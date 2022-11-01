Global Knee Replacement Market to Grow by USD 2.58 Bn, Increasing Number of Outpatient Knee Replacement Surgeries to be the Key Trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An increasing number of outpatient knee replacement surgeries is one of the key knee replacement market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. The advances in surgical techniques, implants, multimodal pain management, and advances in postoperative care management are the primary reasons for the increasing preference for outpatient knee replacement surgeries. The average cost of an outpatient knee replacement was USD 8,500 lower than the cost of a knee replacement followed by a 3- to 4-day hospital stay. Outpatient knee implantation procedures also improve surgery outcomes as there is a reduced chance of contracting hospital-acquired infections. In the next decade, more than 50% of knee replacement surgeries are expected to be performed on an outpatient basis, which will boost the market growth in the forecast years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Knee Replacement Market 2022-2026

The knee replacement market size is expected to grow by USD 2.58 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.92% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Technological advances and new product launches are driving the knee replacement market growth. However, factors such as high implant prices coupled with decreasing reimbursement may challenge market growth.

Knee Replacement Market: Product Landscape

By product, the market has been segmented into TKR, RKR, and PKR. The TKR segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. It is the most common type of knee replacement surgery in which all three compartments of the knee joint, namely the thigh bone (femur), top of the shin bone (tibia), and the under-surface of the kneecap (patella), are replaced with joint implants. The rising incidence of orthopedic disorders among the aging population will drive the growth of the segment in the coming years.

Knee Replacement Market: Geography Landscape

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 53% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from the region. US, Canada, and Mexico are the key markets for knee replacement in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and ROW.

Knee Replacement Market: Key Companies and their Offerings

B. Braun SE - The company offers knee replacement products such as the Vega system, Columbus knee system, and e.motion total knee system.

system, knee system, and e.motion total knee system. Conformis Inc. - The company offers knee replacement products such as iTotal, iUni, and iDuo.

DJO Global Inc.- the company offers knee ligament bracing, OA bracing, custom bracing, post-OP knee bracing, hinged knee bracing, and knee implants.

Exactech Inc.- the company offers primary femoral stems, acetabular, revision femoral stems, and other hip replacement products.

Johnson and Johnson - The company offers knee replacement products such as Attune knee system and Velys robotic system.

Just HuaJian Medical Device Co. Ltd.

Limacorporate Spa

Medacta Group SA

Merete Technologies Inc.

MicroPort Scientific Corp.

Smith and Nephew plc

Stryker Corp.

Waldemar Link GmbH and Co. KG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

ADLER ORTHO S.p.A .

. Amplitude SAS

Arthrex Inc.

Fuse Medical Inc.

implantcast GmbH

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Knee Replacement Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.92% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 53% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADLER ORTHO S.p.A., Amplitude SAS, Arthrex Inc., B. Braun SE, Conformis Inc., Corin Group Plc, DJO Global Inc., Exactech Inc., Fuse Medical Inc., implantcast GmbH, Johnson and Johnson, Just HuaJian Medical Device Co. Ltd., Limacorporate Spa, Medacta Group SA, Merete Technologies Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corp., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Waldemar Link GmbH and Co. KG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

