4.2 Overview

13. Company Profiles

13.1 Boston Scientific Corporation

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 BD

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Cook Medical LLC

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Olympus Corporation

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Lumenis

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Coloplast Group

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 STORZ MEDICAL AG

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Walz Elektronik GmbH

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Richard Wolf GmbH.

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Dornier MedTech

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments

14. Appendix

