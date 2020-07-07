Global Kosher Food Market Forecast 2019-2028

NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global kosher food market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.16% during the forecast years of 2019 to 2028. The factors propelling the market growth include a high prevalence of lactose intolerance, the demand for kosher food among the non-Jewish population, and a rise in the number of health-conscious individuals.







MARKET INSIGHTS

Kosher food is characterized by the Jewish community's food regulations of kashrut.Kashrut is a set of dietary laws established for food preparation and consumption, applicable for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians.



The law comprises complex instructions and strict regulations, but the fundamental guidelines are easy to understand.Kosher food is generally classified into three types, namely, meat, dairy, and pareve.



Pareve include food items that do not fall under the meat or dairy category, such as fish, eggs, and various other plant-based consumables.Additionally, animal flesh, like pork and shellfish, which does not fulfill the kashrut law criteria, is strictly prohibited.



In the process of adhering to the kosher regulations in the production of food and beverages, lactose is either primarily absent or entirely eliminated. This makes kosher a suitable alternative for dairy and milk products. Therefore, consumers who are lactose intolerant prefer kosher foods over conventional dairy products. However, the presence of other alternatives for kosher is expected to inhibit the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The geographical segmentation of the global kosher food market includes North America, the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America.Countries like South Africa, Israel, and the west banks have witnessed a considerable rise in Jewish residents.



Thus, the growth of the kosher food market in the Middle East & Africa is predominantly fuelled by the Jewish population's consumption of kosher food. The Middle East & Africa region is set to record the highest CAGR by 2028.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

High switching expenses and low-product distinction within high-end markets, result in average bargaining power.Therefore, the competitive rivalry among industries and manufacturers are expected to be high across the forecast period.



Some distinguished companies in the market include, 3F Industries Ltd, ADM Hamburg AG, The Agrana Group, Dean Foods Company, Empire Kosher Poultry Inc, etc.



