Global Knowledge Unveils Unlimited Training Subscriptions Program, GK Polaris, to Provide Customers Extensive Access to Skills Development Content

CARY, N.C., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Knowledge, a worldwide leader in IT training and professional skills development, has launched GK Polaris, an unlimited virtual classroom and on-demand subscriptions program. GK Polaris radically streamlines how IT professionals develop new skills, and how organizations manage workforce development.

Immediately available in GK Polaris are the "Discovery" and "Launch" subscriptions.

GK Polaris Discovery enables professionals to continuously develop critical skills without depleting their organization's workforce development budget. Organizations pay one flat annual price per employee for unlimited access to virtual classroom learning. There are over 100 Microsoft Virtual Classroom Live courses, covering 10 of the most in-demand technology areas and certification prep for over 40 Microsoft certifications. This subscription costs only $2,999 a year per employee, which is comparable in price to a single class.

GK Polaris Discovery features:

Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform Microsoft Dynamics 365 SQL Server Windows Server

Other technology areas, including cybersecurity, are also included in the subscription and more will be added in the coming months.

Discounted Microsoft Exam Voucher with GK Polaris Discovery

For a limited time, IT professionals can bundle the Discovery plan with a Microsoft exam voucher.

Robin Greer, Global Knowledge's vice president of communications, said "Since the demand for Microsoft certified IT pros is increasing, we're focused on helping organizations upskill their employees and giving IT professionals the chance to get certified with an exam voucher."

Greer continued, "According to the Global Knowledge IT Skills and Salary Report, IT decision-makers in North America list the number one benefit of certification to be closing critical skills gaps, followed by boosting employee productivity. For employees, higher salaries are associated with certified professionals compared to non-certified professionals."

Geoff Hirsch, Microsoft's senior director of the worldwide learning partner channel, said "We're excited about GK Polaris because it will provide our joint customers with more flexibility and opportunities to experience in-depth Microsoft training, enabling individuals and organizations to realize their full potential."

GK Polaris Launch includes access to more than 200 On-Demand courses that cover foundational technology topics such as programming, DevOps, project management and more for $99.99 a year.

