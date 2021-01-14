Global Kiosks Markets, 2018-2019 & 2020-2028 - Growing Demand for Self-service Kiosks Across Entertainment and Financial Service Segments

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kiosks Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growing interest among retailers regarding the need to create improved interactivity with customers through extensive product information display at the point of sale is driving demand for kiosks across the globe. Although the kiosks have been around for decades, it is only in recent years that their adoption has increased. Businesses across the globe are realizing that the use of kiosks can significantly reduce costs by eliminating the need for manpower.



However, as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, numerous economies across the world have witnessed a decline in retail sales, and customer footfall. On account of declining sales and lockdown restrictions, a large segment of end-user organizations has curtailed the purchase of kiosks in 2020. With the ongoing uncertainty, the demand for kiosks is expected to remain lower in the initial years of the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



In order to help strategic decision-makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading Kiosks vendors, their business strategy analysis, market positioning, and key developments. Some of the major players profiled in the report are KIOSKS Information Systems, NCR Corporation, Diebold Inc, Wincor Nixdorf International GmbH, Olea Kiosks, Fujitsu Ltd., Meridian Kiosks, Kontron AG, Phoenix Kiosks, and Slabb Kiosks among others.



Apart from the company profiles, the report includes a section covering the competitive landscape wherein the market positioning of the companies has been discussed. The section also provides a view of key business strategies adopted by the leading market players.



In the year 2019, the retail segment led to the overall kiosks market in terms of both revenue and unit shipments. The segment garnered over 45% of the global market revenue in the same year. However, the segment is expected to witness limited demand in the initial years of the forecast period starting in 2020 due to declining consumer spending in the retail space. The retail segment, which currently experiences the highest adoption of different types of kiosks, represents a key segment for manufacturers and solution providers.



In view of growing competition in the retail sector, retailers are focusing on enhancing customer experience through quick service, which, in turn, is driving Kiosk installations in the retail sector. In addition to quick service, kiosks also save space that otherwise would be consumed by a conventional checkout system. Other application segments including healthcare, BFSI, and transportation are also expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period 2020-2028.



In 2019, North America comprising the United States and Canada was the largest kiosks market in terms of both revenue and shipments trailed by Europe and the Asia Pacific respectively. In 2019, the region accounted for over half of the global Kiosks market revenue. The region is house to a large number of established retailers that have installed kiosks for the convenience of customers.



In addition, the growing demand for self-service kiosks across entertainment and financial service segments is expected to drive demand for kiosks in North America. The trend shall prolong and the region is presumed to remain the largest Kiosks market throughout the forecast period 2020-2028. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to witness maximum growth, outpacing North America, and Europe during the same period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Kiosk Market Analysis

3.1. Global Kiosk Market Overview

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.2.1. Recent Trends

3.2.2. Future Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. See-Saw Analysis

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Attractive Investment Proposition

3.7. Market Positioning of Key Industry Participants



4. Global Kiosk Market Revenue, By Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Market Analysis

4.2. Vending Kiosks

4.2.1. Food & Beverage Kiosks

4.2.2. Photo Kiosks

4.2.3. Others

4.3. Self-service Kiosks

4.3.1. Ticketing Kiosks

4.3.2. Information Kiosks

4.3.3. Patient Interactive Kiosks

4.3.4. Employee Kiosks

4.3.5. Others

4.4. ATM

4.5. Locker Kiosks

4.6. Charging Kiosks

4.7. Others



5. Global Kiosk Market Revenue, By End-use Application , 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Market Analysis

5.2. BFSI

5.3. Government

5.4. Entertainment

5.5. Retail

5.6. Transportation

5.7. Healthcare

5.8. Others (Hospitality, etc.)



6. North America Kiosk Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.1. North America Kiosk Market Revenue, By Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.1.1. Vending Kiosks

6.1.2. Self-service Kiosks

6.1.3. ATM

6.1.4. Locker Kiosks

6.1.5. Charging Kiosks

6.1.6. Others

6.2. North America Kiosk Market Revenue, By End-use Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.2.1. BFSI

6.2.2. Government

6.2.3. Entertainment

6.2.4. Retail

6.2.5. Transportation

6.2.6. Healthcare

6.2.7. Others (Hospitality, etc.)

6.3. North America Kiosk Market Revenue, By Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



7. Europe Kiosk Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



8. Asia Pacific Kiosk Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



9. Rest of World Kiosk Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



10. Company Profiles

KIOSK Information Systems

NCR Corporation

Diebold Inc

Wincor Nixdorf International GmbH

Olea Kiosks

Fujitsu Ltd.

Meridian Kiosks

Kontron AG

Phoenix Kiosks

Slabb Kiosks

LG Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

