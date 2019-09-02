Global Knee Implant Industry
Knee Implant market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.
Sep 02, 2019, 10:08 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.4%. Total Knee Replacement, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.9 Billion by the year 2025, Total Knee Replacement will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5798963/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$120.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$432.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Total Knee Replacement will reach a market size of US$571 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$971.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Aesculap Implant Systems LLC (USA); Arthrex, Inc. (USA); Corin Group PLC (United Kingdom); DePuy Synthes (USA); Elite Surgical (South Africa); EVOLUTIS SAS (France); ORTOSINTESE (Brazil); Smith & Nephew PLC (United Kingdom); Stryker Corporation (USA); Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (USA)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market SharesKnee Implant Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):2019 & 2025Global Competitor Market Shares by SegmentMobile-bearing Implants (Type) Global Competitor Market SharePositioning for 2019 & 2025Fixed-bearing Implants (Type) Market Share Breakdown of KeyPlayers: 2019 & 2025Total Knee Replacement (Segment) Competitor Revenue Share(in %): 2019 & 2025Partial Knee Replacement (Segment) Market Share Shift byCompany: 2019 & 2025Revision Knee Replacement (Segment) Global Competitor MarketShare Positioning for 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
AESCULAP IMPLANT SYSTEMSARTHREXCORIN GROUP PLCEVOLUTIS SASELITE SURGICALORTOSINTESESMITH & NEPHEW PLCSTRYKER CORPORATIONZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Share this article