Global Kiteboarding Equipment Market - Increased participation & inclusion of kiteboarding in the Olympics to Boost Market | 5.97% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 |Technavio

Feb 03, 2022, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, the Kiteboarding Equipment Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario and the market growth across various regions. The kiteboarding equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 293.53 million from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 7.73%. Kiteboarding equipment market is going to record 5.97% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2021.
Market Dynamics - Drivers & Trends
The increased participation and inclusion of kiteboarding in the Olympics will be a significant factor in driving the growth of the kiteboarding equipment market. The participation in kiteboarding events and competitions such as Central American & Caribbean Games, GKA Surf World Cup Canary Islands, Open World Championships, Hempel Sailing World Championships, KiteSpeed World Championships, and GKA Surf World Cup Mauritius is increasing. The inclusion of kiteboarding in the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games (YOG), has further boosted the popularity of the sport and consequently boost the demand for kiteboarding equipment during the forecast period.
The launch of innovative products, which is one of the critical kiteboarding equipment market trends, will help riders in improving their performance and safety. Market vendors are launching innovative and ergonomically designed equipment such as bars, locks, harnesses, kites, and boards to enhance the safety of kiteboarding equipment. Click-In Loop, a new release system developed by OZONE, has easy-activated and reloading features that prevent kiteboarding accidents.
Company Profiles
The kiteboarding equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Best Kiteboarding, BOARDS & MORE GmbH, Cabrinhakites Inc., F-ONE, Litewave Kiteboards, Naish International, North Kiteboarding, Pryde Group, RICCI INTERNATIONAL S.R.L, and Switch Kiteboarding, etc.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position and market performance. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By product, the market is classified into kites, accessories, and boards. The kites segment will contribute majorly to the market growth during the forecast period. Kites are generally made of ripstop nylon fabric and polyester using improved steaming and stitching techniques by interconnecting various small parts or components. Some market vendors are developing fabrics that offer high strength, tear resistance, longevity, and UV protection.
- By geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA. Europe will have the largest share of the market. 48% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany, France, and Italy are the key markets for kiteboarding equipment in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA and North America. The rising popularity of kiteboarding and the presence of established vendors will facilitate the kiteboarding equipment market growth in Europe over the forecast period.
- By Distribution channel, the market has been classified into retail and others.
Kiteboarding Equipment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 293.53 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.97
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 48%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Germany, US, France, Australia, and Italy
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Best Kiteboarding, BOARDS and MORE GmbH, Cabrinhakites Inc., F-ONE, Litewave Kiteboards, Naish International, North Actionsports B.V., RICCI INTERNATIONAL SRL, Shriro Holdings Ltd., and Switch Kiteboarding
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Kites - Market size and forecast 2020 -2025
- Accessories - Market size and forecast 2020 -2025
- Boards - Market size and forecast 2020 -2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2020 -2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020 -2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020 -2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020 -2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020 -2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020 -2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020 -2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Best Kiteboarding
- BOARDS & MORE GmbH
- Cabrinhakites Inc.
- F-ONE
- Litewave Kiteboards
- Naish International
- North Kiteboarding
- Pryde Group
- RICCI INTERNATIONAL S.R.L
- Switch Kiteboarding
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
SOURCE Technavio
