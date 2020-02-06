Global Kraft Paper Market Forecasts to 2028
DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Kraft Paper Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Kraft Paper Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growth of the e-commerce and retail sectors, product premiumization and advancements in packaging and wrapping applications.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 Application Analysis
1.6 End User Analysis
1.7 Strategic Benchmarking
1.8 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Growth of the E-Commerce and Retail Sectors
3.1.2 Product Premiumization
3.1.3 Advancements in Packaging and Wrapping Applications
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Kraft Paper Market, By Grade
4.1 Coated
4.2 Unbleached
4.3 Uncoated
4.4 Wrapping & Packaging
4.5 Other Grades
5 Kraft Paper Market, By Product
5.1 Black Kraft Paper
5.2 Bleached Kraft Paper
5.3 Colored Kraft Paper
5.4 Natural Kraft Paper
5.5 Poly Coated Kraft Paper
5.6 Printed Kraft Paper
5.7 Recycled Kraft Paper
5.8 Sack Kraft Paper
5.9 Specialty Kraft Paper
5.10 Virgin Natural Kraft Paper
6 Kraft Paper Market, By Packaging Form
6.1 Cartons
6.2 Corrugated Boxes
6.3 Envelops
6.4 Grocery Bags
6.5 Industrial Bags
6.6 Pouches/Sachets
6.7 Shopping Bags
6.8 Wraps
7 Kraft Paper Market, By Application
7.1 Carryout Bags
7.2 Floor Covering
7.3 Multiwall Sacks
7.4 Packaging
7.4.1 Food & Beverage Packaging
7.4.2 Healthcare Packaging
7.4.3 Other Packagings
7.5 Paint Masking
7.6 Pallet Uses
7.7 Other Applications
8 Kraft Paper Market, By End User
8.1 Building & Construction
8.2 Cosmetics
8.3 Electronics
8.4 Home and Personal Care Industry
8.5 Paper and Packaging Industry
8.6 Pharmaceuticals
8.7 Retail Industry
8.8 Textile Industry
9 Kraft Paper Market, By Geography
9.1 North America
9.2 Europe
9.3 Asia-Pacific
9.4 Middle East
9.5 Latin America
9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10 Key Player Activities
10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.3 Product Launch & Expansions
10.4 Other Activities
11 Leading Companies
11.1 Ahlstrom-Munksj
11.2 Billerudkorsnas
11.3 CMPC
11.4 Daio Paper Corporation
11.5 Glatfelter
11.6 International Paper
11.7 ITC Limited
11.8 MONDI
11.9 Nippon Paper Group
11.10 Sappi Limited
11.11 Segezha Group
11.12 Smurfit Kappa
11.13 Stora Enso
