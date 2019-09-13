Global L4 and L5 Autonomous Driving Sensor Innovations Report 2019 Featuring Audi, Jaguar, Volkswagen, Waymo

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breakthrough Sensor Innovations in L4 and L5 Autonomous Driving" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research study aims to provide an in-depth view of the technologies which will enable L4 and L5 autonomous driving in the near future. The current level of autonomous driving and unmet needs in technology development for L4 and L5 autonomous driving are evaluated. The recent advancements in sensors for autonomous driving such as LiDAR and Radar, and sensor fusion technologies are also captured. The impact on the advancement of sensors and sensor fusion technologies toward the realization of driverless vehicles is also discussed in the report.

Level 4 autonomous vehicles or self-driving vehicles have a high level of automation in which the vehicle can perform all driving tasks and monitor the driver's environment. The vehicle can operate without the driver's inputs or oversight under certain conditions, such as type of road or geographic area. Level 5 autonomous vehicles have full automation; the vehicle can perform all of the driving under all circumstances (types of roads and conditions) without any guidance or input from the driver.

Further technology developments initiated by the key participants in terms of partnerships, M&As, and funding to accelerate the development of L4 and L5 autonomous vehicles is included along with the information on the related technology coupled with case studies related to autonomous driving are illustrated in the report. Regional analysis in terms of the analysis of concentrations in investments, R&D activity, advanced sensor manufacturing companies, and regional collaborations are included in the research study.

Key topics covered in the study:

The key technologies that contribute to the development of L4 and L5 autonomous driving.

The key participants, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and funding that are important for improving sensor technologies in fully autonomous driving.

Current case studies or pilot tests conducted by automotive manufacturers for L4 and L5 autonomous driving.

The challenges in the development and implementation of L4 and L5 autonomous driving in the near future.

The technology forecast for L4 and L5 autonomous driving for the period between 2019 and 2022.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Process and Methodology

1.3 Key Findings



2. Types of Sensors Enabling L4 and L5 Autonomous Driving

2.1 Levels of Autonomous Driving

2.2 The Significance of LIDAR Technology in Autonomous Driving

2.3 The Significance of Radar Technology in Autonomous Driving

2.4 Significance of Sensor Fusion Technology in Current Autonomous Driving

2.5 Interior Sensors for L4 and L5 Autonomous



3. Outlook on L4 and L5 Autonomous Driving

3.1 Key Drivers of L4 and L5 Autonomous Driving

3.2 Key Participants in L4 and L5 Autonomous Driving

3.3 Impact of Advances of LiDAR and Radar Sensors on Diverse Sectors

3.4 Viewpoints on the Impact of Sensors in L4 and L5 Autonomous Driving

3.5 Regional Analysis of Development of Sensors for L4 and L5 Autonomous Driving



4. Case Studies on the Development of L4 and L5 Autonomous Driving

4.1 Volkswagen Test Drives its L4 Autonomous Vehicle in Germany

4.2 Audi's Autonomous intelligence Driving (AID) and Aeva

4.3 Jaguar Land Rover and Waymo



5. Innovations Impact Assessment in L4 and L5 Autonomous Driving

5.1 Advances in Sensors in LiDAR Technology Enabling L4 and L5 Driving

5.2 Advances in Radar Sensors for L4 and L5 Autonomous Driving

5.3 Advances in Sensor Fusion Technology for L4 and L5 Autonomous Driving



6. IP & Funding Assessments

6.1 Funding Analysis in Initiatives towards L4 and L5 Autonomous Driving

6.2 Partnerships and Mergers and Acquisitions in the Development of L4 and L5 Autonomous Driving

6.3 Key Challenges in the Development of L4 and L5 Autonomous Driving for Commercial Applications



7. Technology Roadmap and Strategic Insights

7.1 Technology Roadmap of L4 and L5 Autonomous Driving

7.2 Analyst Insights



8. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Audi

Jaguar

Volkswagen

Waymo



