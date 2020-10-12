Global Knowledge Selected as Microsoft's First North American Learning Partner to Have Training Schedules Listed on the Microsoft Learn Site

CARY, N.C., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Knowledge, the worldwide leader in IT training and professional skills development, is the first learning partner to have its training schedule integrated into the Microsoft Learn site in North America. Global Knowledge was selected because of its global footprint and robust high-frequency Microsoft training schedules.

On Microsoft's site, Microsoft Learn is positioned as an online training platform that provides interactive learning for Microsoft products and more. Its goal is to help professionals become proficient on Microsoft technologies and learn more skills with fun, guided, hands-on, interactive content that's specific to job roles and goals.

"Microsoft Learn will be an important way for tech professionals to easily find instructor-led Microsoft training opportunities," said Debbie Murray-John, Global Knowledge's global product director for Microsoft. "We are committed to providing Microsoft technology users with the resources to excel and one of those ways is by easily finding training schedules by authorized training partners. Once a course is selected, users will be routed to a training partner's site to complete registration."

As a Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform and Gold Learning Partner, Global Knowledge is the worldwide leader in helping professionals develop the Microsoft skills they need to drive their organizations forward. Global Knowledge is the 2019 Microsoft Learning Partner of the Year.

