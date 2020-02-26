Global Kombucha Market to Cross $7 Billion by 2027 - Flavored Kombucha Expected to Register the Fastest CAGR of 21.8%

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kombucha Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Flavor (Original, Flavored), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Health Stores, Online Stores), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global kombucha market size is anticipated to reach a market size of USD 7.05 billion by 2027, exhibiting a revenue-based CAGR of 19.7% over the forecast period. Rising consumer consciousness regarding consuming healthy food and beverages and leading a healthy lifestyle are the major factors driving the growth.



Kombucha is a fermented tea, which falls under the functional beverage industry. Probiotic products and kombucha have similar characteristics. It helps balance friendly bacteria in the digestive tract, which improves the immune system. Increasing shift of consumers from dairy products to effective and efficient probiotic products is expected to boost the demand in the forthcoming years.



Kombucha also helps fight cancer, arthritis, and other degenerative diseases. It has the ability to detoxify the body, boost energy levels, increase metabolism, rebuild connective tissue, and reduce headaches. It is rich in bacterial acids and enzymes produced by the human body and uses them to detoxify the system, thus decreasing the pancreatic load and easing the burden on the liver. Growing awareness regarding the health benefits of kombucha is anticipated to drive the demand for the product in dietary supplements, which in turn is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.



In terms of flavor, the kombucha market is segmented into original and flavored kombucha. Flavored kombucha is expected to continue holding the leading market share and register the fastest CAGR of 21.8% over the forecast period. Easy availability and customization in terms of the added flavor is one significant advantage, which is driving the segment growth. In addition, availability of inexpensive kombucha home brewing kits is driving the production, by giving them the power to experiment with flavors.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

North America emerged as the largest regional in kombucha market in 2019, attributed to growing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of the product

Consumers are increasingly buying kombucha through online shopping portals due to its convenience factorized by direct to doorstep services, driving the growth of the segment in the forthcoming years

The global kombucha market is fragmented with the presence of numerous market participants. The key players include GT's Living Food, PepsiCo, Reed's Inc., The Hain Celestial Company, KeVita Inc., Buchi Kombucha, LIVE Beverages, and RedBull

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Kombucha Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Raw Material Trends

3.2.2. Manufacturing Trends

3.2.3. Sales/Distribution Trends

3.2.4. List of Key End-users, by Region

3.3. Technology Overview

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Kombucha Market - Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Industry Challenges

3.6. Business Environment Analysis: Kombucha Market

3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6.1.1. Supplier Power

3.6.1.2. Buyer Power

3.6.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.6.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.6.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.6.2.1. Political Landscape

3.6.2.2. Environmental Landscape

3.6.2.3. Social Landscape

3.6.2.4. Technology Landscape

3.6.2.5. Economic Landscape

3.6.2.6. Legal Landscape

3.6.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.6.3.1. Joint Ventures

3.6.3.2. Mergers & Acquisitions



Chapter 4. Kombucha Market: Flavor Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Kombucha Market: Flavor Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

4.2. Original

4.3. Flavored



Chapter 5. Kombucha Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Kombucha Market: Distribution Channel Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Supermarket

5.3. Health Stores

5.4. Online Stores



Chapter 6. Kombucha Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Market Snapshot

6.2. Regional Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

6.3. North America

6.4. Europe

6.5. Asia-Pacific

6.6. Central & South America

6.7. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 7. Kombucha Market: Competitive Analysis

7.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Their Impact on the Market

7.2. Key Company Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of Key Distributors & Channel Partners

7.3.2. Key Customers

7.4. Public Companies

7.4.1. Company Market Position Analysis, 2019

7.4.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

7.4.3. SWOT

7.5. Private Companies

7.5.1. List of Key Emerging Companies/Technology Disruptors/Innovators

7.5.2. Geographical Presence

7.5.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2019

7.5.4. Supplier Ranking



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. GT's Living Food

8.2. KeVita

8.3. Live Soda Kumbacha

8.4. Townshend's Tea

8.5. Health-Ade LLC

8.6. Revive Kombucha

8.7. High Country

8.8. Cell Nique Corporation

8.9. Hain Celestial Group

8.10. Kosmic Kombucha



