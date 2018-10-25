Global Knowledge Receives 2018 EC-Council Training Center of the Year Awards (Enterprise) in North America and The Netherlands

CARY, N.C., Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The EC-Council, a leading force in the international information security community to combat cybersecurity threats and attacks, has awarded Global Knowledge its Enterprise Training Center of the Year award in North America and The Netherlands

Brad Puckett, global product director, cybersecurity for Global Knowledge said, "It's great to receive these awards for our training centers because it acknowledges the excellence our instructors bring and deliver to our customers for EC-Council best practices and skills."

"A mistake organizations make is treating cybersecurity as an IT infrastructure issue, when it is primarily a skills problem. To protect an organization, everyone who works with a computer needs to have the skills to recognize and protect against threats. Our relationship with the EC-Council enables us to provide relevant and valuable certifications as part of our cybersecurity portfolio; offering skills in ethical hacking, network defense and forensics. These skills help organizations prepare for cyberattacks and meet their cybersecurity needs."

Jeff Sage, partner development manager for EC-Council said, "Global Knowledge has been an excellent partner in helping to deliver cybersecurity knowledge and skills to security professionals around the globe. Global Knowledge enables EC-Council to influence the cybersecurity mindset of organizations and to combat the cyber plague that is menacing the world today."

About Global Knowledge

Global Knowledge is the worldwide leader in IT and professional training, helping develop the skills individuals and organizations need to succeed in the ever-changing world. To meet customer needs, Global Knowledge has the unique flexibility to deliver a broad portfolio of courses in over 100 countries in classrooms, online, and through a worldwide partner network.

www.globalknowledge.com

About EC Council

Dedicated to the mitigation and remediation of the cyber plague menacing the world today.

International Council of E-Commerce Consultants, also known as EC-Council, is the world's largest cyber security technical certification body. It operates in 145 countries globally and is the owner and developer of the world-famous Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Computer Hacking Forensics Investigator (CHFI), and Certified Network Defender (CND) programs.

www.eccouncil.org

